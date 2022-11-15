Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! It’s Steve Cook, filling in for Tony Acero yet again with the weekly Raw Live Coverage & Review. Not sure what’s going on with Tony lately, seems like he’s been missing Raw more often than the great Lee Corso has been missing ESPN College Gameday. Lee is beloved in Louisville, where he coached the University’s football team for four successful seasons before moving on to bigger & better things. Hope he’s doing well.

Speaking of Louisville, that’s where Raw is this week! Louisville’s a city with quite the interesting pro wrestling history, dating back to the time of William Muldoon, Ed “The Strangler” Lewis (who got his name in Louisville), Bill Longson and a man known in Louisville during the 1930s as Don Louis Thesz. Jerry Jarrett & Jerry Lawler would promote shows there from the 1970s-90s, then Danny Davis’s Ohio Valley Wrestling became the WWF’s farm system and produced many of the industry’s top stars of the 2000s. Heck, one of OVW’s current owners just got elected Mayor of Louisville. Wrestling is in the town’s ecosystem.

Tonight, we hope that Seth Rollins & Finn Balor will put on a match worthy of the legacy of Louisville professional wrestling.

(Shoutout to John Cosper, the author of Bluegrass Brawlers , a title I recently checked out of the local library and am in the middle of reading. Learning all kinds of things about Louisville wrestling I had no idea about!)

PYRO & BALLY HOO! IT FEELS LIKE GREATNESS!

Here comes Seth “Freakin” Rollins! Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves are at ringside to announce the action. We see some things from last week that involved the United States Championship. We see Theory cashing in his briefcase on the US Championship and coming up short. I have no comment on this.

Rollins welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins. The fans sing along with his name. He’s got a lot of people coming out of the woodwork to answer his challenge. Austin Theory tried to cash in his contract on his US Championship. Didn’t work out too well for him. The fans chant “That was stupid”. Rollins suggests they can tell Theory that later. Now that Rollins is US Champion, the title is the top prize on Monday night. He’ll add to his legacy tonight when he goes 1 on 1 with Finn Balor.

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley comes out. Big Bob wants his title back. Mustafa Ali comes out to the ring after Seth name drops Brock Lesnar. Lashley tells Ali that he needs to walk out of here before getting hurt again. Ali doesn’t listen, and gets deposited over the top rope. It happens one more time while Seth walks out. Lashley accepts the challenge for an opening match.

Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali: The bell rings and Ali lands a kick before ending up on the outside. Ali tries to choke Lashley on the outside, Lashley powers out. Ali gets tossed over the announce table. Ali jumps back in the ring at the 9 count. Lashley works the man over. Ali tries a tornado DDT and gets chokeslammed for his trouble. Lashley drives Ali down again. Lashley misses a spear, Ali hits that tornado DDT. But Lashley hits that spear and locks in that Hurt Lock. It over.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Cathy Kelley is backstage with the OC & Mia Yim. AJ Styles challenges Finn to a one on one match at Survivor Series. Mia will face off with Rhea…tonight? Sounds good to me.

Mia Yim vs. Tamina: Tamina attacks right away while Rhea Ripley walks to the ring. Headscissors to Tamina. Backstage, Bayley and her girls watch. Mia Yim hits Eat Defeat for the victory.

Winner: Mia Yim

Rhea teases getting into the ring, but won’t, since that’s a match people might actually want to see.

Matt Riddle bangs his drums backstage, and is asked where is Elias. Riddle doesn’t have much of an answer before getting sushed. Chad Gable & Otis come in & promise to take care of business.

Mia walks around backstage and bumps into Bayley & her girls. Mia doesn’t seem interested, and the OC breaks things up.

Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable (w/Otis): Two guys here that would be “shooters” or “hookers” back in the day. Gable favoring those Dragonscrews in this matchup. Riddle gutwrenches Gable into a suplex. Otis distracts Riddle, which leads to a Gable German suplex off the top and a commercial. Riddle reverses a suplex as we return from commercial. Riddle & Gable exchange strikes. Exploder out of the corner by Gable. Powerbomb gets two. Gable works into an anklelock. Riddle rollls out, locks in a triangle on Gable. Gable works into a DDT for two. Gable misses a moonsault, gets locked into a draping DDT. Gable goes for the Chaos Theory, gets blocked, but then goes for the backslide, Otis assists and there’s the victory.

Winner: Chad Gable

JBL & Baron Corbin play poker with some poor backstage fool that thinks he’s Elon Musk’s best friend. Akira Tozawa shows up, and his money is good.

The Miz is out here for Miz TV.