Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

We start RAW hot with The Bloodline running wild on stagehands. Sami Zayn, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa are all in the ring when the music of Kevin Owens hits.

Kevin Owens has a mic, but Sami stops him, tells him that this is all Kevin Owens’ fault, this is a hostile takeover of Monday Night RAW.

Kevin says that he had something to say but he’s ready to beat some ass.

He walks down the ramp, but the voice of Adam Pearce is here to stop Kevin Owens. He comes out with security to hold Kevin Owens back then tells The Bloodline that he’s not allowing this in the new year, and tells security to escort The Bloodline out of the ring.

Solo makes quick work of every security guard that enters, so Adam Pearce is left with no choice but for Kevin Owens to run into the ring and…get attacked by all four men.

Adam Pearce screams for more help, and out comes some of the roster in another cliché that I will never, ever, ever stand by as viable or believable.

The RAW roster clears the ring of The Bloodline, and Adam Pearce says it’s time for him to put them to work because every one of them will have a match tonight.

BACKSTAGE, Byron is with Bianca Belair. She is in action tonight against Alexa Bliss. Bianca is no victim, and as of tonight, their relationship is beyond repair. She can blame Bray all she wants, but Bliss is her own person so if she wants this match tonight, she’ll get it, and Bianca will prove why the title belongs to her.