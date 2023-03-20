Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We’re like, what, two weeks away? Damn, I don’t even know what shoes I’m gonna wear!

RAW starts hot and heavy with the back of Kevin Owens’ head as we follow him to the top of the stage. He stops for a second, and looks back, and Sami Zayn’s music hits!

We recap Sami telling Kevin he loved him last Friday before he left only for Owens to show up later in the night to save Sami.

Owens calls out the crowd, saying he thinks they like Sami. This starts a KO chant, and Sami says it sounds like they like him, too. KO thanks the crowd for that. Sami says it feels really good to come out on the same page again. He didn’t get a chance to tell him last week, but he gets it. He understands why Owens denied him the help over the past few weeks. Sami was approaching this like it was a transaction, and that’s not how they’ve ever done anything. They have always used each other to get to the next level as brothers.

Owens says yes, he is right, but there is one thing that he doesn’t think Sami understands. For 20 years, Owens has been Sami’s biggest fan. He would tell anyone who’d listen, that Sami was the best he’s ever been in the ring with. So for the last six months, it was frustrating seeing him being held under Reigns thumb when the truth was he was better than any of them. He outgrew The Bloodline almost immediately. Last week, Sami got through to him and he realized it was time to take down The Bloodline together.

Sami scoots in, says they both know what comes next.

They both look to the Mania sign.

The Usos are here, and they are pissed. They scowl, Jimmy staring a hole through them, while Jey barks at the crowd.

Jey wants Jimmy to look at em, does he see what Jey sees? That right there is what a backstabber looks like. What’s Owens whispering about? They’re just going to back stab each other.

Sami calls out Jey saying it’s his biggest dream to backstab Reigns.

Jimmy tells Sami he’s the only one in dream world. Wake up. Why they staring at the Mania sign? Nothing is going to happen.

Owens says we all know where this is going. These people are thinking the exact same thing. There is only one way and one place to settle this. Jimmy and his brother versus Kevin and his brother for the titles.

Jimmy says they are the greatest tag team in the world, and they don’t deserve a shot. No title shot at Mania, nothing. Jey tells Jimmy, to be honest, this might be their one shot to put this Sami and Kevin problem in the dirt. They don’t have to wait for Mania, though, they can get some now.

The Usos attack, with Jimmy sending Sami outside and fighting him off against the table. Jey runs up and we got a 2-on-1, but here comes Owens to send Jimmy into the timekeepers area. KO and Sami send Jey into the ring. KO slides in, Superkick to Jey. Jey in the corner. HELLUVA K—NO!!! Jimmy pulls Jey out of the ring.

We go to the big screen, where Solo Sikoa arrives with Roman Reigns. They are in no hurry, but head from the back into the arena.

The Usos take their titles and leave as Owens calls for Reigns to come to the ring.



Austin Theory vs Montez Ford

The crowd chants that they want the smoke, and we get a LOCKUP! Side headlock from Theory. Ford to the ropes, but Theory holds on. He tries to escape again, but Theory holds on. Ford shoots him off, and Theory hits a shoulder tackle then gloats happily. Another lockup, and Ford gets a a side headlock, Austin drops, Ford flies over him with a flip, then koncks him down with. Right. Ford does the YOU CANT SEE ME to a pop and Theory is there to hit a right, then sends Ford to the 2nd rope. Theory chokes him up with a knee. Theory sends Ford into the corner, stomps from Theory in the corner. Ford with a right, left, kicks in the corner, stomp after stomp! He misses a right, and Teory kicks him. Ford sends him to the ropes, hits a clothesline, then another, sending Theory to the outside. He then sends Theory into the crowd. Ford takes aeat with the homies as we go to a break.

