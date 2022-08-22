Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as a cameta rushes over to a fighting Seth and Riddle! They’re goin at it until agents come to stop them. They take the fight to not the crowd, up some steps, looking to murder each other, but more goons come to stop them! We end up ringside, and Riddle hops off the barricade onto a pile of men. Order is finally restored as refs and agents hold both men back.

We get a run down of some of the cars then are welcomed, officially, to Raw!

A bit of a pregnant pause is hit and then…

TRISH FUCKING STRATUS IS HERE!!!!!

Good god she looks delicious.

Trish on the stick:

It feels so good to be here, she says, so good to be home. Not just Toronto, either….she’s talking about the ring, between these ropes. It’ll never not feel like home. She’s been thinking a lot lately…

BUT HERE COMES BAYLEY!!! Oh shit…

Back, and Bayley is mid promo talking about loving Trish. They are huge fans. Iyo says she’s been her number one fan for so long. She’s been all over the world, but Bayley is wondering…what is she even doing here?

Stratus says there is a big match happening later. Kind of a big deal. Edge v Priest. So she’s here to support him and before she was rudely interrupted by people clearly not Canadians…

Dakota says we don’t care what she has to say. Iyo says she doesn’t like Trish. Bayley laughs this off. None of them like Trish. They’re kinda sick of her riding the coattails all week long. They’re tired of Trish. This is their ring now. Stratus is the past, they are the now.

Bianca’s music hits. Who is Trish? Bayley ain’t even in the same Stratusphere. Trish walked so they al could run. Thank her because there is no Bayley without Trish.

Trish removes her jacket and tells her she can become formerly retired real quick.

Bailey tries to give them a math lesson, saying three is more than two, but here comes Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

Bailey says she’s good on fighting, and they will go at it at Clash of Champions.



Match 1: Asuka And Alexa Bliss vs Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Asuka and Iyo start, but Iyo ain’t down, and she tags in Dakota, smartly building the anticipation for these two. Sky takes down Asuka, head scissors to Sky, Asuka with a whip, and Sky lands outside on her feet, taking a quick break. Ref starts the count and Sky gets back into the ring…at 8, only for Asuka to hip attack her to the outside. Sky hops off the apron, and Bliss hits a baseball slide into her, knocking her on her ass.

We come back and Iyo and Bliss are in the ring. Iyo locks up from behind, slams Bliss down. Bliss reverses, get a quick tag to Asuka. Iyo looks to not want the smoke. Asuka calls her a chicken. They then shout that they don’t like each other. Asuka kicks, Iyo back bends to evade, rolls up Asuka, Asuka tries for a Shining Wizard, but Iyo dodges, grabs the wrist, kicks Asuka in the throat. Nice. Tag to Dakota. Sky sends Asuka down hard. Sky whips, reversed, high knee from Asuka to Dakota. Akua kicks, another, over and over to the face. Tag to Bliss. Her and Asuka double team Dakota, whipping her to the ropes, Bliss with a huge right. Bulldog from Asuka. Cover. 1…2….NO!!! Bliss with a rollup. 1..2.NO!!! Another roll up for 1….NO!!! A third! This one gets 2. Dakota punches the mid section. Sky to the outside. Bliss to the apron! She front flips onto both Sky and Kai! Bliss calls for the title win, grabs Dakota, and sends her into the ring.

Tamina and Dana Brooke are watching backstage for some reason. Dakota kicks Bliss, whips ot the orpes, ducks under, slips to the outside, and pulls the legs out from Bliss. Huge boot to the face of Bliss.

