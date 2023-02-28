Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Let’s get ready to Rummmbbbbbb….I mean, RAWWWWW|!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Two gingers walk into an arena…

We get a recap of the end of Smackdown with Sami, Jey, and Jimmy.

This brings us back to the Michigan where Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa make their entrance.

Jimmy has the mic, and he knows what we are all thinking. We think The Bloodline’s got cracks in it. From outside looking in, he is sure it does look that way, but if you come from a family, you know family fights all the time. If you come for one member of The Bloodline, you come for all.

Jimmy asks if we think Kevin Owens got one on The Bloodline. Did Sami? Cody Rhodes? Come Mania…Big ol bowl of nope on that. They run Smackdown, but they are here tonight to remind everyone that they also run RAW.

The Street Profits interrupt. They mock the presence of The Bloodline, give us a good ol Good Golly. They wonder where Jey is. Ford sings for his presence, then says he cant blame Jey for not being here, cuz if he had to be the bridge keeping The Bloodline together, he’d be tired as hell too. As for Jimmy, sayin they run Smackdown? They cant even run they own damn family.

Jimmy tells Ford that he talks so much trash for someone that already got bodied by The Bloodline. Keep The Tribal Chief’s name out ya mouth.

Ford: “Or what?”

They attack Jimmy and Solo, with Dawkins sending Jimmy to the outside, then both of them kicking Solo and sending him through the ropes to the outside.



Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa vs The Street Profits

Dawkins corners Jimmy, Jimmy comes out with an uppercut. Tag to Solo. Kick in the corner. Solo punches, drops Dawkins to the mat. He yelsl for Dawkins to stand then chops him in the chest. Whip to the corner, Dawkisn hops over, tries for a tackle, Solo hits the roeps, shoves, Dawkins flips over him, dropkick. Tag to Ford. Double team but Solo shoves, so they hit him with stereo dropkicks. Ford kicks the back hard then covers for 1..NO! Side headlock. Tag to Jimmy. Tag to Dawkins. Spinning clothesline in the corner, enziguri to Jimmy. Double underhook, Jimmy escpaes, right hand, Side headlock takedown. To the ropes. Solo gets a tag. Dawkins flies over Jimmy and Solo hits him with a clothesline.

WE are back to RAW And Solo hits a huge hip attack in the corner to Dawkins. Soo stands tall in the center, then superkicks Ford off the apron for fun. Another running hip attack attempt, but Dawkins is up! FLYING BACK ELBOW! Ford is up! He wants in. Tag to Jimmy. Tag to Ford. Right from Ford, again, another, clothesline, uppercut. Kick, caught, flipped and lands on his feet, back suplex from Ford and he kips up. Standing moonsault! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Ford rushes the corner, gets sent ot the apron, kick to Solo on the apron High kick to Jimmy. Ford to the top rope. He looks to fly, Jimmy up, hits a right hand. High kick to Ford. He climbs the corner. Jimmy locks the head, Ford escapes and hits a headbutt! He flies with a crossbody! Cover for 1.2….NO!!!! Ford lifts Jimmy, Jimmy hits a right, kick from Ford, kick from Jimmy, caught, kick by Jimmy, kick from Ford, a splash to the corner sends Solo out but Jimmy gets a tag first. Spinebuster from Ford to Jimmy. Tag to Dawkins.

Dawkins goes after Jimmy, but Solo is on the apron. He shoots Ford off the corner. Siperkick to Dawkins, Samoan Spike and a pin for 1..2..3!!!

Winners: Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

A nice opener with a lot of action. Didn’t see Street Profits winning at any moment, but still a good enough way to open the show.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:10

Solo grabs a chair and sets Ford up in the corner, ready to hit him with a hip attack, but Owens is in and stops Solo! Stunner to Jimmy! KO runs out of the ring as Solo grabs a chair, fuming.

We come back to RAW and Brock Lesnar is already in the ring that’s set up for the VIP Lounge. MVP comes out and Brock claps for him. He tells Michigan Good Evening, then asks MVP to join him.

MVP says he’s alright where he’s at. Brock says he has no beef with him. Brock is all about business. He’s here to listen to MVP in this beautiful VIP Lounge. He’s here to listen to MVP sell these people a fight.

Lesnar says no suplexes tonight, and this gives MVP the confidence to get into the ring. LEsnar wants him to sell the fight to him. Do what he does best.

MVP says Brock is the Beast Incarnate, and when Brock put his hands on a man, that man has no chance. If Brock takes someone to Suplex City, they are in a world of hurt. But he had his hands full with Bobby Lashley, and MVP wasn’t even in his corner. He couldn’t have his way with Lashley, but thinks that he can have his way with Omos? You put your hands on a giant, that giant puts his hands back on Brock. So the issue is that The Beats can destroy any man, but a giant will conquer a beast. The bottom line is Brock can suplex and F5 any man, but he cant do that to a 7’3” tall giant named Omos.

Brock has chills, says that was good. High five MVP, good job. Brock accepts the challenge, but he thinks they should shake on it and drink on it.

Brock announces the match for Mania. Hand shake. MVP is about to pop a bottle, but Brock says no no no, Brock is just a farmer, and he has the good stuff. If they’re going to toast, it’s going to be with the good stuff.

Brock pulls out a flask and takes a swig. MVP says he’ll stick to champagne. Brock doesn’t want to drink alone, though. MVP grabs the flask and asks what this is. Brock calls it White Lightening. MVP takes a swig, but he cant handle it. He spits it out in a mist, all over Brock.

Broock wipes his face with his jackeyt as the crowd chants YOU FUCKED UP.

MVP tries to clean Brock off. Brock grabs his flask and recaps it. He puts it away, wipes his face with MVPs hankie, then blows his nose with it. He puts it back into the pocket of MVP then hits him with an F5.

Backstage, the beautiful Cathy introduces Lita and Becky Lynch. Cathy asks them how they’ve been preparing. Lita says her favorite career highlights have been alongside some great tag wrestlers. Walk out tonight as tag champs is a true bucket list check. She’s been making history for over two decades and she’s not done yet.

Becky says she doesn’t play too well with others, but there is no other woman she respects or admires than this woman. One way or another, they’re walking out with the titles. They’ll take care of Bayley if she gets involved. We are looking at the future and most ground breaking tag team champs of all time.



Chad Gable vs Cody Rhodes

Gable with a go behind, leg takedown from Cody, Gable reverses, front face lock, Cody with a firemans, he places Gable in the corner and breaks the hold but Gable punches him in the face. Cody hops over, turns, rolls up for a 1..2NO!! Into an ankle lock almost immediately. Cody kicks him away then runs into a kick. Gable to the top rope, Cody up quick. He clubs the back a few times, then locks the head. Cody with an inverted superplex.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: