Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

BURN IT DOWN!!!

YOUR World Heavyweight Champion is here! He’s in action with Damien Priest later tonight, but for now, Seth Rollins basks in his song, arms outstretched ala Jesus.

He says one week as champion has been a non-stop party.

He had to go into the way way wayback machine, because it has been nearly two years since the Heavyweight Title was defended on RAW. He thought to himself that two years is too long. So he put out an open challenge, and lo and behold, Señor Priest answered it. Seth is kinda psyched about this. He gives them props, but says he is better.

Damien Priest and Finn Balor make their entrance. Seth wonders where Rhea and Dom are, but Priest tells Seth to only worry about one person – him. Seth wonders if Priest and Finn do everything together. Does Finn hold Priest’s scepter when he pees?

Finn calls Seth funny, saying he’s got the jokes and the dance and everyone loves Seth, and loves to sing his song. But what we wont love is when Priest beats Seth and takes the title. Priest thinks Seth is a deserving champ. He’s beaten everyone, but so has Priest. So tonight, he will not fall. He wants to be clear. He doesn’t need Rhea, Dom, or Finn to beat Seth for the title.

Finn seems bothered. Seth likes the confidence. He knows that if it’s just Priest v Rollins, then Priest doesn’t stand a chance. So put your money where your mouth is, Priest, and leave the crew in the back. Probably best Finn stays back, because he doesn’t fare well in fights against Seth.

Finn tries to fire off, but Priest accepts. Seth gets one more dig at Finn, saying his title reigns is already longer than Finn’s was.

