Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Hi, my name is Tony Acero. You may remember me from such columns as, “How to Lose an AJ” or “Brock a Bye Baby.” Welcome to the RAW Report.

We are two weeks away from Summerslam, and Kurt Angle is hyped. He comes down to the ring with Corbin, who is the opposite of hyped. Angle calls tonight an historic one, because Ronda will be having a match. Unlike some other former UFC champs, Ronda has no problem competing on RAW. Angle doesn’t have to beg her. Angle says whether she wins or loses tonight or at Summerslam, Ronda is a champion in her book. She wishes he could say the same about Brock.

Corbin tells Angle to watch it, but Angle says Brock has no class. Look what he’s done to the title, the crowd, Angle. Heyman’s job is secure, says Angle, and he will be interviewed tonight but as far as Brock’s attack on Angle —

He’s interrupted by Roman Reigns, and at least one man and two girls are incredibly happy.

Reigns tells Kurt that he has a lot of respect for him as his RAW General “mangergerrr.” He says if you kick the big dog out, who is going to protect the yard….wow. Who wrote THAT Gem?

Reigns looks over at Corbin and asks what he’s smiling at, what did he do last week? He just stood there. As soon as Brock looked at him, he ran like a little —

Angle cuts him off, says no one likes what Brock did, from top down.

Reigns wonders if Angle is going to say that Brock is “suspended indifintely.” Angle says no, that’s not happening, and the match will still be happening.

Corbin says that’s really unprofessional, and Angle cannot play favorites, and if Brock was here, he’d

Reigns cuts HIM off, and says what, he’d look at Corbin to make him run off like a coward? Corbin says no, he chose to be the bigger man, plus he had already competed. He was worn out from beating little tiny Finn Balor – you know, the guy that actually won the title, unlike Reigns. Corbin can’t possibly think of anything else he can do around here.

Angle says he could have acted like a man last week. Corbin says Angle just makes matches, and Steph put him in place to watch over his every move, because Angle can’t be trusted. Angle says you’re right, he just makes the matches.

Angle makes a match right here. He says he wants a ref out now because Corbin will be taking on Reigns.

Didn’t see that one coming.

Corbin with a right hand to the face just before the bell rings.



Match 1: Baron Corbin vs Roman Reigns

Reigns with a Superman Punch! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Corbin rolls to the outside.

Back form a break, and Corbin has a side headlock in this totally unpredictable match. Corbin is up on the sholders, lands on his feet, rushes the corner, ducks under the ropes, back in the ring, and hits a clothesline to Reigns. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Reigns expresses his eyeballs comically as if Corbin took every ounce of breath out of him. Corbin in the corner with right hands. He sends Reigns into the corner back first, and Reigns faces the mat. Corbin claps for himself, then grabs Reigns. Reigns with an uppercut to the midsection then right hands, but Corbin hits a hard elbow to Reigns, knocking him on his ass and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Single underhook and a chinlock from Corbin. Reigns turns into the hold and hits a few rights. Corbin shoves Reigns into the ropes, Reigns holds on and kicks Corbin. Right hand. Whip,. Reversed. Missed Superman Punch, Duck from Corbin. Clothesine to Corbin, and he tumbles to the outside. Reigns leaves the ring and hits a drive by to Corbin. Reigns grabs Corbin and rolls him into the ring then gets up on the apron. Corbin rolls back to the outside, and Reigns is mad. He grabs the bald head, and Corbin hits a right then sends Reigns into the ringpost.

Back from another break, and Corbin finds himself another resthold for our pure enjoyment. Even the ref seems bored with it. Reigns turns into the hold slowly, stands on his own two feet, then punches out of the hold. Corbin shoves Reigns, again, and Reigns hits an elbow. Whip is reversed. Reigns with a clothesline. Corbin goes for a clothesline in the corner, but Reigns has his foot up. He shoves towards the ropes. Samoan Drop from Reigns. Pins for 1…2..NO! Reigns with the ten clotheslines in the corner. He hits the ropes. Big Boot to Corbin. Reings calls for the end, looks for the punch, but Corbin catches and tries for a chokeslam. Reigns hits an elbow. He hits the ropes. DEEP SIX! Pin for 1.2….NO!!! Corbin ith. huge clorhesline in the corner. Again Another. He whips for an End of Days, but Reigns hits some rights. Another. Reigns sends Corbin to the outside where he tumbles with a camera man, runs in, and gets hit with a Superman Punch! Cover for 1…2.NO!!!

Corbin has had enough. He leaves the ring and walks up the ramp. The ref starts to count. Finn Balor’s music hits, and this “tiny Irish man” is able to make Corbin go back down the ramp towards the ring.

Reigns with a SUperman Punch off the steps! He rolls Corbin inside the ring. SPEAR! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Roman Reigns

Meh indeed.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Reigns walks up the ramp, pounds the fist of Finn, then leaves. Finn enters the ring, looks down on Corbin. Finn waits for Corbin. He stands. Running dropkick to Corbin! Coup De Grace.

Ronda is backstage talking to her totally real friend Natalya.

Last week, Drew McIntyre and some Floridian lady beat up Seth Rollins.

This week, he stands in seemingly the same exact spot, and that just doesn’t seem smart. He’s talking to Angle, asking how to eliminate this problem named Drew. He wants to know what he and Angle can do to take care of both Dolph and Drew. Angle says to find a partner, and they can tag against D&D tonight. Kurt is impressed with his decision.



Match 2: Bobby Roode vs Mojo Rawley

Mojo sends Roode into the corner face first. Roode fights back with right hands. Mojo reverses a whip, sends Roode in the corner, and Roode flies out with a clothesline. He goes for the DDT, Mojo escapes, heads to the outside, hops onto the apron, and Roode hits a dropkick, knocking Mojo right back own.

We come back to Mojo with a lockup from behind. Roode is able to break out of it as Cole gives us information about Mojo that doesn’t matter at all. Mojo goes for a cover for 1..2.NO! Mojo attacks the back. He strikes the back again, and covers for 1..2..NO! Mojo locks up from behind, cinches the waist. Mojo looks like he is hugging Roode from behind. It’s almost romantic. Roode with elbows to the head of Mojo. Mojo releases the hold. Roode hits the ropes and walks right into a side slam. Mojo lifts Roode, looks for the slam, but Roode gets a Sunset Flip. 1..2..NO!!! Roode with a right hand! Mojo with a knee. Whip to the ropes. Kick from Roode. Mojo misses a clothesline and Roode hits a punch to the head. Clothesline then a splsah in the corner followed by a neckbreaker. Blockbuster from Roode. He calls for the finish. Kick. NO!!!

Mojo sends Roode into the corner, rolls out, double kick from Roode, he flies off the corner, but MOJO catches him! Fireman’s. Roode floats off. DDT! Pin for 1…2…..3!!!!

Winner: Bobby Roode

I really enjoy what they are doing with Mojo, not sure what they are doing with Roode. Maybe apathy is the correct rating.

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Backstage, Elias is being spoken to by a camera crew who watches him play. This seems to be a documentary crew.

We return to the show, and the superstar known as Elias is in the middle of the ring. He plays a nice little lead-in that gets a great response from the crowd. Elias says that the WWE Network had a documentary on him, but they got it wrong, so he’s doing his own. He wants us all to silence our phones and hold our applause. Elias continues to play, then gives some direction to the crew to orbit around Elias like he’s the sun of the WWE Universe. Elias says them moving slow reminds him of Lashley who couldn’t even remember the words to Rockin Robin.

Elias knows what’s messing with the shot; It’s the audience. Haha.

Bet you didn’t know that Lashley was going to come out and interrupt. Bet ya didn’t think that could ever happen…

Lashley says that the documentary was briliant work. Elias says no it portrayed him as egotistical and out of touch. Lashlwy wonders what this is opposed to. Elias calls him clever. Funny. Elias tells his crew to keep the camera on him. He knows why lashley is out here – to steal the spotlight. On Lashley’s first day back, he tried to steal the spotlight, but his comeback has been a joke. Lashley says the next time his name comes out of Elias mouth, it will not be a joke.

Elias ushers his crew out and says they’ll go in the back somewhere where they won’t be interrupted. Elias the ngrabs a clipboard, tosses it at Lashley, then attacks! He stomps Lashley down a few times then kicks him in the gut. Elias hits the ropes, and Lashley hits a spinebuster. Lashley tells the camera man to grab his cam and come into the ring. The stagehand who has no discernable job, stands by while the other guy films lashley giving Elias a stalled suplex. Lashley leaves while the camera man zooms in on Elias’s face.

Backstage, Drew uses black tape so you know he’s a heel.

Cole mentions that it will NOT be Dean Ambrose. Why? Like why was that necessary to say?

Backstage, Seth is totally not talking to Dean Ambrose. Just so you know. Tyler Breeze comes in to offer his services as his tag team partner. Tyler is gorgeous, and Seth is passable, if you’re into that Crossfit Jesus thing. How about Crossfit BREEZUS.

Seth isn’t down. Roman walks into frame, though, and asks if Tyler is serious about this. Reigns then says that he has Seth’s back tonight. Oh yay! More Roman!



Match 3: Rezar vs Titus O’Neil

REzar gets Titus into the corner then sends a knee to the gut. He locks the arm and hits another knee across the chest. Rezar clubs the back of Titus. He yells in Albanian (I assume). It’s super effective. Titus fights back with some rights, but can’t get momentum. Reza with aboot in the corner. He chokes up Titus with the boot. Titus gets his head pressed into the 2nd turnbuckle. Apollo tries to hype Titus up. Titus with a kick. Right hands to the neck send Rear into the center of the ring. He gfrabs the head, whips into the corner, and hits some shoulders in the corner. Titus with a right to the chest. Another chop. Another. Whi pto the corner is reversed. Titus hops over Rezar. Kick to Rezar. Titus calls for it, splashes in the corner, he is about to hit the ropes, but Akam distracts, and Rezar hits a HUGE BOOT to Titus.

Titus is up, Single handed Spinebuster and a pin for 1…2……3!!!

Winner: Rezar

Man Titus…you’re a great guy, but that whole wrestling thing…

Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: ½*

Owens is talking with Jinder and Senor Singh, setting up The Kevin Owens Show, which makes a return tonight.