Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

We get a double “In Memory Of” open for both Lawler and Volkoff. RIP.

Last week, Roman promised to whoop Brock Lesnar’s ass, and we are reminded as much via video package of last week’s main event. Raw starts officially with Brock Lesnar critiquing a piece of art in the hallway. It’s banal, yet beautiful. Heyman smiles in agreement as we head to the ring where it awaits the presence of…Roman Reigns!

Reigns is here to tell us that he respects Bobby Lashley. That’s a lot more than he can say about Brock, because he has zero respect for “that fool.” Reigns says Brock has plenty of time to get into the Octagon, but no time to show up to work. Well Brock is here tonight, and he guarantees that Brock will not get up in his yard and his face and run his mouth. Reigns then stares at the stage. Well, that seems contradictory, Reigns…

Heyman is here to introduce himself and who he advocates. He congratulates Reigns. He then defines insanity for us, and wonders why Reigns isn’t in a padded cell, and not in the main event for the title at Summerslam. Reigns can go on and on about SPEARING Brock Lesnar through the cage, and that he is uncrowned, but mark Heyman’s words ; this is not a prediction, it’s a spoiler. Come Summerslam, Brock Lesnar will put down the big dog and go onto UFC and become a two-sport champion.

Reigns: “Just shut up, Paul.”

Reigns says that “we” don’t care about anything Heyman has to say; they are there to see Brock.

Heyman considers this, then says that his client is here right now, and he will come out here when he feels like it, and if – only if – he feels like it. Heyman says at Summerslam, Brock will do…

Reigns cuts him off and says will what. Will he show up? If he actually does show up to Summerslam, he’s going to send him back to the UFC, but he ain’t going back as the beast, he’s going back as Roman Reigns’ bitch.

That would mean so much more if Reigns hasn’t lost so many times previously…

Backstage, a lone Seth Rollins shirt sits flaccidly, awaiting to be worn.

Further backstage, Brock is reading a very manly magazine. Heyman walks in wondering if he heard what Roman said.

Brock says that he didn’t watch the show; why would he watch the show?

Heyman tries to show Brock a clip of what Reigns said, but Brock just tosses the phone against the wall. Brock continues reading his manly magazine.



Match 1: Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin



Lockup and Corbin powers Finn into the corner. Ref breaks the hold and Baron slaps the chest. Finn hits some elbows out of the corner but gets tossed to the outside. Finn rushes back in, gets tossed out, runs back in and hits a right then a side headlock. Corbin tries to hit the ropes, but Finn won’t release the hold. Crobin lifts up and Finn continues the hold. Corbin cinches the waist but it doesn’t work, so he turns into the hold, sends Balor into the ropes, and hits a high elbow to the face. Balor is sent into the corner the nto the top rope. Corbin hits a right. Finn with some forearms. Missile dropkick to Corbin. Corbin flies out of the ring. Finn leaves as well and runs with a hard right to the head. Finn gets sent back into the ring. Finn mounts for some punches but Corbin is up and sends Finn into the corner. Right hand, and he grabs Finn in the center of the ring then sends him into the corner hard. Corbin goes for a splash, but Finn hops over the top rope and lands on the apron. Corbin catches him by the head, looks to send him into the corner, but Balor blocks. He tries to send Corbin into the corner, but Corbin blocks then clocks Finn a good one, and he flies off the apron to the mat.

We come back from a break, and Corbin has a chinlock on Finn in the ring. Finn tries to stand out of it, uses the ropes for a bit to help, but Corbin pulls him back to the center of the ring. Cole gives some exposition of Finn that just comes off as desperate. I miss a bit of the action due to writing a long comment on Disqus and come back to Corbin locking in another rest hold. Probably should have posted the comment at this time, and not while Corbin nearly knocked Finn’s head off. Finn is finally able to escape the hold, but Corbin just hits him with a knee. Ropes for Corbin, and Finn hits a dropkick, sending Corbin to the outside! Corbin is utterly appaled. Finn goes to grab him, but Corbin hits a right nd drags Finn to the outside. He hits a back suplex ONTO the apron! The ref starts the count for Corbin being outside as Finn rolls into the ring. Corbin enters and cals for the end. He locks up for a powerbomb, but Finn grabs the head and drops Corbin down face first! Its short lived because Corbin tries for the Deep Six, only for Finn to wrap around and drop him. Enziguri off the apron, and Corbin is down. Finn heads to the top rope. Corbin is up! Finn flies, lands on his feet, runs into DEEP SIX! Pin for 1..2….NO!!! SPlashi n the corner. Another one to Finn. A third is missed as Finn sends Corbin to the outside. Balor with a dropkick through the ropes to Corbin! Finn is outside. He rushes and hits another dropkick, sending Corbin into the barricade!

Finn grabs Corbin and sends him into the ring, then heads in as well. He rushes the corner with ANOTHER dropkick! Finn to the top rope! Coup De Gra—NO!!!! Corbin moves. END OF DAYS! Pin for 1…2….3!!!



Corbin is suddenly capable of a lengthy match and showing no markings of said match. He stands tall and turns to attack Finn some more. He sends Finn to the outside and smashes his head into the edge of the barricade, then drops some heavy fists to his head.

Backstage, Heyman is talknig to one of the Singh brothers.

Wait, I’m kidding. It’s a stagehand. Angle comes in and tells Heyman Brock is under a contractual obligation to appear. Heyman says he fulfilled the contractual obligation the moment he walked into the arena. If Angle wants more from Brock, then head to the locker room and get more from Brock. This isn’t Heyman’s problem. Angle says the same thing in return. He then says that Heyman is still under contract with the WWE, a contract that Angle controls. If Brock doesn’t show up in the ring tonight, then Heyman’s contract is terminated.

Angle is dead serious about this, too.

We are taken back to last week when the Evolution announcement was made. It’s a video package, but starts with a montage of males and females. Weird. Anyways, it covers all of the firsts that we’ve seen oer the past year or so. Pretty triumphant package making the girls look like stars. I could do without the breaking of character for half of the women, but it’s a great announcement happening during a time when stories are at an all time low of creativity.

Backstage, Alicia Fox is stretching. Alexa Bliss comes up to tell her that Mickie was injured, so she handpicked Fox to take on Natalya. Ronda will be in the corner tonight, though, but Fox doesn’t need to worry about it. She just wants Fox to focus on Nattie. They both know Alicia is a trailblazer. Plus, with the announcement of Evolution, this is her chance to make more history. So, is Fox with her?

Alicia cuts a promo that reminds me just how much I hate everything she has ever done in her entire life.



Match 2: Alicia Fox (w/ Alexa Bliss) vs Natalya (w/ Ronda Rousey)



Lockup to start. Nattie gets a side headlock, hits the ropes, and nattie hits a clothesline. Nattie hops over, Alicia with a laep frog. Nattie from behind, turns it into a rollup, and Alicia kicks out at 2. Alicia with an elbow out of the ocrner. She grabs Nattie’s head and sends her into the corner face-first the nhits a sunset flip for 1..2..NO!!! Nattie grabs the feet and looks for a sharpshooter. Alicia gets to the ropes then rolls out of the ring. Nattie leaves the ring and grabs Alicia’s hair. Alicia pulls the apron and Nattie slips through behind the apron, trapped. Alicia with some kicks. She sends Nattie back in the ring, the ncovers for 1..2..NO!!! Fox with a kick to the leg. Alicia then drops and I know it was supposed to be a move, but it looked really stupid. Fox with a cravat from behind.

Alicia stands behind Nattie and looks to lock in the abdominable stretch. Fox adds a leg scissors to the hold. Nattie escapes. Snapmare. Fox hits a clothesline, though, and Nattie is back down. Nattis able to get up, drop Fox down face first, nearly trips, walks over the back of Fox, and hits a dropkick low. Hard clothesline and a cover for 1..2…NO!!! Nattie yells at Alexa. Fox with a press mid-air. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Northern Lights Suplex by Fox for 1..2…NO!!

Fox goes to kick Ronda, distracting the ref. Alexa hits a hard right hand to Nattie. Big Boot from Alicia, and a cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Honestly, better than I thought it was gonna be.

Ronda is pissed. She runs around the ring, Alexa flies into the ring, Ronda is in there to work the arm, but Fox interrupts. Ronda grabs Fox and hits her spinning finisher. Bliss is outside of the ring. She tries to leave through the crowd, but Ronda catches her. Fox is able to leave the ring and attack from behind!! She sends Ronda into the barricade. Bliss watches on as Fox sends Ronda into the barricade again.

Backstage, Heyman tries to talk brock into going out to the ring. He brings up merchandise.

Brock tells Heyman that he is getting under his skin. Brock doesn’t give a crap about the WWE Universe. He’d much rather be at home on his couch in his house. He tells Heyman to go get him a steal. Med Well. Baked Potato. Steamed Broccoli.

Medium Well, Brock?

Elias is here to gloat about his album sales. It looks like he has a documentary coming up immediately after tonight’s RAW! Haha. He says he was interrupted by Lashley last week, and this is why he didn’t best Drake.

Elias mentions The Rock, and the crowd goes buckwild. Nice. He says he has a song about The Rock for us. Just as Elias is about to play, he is interrupted by Lashley again.

Elias shuts the music down and looks over to Lashley, who is all smiles. Bobby says he is a big fan, and figured he’d come get a front row seat to whatever Elias has to say. ELias says that no matter what Bobby says, he can see right through him. He knows that what Lashley wants is to sing with Elias. The crowd is for it. I, however, am not.

Elias says he is wiling to let this go down for one night only. Elias will keep it slow and simple just like Lashley, so that he can keep up. Elias starts playing. Tells Lashley to come on in whenever he feels like it. Elias starts to sing Rockin Robin. Lashley joins him for the chorus, and Elias is not impressed, so he attacks him from behind. Elias is mad that Lashley is trying to steal his spotlight. He attacks, but Lashley grabs him and hits a belly to belly.

Backstage, Corbin is waking and runs into Owens, who tells him great job for wiping the smile off of Balor’s face. He offers Corbin a towel and some water. Owens says that since Braun terrorized his son, Corbin is now his son’s favorite wrestler. Finally, a male authority figure we can look up to and respect.

Corbin says he is here to inspire. Owens says this whole Brock thing is concerning. Angle is disrespecting Steph’s authority. If brock goes out to the ring, Braun could cash in. Owens needs to stop this. Corbin says Brock is Kurts problem. Owens shows frustration.



Match 3: Braun Strowman vs Jinder Mahal



The bell rings, but Jinder wants to first accept the peace. We get an exchange of mantras before the lockup. Braun sends Jinder down hard. He screams at him, as Jinder looks on in shock. He tells Braun to calm down. Outside of the ring, Kevin Owens is sneaking around. We see that Owens has the briefcase. Braun knocks Jinder on his ass then heads outside, stopping kevin from leaving. Braun chases Owens around the ring. Owens tosses the briefcase to Singh. Braun trucks through him and grabs the briefcase.

Braun chases Kevin up the ramp as the ref counts gets to 8. The ref hits 10 and Jinder wins via countout.

Meh

Braun realizes what happens and comes back to the ring but Jinder makes his way through the crowd, leaving Braun seething in the ring.

Backstage, all of the jobbers are congregated. Mojo walks in to call them chumps, and he knows that they’ve all seen what’s been going on. He’s not hiding behind a keyboard, he’s here to call everybody out. You saw what happened to Breeze and Jose. He beat them so bad, they’re back in catering, which is exactly where he left Ryder.

In comes Roode who says that since Mojo’s in the mood to talk, he’s got a question – does Mojo got a problem with him? Mojo wonders what Bobby is going to do about it if he did. “You gonna catchphrase me into submission?”

Some agents come in and break up the fight.



Match 4: Akam vs Apollo Crews



Akam shoots for the legs and takes him down. Apollo stands out of it but gets shoved into the corner then tossed over the head to the center of the ring. Damn. Akam with another toss of Apollo. Resthold form behnind. Apollo with a weak jawbreaker, but Akam gets him up on the shoylders. Crews escapes. Big kick to the chest. Another kick. Ropes and he hits a kick to the sdie of the head. Right hnd from Apollo. Kip up. High kick to the side of th ehead again, followed by a standing moonsault and a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Akam with a belly to belly. He rushes the corner with the shoulder, but Apollo moves and Akam hits his shoulder hard!

Rollup from Apollo! 1…2…3!!!

Will they ever do anything new?

Backstage, Drew McIntyre is staring at a photo of Emma and working out.



Match 5: Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins



Drew starts with some beat downin the corner til Seth escapes a whip and hits some chops. He hits the ropes and Drew catches him in the middle of the ring and hits a beautiful suplex. Drew leaves the ring and lifts up the apron. Seth kicks him away, then hits the ropes and dives only for Drew to catch him and send him into the barricade hard. Drew sets Seth up underneath the steel that is under the ring and grabs the legs. He catapults Seth into the medal throat first.

We are back to the match, and Seth hits a suicide dive successfully this time. He hops in the ring and shoots for another one. Seth lifts the apron and looks to want some revenge. Seth sends Drew into the edge of the ring then rolls him into the ring. Seth grabs at his neck. He enters the ring next. He rushes the corner and hits a hard elbow then locks up for a suplex, but Drew reverses and sends Seth away, only for Seth to land on his feet. Seth runs back, they tangle up a bit, Seth gets the upperhand, stands planted, and hits The Falcon Arrow! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Seth calls for the end. Drew is on his feet. Kick to Drew from Seth. He hits the ropes, but Drew is up! SPINEBUSTER!!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Seth goes for a step up, but Drew brings him up for a powerbomb. Seth lands no his feet, kicks hard. Drew is still standing! He screams COME ON! Seth with another kick to the face!!! Seth goes to the top rope. Drew is up. He hits a right hand. Chop from Drew to Seth. Drew heads to the top rope and sets up for White Noise. He’s on the 2nd rope! He hits it!!! Cover from Drew for 1..2….NO!!!

Drew grabs Seth, looks for the Alabama Slam, but Seth lifts himself up and over the head of Drew!!! Omg! Sick! Kick to Drew. CURB STOMP!!!! Dolph Ziggler rushes in the ring and attacks immediately!!!

Could have done without the commercial break. Some matches are really hurt by it.

Dolph goes to grab Seth, but Seth attacks!!! Dolph oes for a right, then the Zig Zag, but Seth holds ont othe ropes. He clotheslines Ziggler to the outside. SUICIDE DIVE FROM SETH!!! Drew stares on in anger as Seth makes his way up the ramp.

Backstage, Roman Reigns is playing Angry Birds. Angle and Corbin come in. He tells him about the call from Steph. Steph has asked Angle to remove Reigns from the building. If he doesn’t, he’ll lose his title shot. Reigns wonders when this is going to stop. He understands the pressures Angle faces. He’s been in this position, though. Angle is a dog. An Olympic champion. Reigns gets all the pressures, but the fact is that Angle is not a yes man.

Corbin snickers the ncalls for some policemen. In come “Miami Police,” and Reigns leaves, staring down Angle. Reigns turns, Corbin laughs in his face, so Reigns punches him directly on the nose. Damnnn. Hahaha.

The B-Team is out to talk about last week with Charley. She says they’ve been undefeated and are at 7-0. What’s the secret? Bo calles her Charles, haha. He says the B in B Team stands for dream, and they wake up every morning to pinch themselves to prove this is still real. Some people are living their dreams, but they are dreaming to live! They don’t ever want to wake up! Bo says that the response from their B-teammates has been overwhelming.

Charley brings up Bray and Matt.

Last week, says Axel, it was weird. They clapped then beat them up. Weird. Sore losers. They’re not scared, though, they’re champions. They can beat anyone.

The lights go out. They’re back on and Matt and Bray are in the ring, staring The B Team down. Bray has a mic. Oh, so does Matt. He tells The B Team that their success is a cosmic anomaly. They have displaced the balance of t he Universe, and it’s up to them to fix it. Ok, he says mend drapery.

Bray says that dreams are fleeting. They can’t be touched, but nightmares…they are real. They’re made up of insecurities and fears. They are their nightmare manifested. Matt laughs, and says that they will haunt The B team until they are finally deleted!

The Revival has heard enough. They don’t even understand what Matt and Bray just said. Dawson wonders how these four are on the top of the division. Dash says that THEY are the team that defeated Lashley and Reigns. Dawson tells Matt and Bray to step on aside and let a couple of real top guys handle bidness and get the job done.

Bo says that THEY would be more than happy to step aside, because obviusly Revival wants to speak to Matt and Bray.

Bray shoves Bo into Dawson. Dawson goes for a right. Bo ducks and leaves the ring, and Dawson hits Bray. B Team makes it to the top of the ramp as Bray and Matt lock horns with Revival.