Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Finally caught Evil Dead Rise, and although it wasn’t a waste of time, I can’t help but feel…unfulfilled. Then again, I’ll be watching The Blackening after RAW and I’m incredibly hyped for that, so who am I to judge the quality of films…?

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

A recap to start, with the highlight being Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio.

We head to the middle of the ring where Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio stand. Dom tries to welcome us to RAW, but [insert city here] ain’t havin it. Rhea gets on the mic, but she doesn’t get much out before

Cody Rhodes’ music hits and the man with the titanium arm comes out.

Cody thinks he knows what Dom was trying to do, and says he’ll just go ahead and do it. He welcomes Savannah, GA to RAW.

Dom: “That’s what I was going to say!” lol

Rhea tells Cody that Dom is a very dangerous man. She says this while he stands on the apron behind the ropes, and Rhea is in the ring.

Dom tries to speak again, but again the crowd cuts him off, so he tries to whisper it to Rhea so she can say it. Crowd boos this. Dom will show Cody at MitB how dangerous he is.

Cody says he is smart, he’s sure Dom’s heard – go ahead; be who you are, say how you feel, because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter, they don’t mind. Who said that? Cat in the Hat. A children’s book, and he is quoting a children’s book because that’s what he is – a scared little boy.

Dom and Rhea leave, but Cody yells that he will give Dom a free shot. Let’s do this here and now.

Dom turns, walks down the ramp, hops on the apron, then thinks better of it and hops back off. OK, says Cody, ok. These cheap shots have proven to be effective, but come Saturday, Dom is stepping into an entirely different body of water. Cody wants to find out if he is half the man that his father is. Or if he’s just Mami’s Little Boy.

Bronson Reed is ringside for the following match.



Shinsuke Nakamura vs Ricochet

Shinny starts strong with cornerning Ricochet and shoving his boot under the neck. A knee drop to the chest and a cover for 1..2.NO!!! Knees from Shun. He kicks Ric in the face, whips him to the ropes, Ric reverses, kicks, Sghin catches and elbows the knee, then spins with a back elbow. He misses a kick, Ric leg scissors, but Shin kicks him in the chest. Ricochet with an Axe Kick ala Booker T! Ricochet fireman’s, Shin slinks off with a Sleeper. Ric grabs for the rope, cant get it, snapmare sends Shin off of him. Shinsuke runs, Ricochet holds the ropes down and Shin tumbles over, but locks in a sleeper and a leg scissors using across the ropes! Ref stops the ref. Both men on the apron. High five from Ric, and they both kick high, each making contact. Both men down.

Bronson Reed stands and applauds the guys. They both stand to exchange rights, Shin looks over to Reed. Ric kicks, Shin grabs the boot, swings it, Bronson catches it, ENZIGURI TO REED! Shinsuke with a kick to Reed!

Both men enter the ring. Whip to Ricochet and he hits a baseball slide to Reed. Shin with a kick to Reed as he tries to enter again. Reed to the apron, and the ref has had enough. He’s outta here.

WE are BACK and Shinsuke and Riccohet are in the middle of the ring. High kick from Shin. He rushes the corner, Ric kiks out of it, to the apron, springboard clothesline to Shinsuke. Running standing shooting star! Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Springboard moosault, but Shinny has the knees up. Front suplex. He hits some knees to the gut and chest of Ricochet then stomps Ricochet awa few times. One more kick for good measure. Shinsuke with an inverted exploder! He’s up in th corner, runs for it, Ricohet runs out of the way. RECOIL! Cover! 1..2…..NO!!!

They both exchange some sick kicks until Ricochet hits a standing Sliced Bread. Ricochet to the top rope! Shooting Star Press! Cover! 1..2……3!!!

Winner: Ricochet

A surprise win that gave Ricochet some actual clout…clout that was much needed. They had a great match, and Reed’s interference was minimal. These three have been killing it the past few weeks.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 10:42

Now’s as good a time as any for this…

Photos by Felicity Murphy. HMU by Jordan Fox. (also why tf do i still have a check mark am i stealing it?) pic.twitter.com/MVIIs2YOEY — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) June 22, 2023

We are backstage with Byron, and here comes Matt Riddle who is sick and tired of Gunther hiding behind his dumb friends.

Here is Ludwig Kaiser to tell Riddle he got what he deserved last week. He says Riddle has amateur skills, and Riddle says he used those skills to beat Ludwig. Kaiser says that will never happen again.

Riddle says Newsflash then attacks. Here comes Gunther to clock him in the back of the head and accept the challenge. Kaiser then stomps the shit out of the ankle, and Riddle sells it like death.