Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

We start with The Usos and Solo Sikoa who want to talk about Smackdown, specifically with Kevin Owens. They hope he got the message, and at Royal Rumble, Owens will learn a hard lesson at Royal Rumble. Speaking of which they have huge plans at RAW 30. Every generation of their family will be present to acknowledge Roman Reigns, and they’ll be defending their titles against The Judgment Day.

The Judgement Day are here. Rhea Ripley on the mic first, telling The Usos that The Judgment Day runs Monday Night RAW. Finn Balor says they run this show, they ran the gauntlet, and now they’re running straight for The Bloodline.

They walk up the steps to enter the ring, making this a four on three altercation.

Finn wants to take this moment to thank the ex-con Dom for his help. Damien Priest makes mention that The Bloodline has never stepped to them, not once. Dom knows why. He says he smells fear. They’re scared. Is Jimmy scared? Jey? Y’all scared?

Jimmy says who? Scared of who? He mocks Dom, tells him to check the track record. They’ve sat down every team that stood up, and even list a few. They started this by beating Dom and Rey and at RAW 30, they are welcoming Judgment Day to The Uso penitentiary.

Dom says the reality is they wouldn’t last a minute in the cell with the prisoners that he was in with. In the pen, they call an Uso a wannabe Ese. Dom calls Solo the biggest wannabe. This causes Solo to go face to face with Dom, but here comes Rhea to take his place and stand nose-to-nose with Solo. Solo backs up, then gets right back in the face of Rhea. Rhea smiles as Solo holds his thumb up. Dom cheap shots him out of nowhere, but Solo is too tough. He attacks om. Everyone else starts the battle, leaving Rhea and Solo in the ring alone. Rhea calls for the pain. Solo readies himself, looks to attack, but Mustafa Ali flies off the top rope out of nowhere onto Solo as we go to break.



Match 1: Solo Sikoa vs Mustafa Ali

We are back to the show and Ali is already flying. Solo hits a Samoan Drop rather quickly, but Ali uses numerous dropkicks and a superkick to send him to the outside. Ali tries for a suicide dive, but Solo slaps him on the side of the head. Solo re-enters and smacks Ali across the face, dropping him to the mat. Solo goes for the cover 1…2…NO!!! Ali to the top, tires to fly, but Solo grabs him by the neck and shoves him into the post while on the apron! Ouch! He went back first and flopped to the outside like a dead fish.

The Usos come back to the ring through the audience, and stand on the apron to applaud their younger brother, but Kevin Owens’ music hits, and out he comes to even the odds. The Usos meet him at the bottom of the ramp, and Owens attacks! Rights to Jey, to Jimmy, he sends Jey into the barricade, then Jimmy to the steps.

Ali to the 2nd buckle, he flies off with a tornado DDT to Solo. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Ali to the top rope. 450 Sp—NO!!! Solo grabs him by the neck. SAMOAN SPIKE! Cover! 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Solo Sikoa

I can watch Ali wrestle all day, even if half of the match is just him looking like he just got murdered.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 5:20 shown

Kevin Owens enters the ring! STUNNER TO SOLO!!! He fights Solo to the outside, sending him into the steps, and starts removing shit off the tabkle. The Usos attack, so Kevin just grabs a bunch of chairs and starts tossing them towards The Usos. Out come some agents to try and stop Owens. We got Noble and Helms and Pearce all holding Owens back as The Usos make their way up the ramp.

Backstage, Bobby Lashle stands by in a darkened locker room. He brings up his opponents and says there is only one All Mighty. He says tonight, five people will tap out to The Hurt Lock. He mentions Theory, saying his reign has an expiration date. He is coming for his title, and he’s putting Theory away for good.

We come back to a Cody Rhodes video package going over his comeback, injury, and surgery. At the very end of the package, Cody announces that at the Royal Rumble…he is back.

Backstage, Byron is standing by Adam Pearce’s office, where he says that the door has been open and closed with superstars all trying to make their case for the Rumble. One of them? Elias. He says 2022 was a roller coaster. He saw his brother’s career explode then fizzle out. It’s time to right some wrongs, and when he gets into the Rumble match, the Vengeance Tour begins.

Out comes MVP, who accidentally bumps into Elias. He tells Elias that the winner is a done deal, so don’t bother asking to be in the match. Elias says MVP hasn’t been relevant in years. MVP tells Elias fine, he’ll face the winner of the RR match tonight. Elias is down, and MVP confirms with Pearce who is off screen. Looks like Omos is facing Elias later.



Match 2: Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander vs The Street Profits

Shelton starts te match with a huge right hand. Damn. Big kick from Shelton. A German. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Tag to Cedric, Dawkins is cornered. Cedric and Shelton double team him with right hands, then stomp him down. Whip to Dawkins into the ropes, Dawkins with a right hand, tag to Ford. Ford high kicks cedric, heads to the top rope ,flies with a cross body. He hits Cedric with a huge clothesline, then sends Cedric flying.

WE get a one-commercial break, come back to see Cedric dropping Ford on his head on the outside, and MVP coming down to the ring, then go back to the commercial break. Odd.

WE BACK. Dawkins is taking care of both dudes, flying over Shelton then hitting a back elbow. He waits for Shelton to stand, then spins into the corner. Ford tags, high kick from Dawkins, Ford to the top. Spinebuster from Dawkins. Frog Splash to Shelton. Cover for 1..2…..NO!! Cedric there to stop the pin. Dawkins sits Shelton on his shoulders, Ford to the top. Cedric clips the knee from behind! Shelton runs up and sends Ford flying with a belly to belly! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Ford and Benjamin up. High kick from Ford. Tag to Cedric, tag to Dawkins. Ford flies over the top rope onto Shelton. Cedric hits the ropes, Dawkins leaps over him, suicide dive from Cedric to the outside! Dawkins wants to join the fun. He hits the ropes and flies over the top with a front flip!

Back in the ring, Dawkisn spins and hits Cedric with a splash. MVP on the apron, tries to stop the move, ref yells at him allowing Shelton and Cedric to double team Dawkins.

Cedric thinks he’s got it, covers for 1..2.N!O!! Dawkins with a crucifix pin! 1..2.3!!!!

Winners: The Street Profits

Kind of an oddly laid out match here, but hoping it leads to something for all involved.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 9:10

Oh, Judgment Day is nearby, and Finn is ready for the six-pack challenge.

Here comes Alpha Academy to become the most heelish team of all time due to making Cathy leave. They will be getting their win back from last week, says Gable. Rhea warns him that she’ll do something she won’t regret. Dom says he won’t be able to hold her back due to all the iron he’s been pumping.

We are back and Becky Lynch’s music hits! She comes out through the crowd, mentions the Bengals win, then says she has some business to take care of. She calls out Bayley, the dope, and tells her cumquat eating ass to come out here.

Bayley comes out, but she is not alone. Bayley is wearing a 49ers Jersey, saying her name is Bayley, not Karen. Becky wants the crowd to explain to Bayley that she is a Karen; a moody, entitled idiot with a crappy hair cut.

Bayley and Co enter the ring, call Becky mature mockingly. Becky is standing there, calling her names, but this is just a bitter reaction and Becky is still standing there without friends. Becky says she has an arena full of friends, though, and they all think that Bayley is a sour-faced dope that peaked in 2015.

Bayley says oh, 2015, the year Becky ran off and took her spot? Becky wonders if Bayley is trying to recreate something. Bayley says she was robbed. Everything Becky has should have been hers. Becky says the point that they are missing is that Bayley was kept in NXT because she wanted to be a leader. She wanted to help the newcomers. Wasn’t this true, or is Bayley full of crap? Bayley was supposed to have her own spotlight. Becky was supposed to be just another body. She wasn’t supposed to change the game or be the first woman to win the main event of Mania, but she did because she loves this, and she’ll do this till she cant anymore. She knows Bayley loves this, too, but the difference is when Bayley isn’t the focal point, Bayley whines and moans that it’s everyone else’s fault but hers.

Bayley tells the crowd not to bother chanting Becky’s name. We know nothing. We don’t know who she is. The only reason she became a man is because she was punched in the face by another woman. Becky offers to punch Bayley in the face to get her out of the rut that she’s been stuck in.

Bayley says she doesn’t need Iyo or Dakota. Becky says then one-on-one next week in a steel cage. It’s official.