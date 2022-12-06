Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Sounds like by this time next year, it’ll be William Regal shouting WARGAMES yet again!

I hope you noticed the little changes I made last week to hopefully make the report easier to scan and pick up on who did what.

Then again, the live report chat doesn’t even read this shit; who am I kiddin?!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

The Bloodline is here! They make their entrance as we see a video from Earlier Today of them showing up at the arena. Saxton runs up on them to ask about the title defense, but they can’t answer because Matt Riddle comes scooting down in between The Bloodline. Jey Uso says none of this matters because they the ones and they gonna win.

Elias walks up from behind their car to ask what’s going on, only for Solo to attack him from behind. Bloodline send him into some barricades as Sami laughs at him.

Back in the ring, and Jey Uso tells DC that The Bloodline is in their city. Jimmy Uso got some bad news tonight – the tag team title match is cancelled because Solo bodied Elias in the parking lot. There’s a bright side here; Matt Riddle don’t have to compete, Sami Zayn says “bet.” Lol. Jimmy says they will defend the titles to whoever wanna run up.

Matt Riddle comes out with a mic, says it was totally not cool of them to take out Elias. Tonight was his first night to get WWE gold. And if he is being real, its’ not really like The Bloodline to run from a fight. In fact, it’s not very Ucey.

Sami drops a bunch of yos, tells Riddle to “Hold up, My Dawg.” He is the one who decides what is Ucey. IN fact, he is a certified Uce-oligist. For example, Solo showing why he is The Enforcer? Ucey. The Usos continuing to be the longest reigning tag team champions in history? Ucey. Riddle coming out here, running his mouth, thinking he ever had a chance at beating The Bloodline…that is not Ucey. So unless Riddle wants to suffer the same fate as Elias, Sami suggests he turns around and goes home.

Riddle says he did find a tag team partner, though, and there will be a tag team championship match tonight. Riddle and this guy don’t get along, they’re not really bros, but they both hate The Bloodline.

Out comes Kevin Owens.



Match 1: WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Match

Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle vs The Usos

Owens and Jey to start. Jey tries for a superkick, but KO blocks it and corners him with a bunch of rights. Whip to the ropes, back elbow to jey. Senton from KO. Cover for 1…2.NO!!! Ko sends Jey into the corner, another right to the face. KO rushes the corner with a cannonball but Jimmy is there ot pull his brother out of the way. KO goes outside, runs with a clothesline to Jimmy, he grabs Jey and sends him into a nearby barricade.

WE are back and KO has a pin on Jimmy for 1..2..NO!!! WE missed a moonsault. Tag to Riddle. Whip to the ropes, Riddle holds on, kicks Jey in the face, ref is distracted and Jey hits a high kick to the back of the head. Jimmy tags in his brother, grabs Riddle by the foot, wishbone his ass. Jey grabs Riddle by the arm, lifts him up and gets a tag from Jimmy. Jimmy flies from the top, backbreaker by Jey, elbow to the chest from Jimmy. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Jey with a right hand, another is bloked. Riddle fights Jimmy away, then clocks Jey one time. Jimmy with a right uppercut to Riddle. Jimmy then heads over to KO and gives him a right hand.Riddle whips, tag from Jey, he enters and him and Jimmy slam Riddle down with a modified spinebuster. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jey up, Riddle fights back, Jey turns him and shoots Riddle up for a neckbreaker! Cover for 1…2..NO!!!

WE come back and Riddle is FLYING OVER THE TOP ROPE ONTO EVERYONE! Sami is able to pull Jey out of the way, though! Riddle back in. Jey with a tag. One and Done! Cover! 1…2…3!!!



Winners: The Usos

A nice and average opener that saw a bit too much Riddle in the ring, but with reason.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 14:06

The Bloodline attacks Riddle with stomps, but here’s Kevin with a chair! He attacks everyone, chasing them up the ramp!

Solo is still ringside.e he enters the ring and attacks Riddle with a barrae of rights and lefts to the prone Riddle. He has his thumb wrapped, lifts Riddle, ONE FOR UMAGA! Spike to the throat. Hip attack in the corner.

Solo leaves the ring, grabs a chair, and heads back in. He sets the chair around the head of Matt, walks back, Solo with a running hip attack, and you can just tell this was for Umaga. Solo looks up, at his thumb, then back to Riddle.

RIP UMAGA!! <3

Riddle gets the stretcher job as Solo walks up the ramp with his hoodie up.

We are informed that two triple threats will crown two number one contenders who will face next week for a shot at Bianca Belair.

Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day are backstage for some promo time. Rhea says she’ll make short work of the ladies, win the title, and everyone will call her Mami.

We recap the attack on Riddle.

Backstage, catering has moved to the poker room, as KBL is hosting a Poker Invitational. JBL says this will become as grand a spectacle as Mania. He knows a lot of these people don’t see eye-to-eye, and nobody likes Tozawa, but Poker is a gentleman’s game.

IN comes Dexter Lumis with the Louis bag from last week. JBL tells him and Johnny Gargano that he did not invite them. Dexter drops some cash out the bag onto the table. JBL is all smiles and welcomes them to the game.

TO the ring, Bayley makes her entrance solo.

Becky Lynch, in a “so nice, ya gotta do it twice” move, comes out from the crowd with the mic. Becky asks Bayley if she knew that it’s been over three years since they’ve had a one-on-one, and they didn’t even scratch the surface.

Bayley tells her to stop living in the past. She is here to interrupt her at all turns, thinking she can do what she wants. When Becky is here, the spotlight is all about her. She tells the crowd that Becky doesn’t care about them. But Bayley does. Bayley cares about the WWE. This is what she’s been doing while Becky has been gone. She is looking out for the future and for the locker room. Becky just sees herself.

Becky claims that two-thirds of Damage Control has been successful. She sees two champs and one loser, but Becky hopes she wins tonight and they can finally go one-on-one.

Rhea makes her entrance and has a stare down with Becky Lynch at the bottom of the ramp.



Match 2: Bayley vs Rhea Ripley vs Asuka

A quick shoot of Bayley out of the ring and it’s just Asuka and Rhea. Rhea overpowers her and sends her into the corner back first. Shoulders until Bayley slides in and tries to roll up Rhea. Rhea sends Asuka out, corners Bayley with more shoulders. Suplex to Bayley. She grabs Asuka out of the corner, whips her hard then attacks Bayley with blows to the back. Whip to the corner, and Bayley eats mat. Kick to Asuka. Rhea tosses Bayley across the ring by the head. Bayley hits a clothesline to the back of the head, Asuka with a sliding knee. Her and Bayley grab Rhea, send her into the post shoulder first. Bayley then kicks Asuka. Side headlock. Whip and Asuka hits a tackle. Bayley on the apron, Asuka tries for a hip attack, Bayley moves, pulls her to the outside, sends Asuka into the barricade. Rhea off the apron with a cannonball!

Bayley and Ripley are working together when we return, corning Asuka then whipping each other into the corner. Rhea misses a splash, Asuka sends Bayley out, Asuka hits a bunch of back fists to Rhea, Rhea is able to stop a whip but misses a splash in the corner. Kick to the head, Bayley back in, and Rhea slams her down. Asuka runs up the back of Bayley, right hands Rhea, back kick to her, side headlock and Rhea shoots Asuka into Bayley. Codebreaker to Rhea. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Rhea to her knees. Bayley to her knees. Asuka kicks each of them, Bayley rolls her up, kick out at 2. Bayley kicks, Asuka with an ankle lock off the kick! Bayley reaches for ropes but there’s no countout. Rhea is up. Bayley grabs her hair, Rhea turns into it, headbutt! ASUKA WITH A GERMAN! Rhea misses a kick, Asuka hits a high kick to the back of the head! Bayley on the outside. She pulls ASuka out of the ring! Bayley re-enters, pulls herself up and yells for Rhea to help her. Lol.

Bayley stands by Rhea’s side. Rhea turns ot her, tells her she cant boss her around, Bayley tries to attack from behind, but Rhea with the GOOZLE!! Right hnd form Bayley, again, Bayley grabs her by the hair, they trade body shots, Asuka is on the top rope! She dives with a double Codebreaker!!! Cover to Rhea! 1.2…N!O!!! Cover to Bayley! 1…2…NO!!!! Asuka with a flying dropkick. Cover! Bayley kicks out! ASUKA LOCK!!!! Bayley tries to turn into the hold, Rhea is in the ring. She hits the ropes. Diving dropkick to both girls! Cover for 1..2.NO!!!! Rhea pulls Asuka up, short clothesline. Pulls her up for another one. She tries for a third, but Asuka locks the arm up! ARM BAR!! Bayley on the top rope! Diving elbow! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Bayley attacks Asuka in the corner with rights. BAYLEY TO BELLY! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Rhea stops it! Headbutt from Rhea! Another! Asuka misses a kick. Rhea gets her on the shoulders and slams her down face first! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Rhea with a dropkick sending Bayley out of the ring! Rhea heads outside. She runs up the steps and tries for a cannonball, but Bayley moves!!!

Bayley enters the ring, goes for a Bayley to Belly, Asuka reverses! Cover! 1..2..N!O! Backfist, another, another from Asuka!

Kick out of the corner from Asuka. She tries for a dropkick off the top, but Bayley swats her away! ROSE PLANT! Cover for 1..2….3!!!!!

Winner: Bayley

Considering her and Becky’s interaction, Bayley’s win was relatively obviously. That didn’t stop them from having a hell of a sprint there near the end. Fun match

Total Rating: ***

Match Time:

Rhea is noticeably upset. She enters the ring and attacks Asuka! Kick to the chest, she lifts up Asuka. Riptide! Bayley watches on at the top of the ramp.

After the break, Seth Rollins comes out in some blue snakeskin. He lets us know that next week, it’s Seth v Lashley for the #1 Contendership for the US Title. He goads the crowd into singing, but this is interrupted by Bobby Lashley. Lashley comes out to boom his little heart out then gets in the ring with a mic. Lashley is here, and wonders what Seth would like to tell him.

Seth tells Bobby he hasn’t been the same since he lost to Brock Lesnar. There’s no shame in losing to Brock, but what is with his obsession with Brock? This has been going on a long, long time. Is Lashley scared? Yes, he’s bigger and stronger.

Lashley knows what Seth is trying to do. Seth asks if Lashley isn’t scared of Brock, then he must be jealous. That’s it, right? Brock is a bigger star, won more titles, Brock had the career Lashley wishes he had.

Lashley grabs the lapel, says this isn’t about Brock, this is about him and Seth and the US Title. Seth tells him to relax, tells him that the title is not going to fill the void left by not being able to beat Brock, and if he doesn’t get his head right, beating Lashley next week will be easier for Seth than it was the first time.

BOOM! Lashley with a right! Seth is up, and he is pissed. He attacks like a feral cat. Lashley sends him to the outside and shoves him into the barricade, then tosses him into it. Seth tries to get the upperhand, bu Lashley continues the beatdown. He lifts Seth to the shoulders, Seth pulls on the nose, agents come out to stop the fight. Seth is held back willingly, then runs to attack and flies over a bunch of men atop of Bobby. Pearce and co try to hold both back, Seth enters the ring and Lashley is escorted to the back. The crowd sings for Seth. Bobby rushes the ring, Seth locks the head, Bobby corners seth, agents and ref come in to hold him back, LASHLEY SPEARS PETEY WILLIAMS! It was an accident, but Lashley’s eyes are still locked on Seth.

Backstage, Byron stops Austin Theory who says he saw the past in the ring. Both of those men are oblivious to the fact that the business has evolved and forgotten about both of them. Theory lives in the now, he has all the cards in his hand. The forever is just beginning.

He turns, and there’s Mustafa Ali to say Theory writes checks his ass cant cash in. Speaking of cashing in…

Ali says that unlike Theory, Ali has to fight for a shot at that title. He can put Ali down but he’ll get back up, get back in his face, and become the US Champion.

Theory says fine, if Ali wants to shock the world, we’ll do it tonight. After tonight, he doesn’t wanna hear the word “opportunity” come out of Ali’s sorry mouth again.