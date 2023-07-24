Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Just got home from the Grauman’s Chinese Theater where I saw Oppenheimer on an Imax screen, and aside from it being my first time IN the theater, the movie was pretty solid. I’ll admit, the first 45 minutes was haphazard as hell, with it taking a while to get used to the frenzy, but once it settled in as a film, I thoroughly enjoyed it. Up next…Barbie, but first…

WELCOME TO MONDAY NIGHT RAW!!!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

RAW starts with The Judgment Day minus Dom in the ring already. Damien Priest welcomes us to rise for JD, while Rhea smiles. Finn Balor introduces Rhea, Priest, and the next World Heavyweight Champion, him. Before they get to the man of the moment, though, let’s see what said man achieved last week.

A video package of Dominik’s win last Tuesday.

Dominik Mysterio comes out as your NEW NXT North American Champion.

The shower of boos is wonderful as he attempts to talk about his win. He has a video package for us celebrating his greatness. It’s short and full of frog splashes.

Kevin Owens has heard enough. He comes out with Sami Zayn to a tremendous pop.

KO is almost sure they did this last week. Judgment Day came out, stood in the ring and tried to look all menacing, talked for a while, then Dom tried to talk and no one wanted to listen. That happened, right?

What really upsets Kevin, though, is when someone doesn’t learn. Dom did not learn, so he’ll say it again – no one cares what Dom has to say, EVER. He is so desperate for respect, showing video packages, wanna help the business? Shut your mouth forever.

Dom says he is a champion now and will not be disrespected. Sami says he has a point. Dom is being disrespected, but it’s only because no one here respects him. Here’s the thing; he has an idea, what if Dom went one-on-one with one-half of the tag champs tonight. Dominik vs Sami in Tampa, tonight.

Dom: “You want some of dirty Dom?”

Lol. Dom tells Sami to come get some. Sami reminds them how last week, their titles were not on the line, so it’s only fair that Dom’s title is on the line…

Rhea accepts for Dom.