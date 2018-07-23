Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Hey y’all, I’m runnin super late so let me try and play catch up. Basically, Triple H, Vince, and Steph are in the ring expressing love to the entire roster and I join them when the say that they are so proud of everyone. Steph says that the moments that we have don’t just happen because of opportunity or someone deems it important, they happen because WE deem it important. We deem it worthy of being a part of what we love. We demanded more opportunities for the women, and we started a hashtag that trended worldwide, igniting a revolution and opened doors for women that some had only dreamed of. The big announcement will be a new PPV called “EVOLUTION,” and it will be an all women’s PPV.



Match 1: WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel



Bray right out the gate with a fucking trucking of his little brother in the middle of the ring. Right hand sends Bo into the corner. Right hand from Wyatt. Another sends him down hard. Bray wants Sister Abigail, but Axel runs in and gets hit with a right. Matt is in and they freak out Bo and Axel with some weirdo stuff. B Team leaves the ring and we get a commercial break