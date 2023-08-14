Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Cole welomes to Raw and says we’ve got some massive matchups tonight.

To start the show proper, we get The Judgment Day sans Finn Balor. Rhea Ripley welcomes to RAW and says things have not been going their way. Damien Priest says at Summerslam, Balor should have walked out champion. Last week, they should have won their match. Clearly, communication has been an issue, but so long as he has the briefcase, they will always dictate what goes on around here. Tonight, Finn Balor will handle Cody Rhodes. He should be out here telling us this himself, but Finn is not here. They are not breaking up, they’re smarter than that, but Finn should be here.

Rhea says this isn’t the time or place, but Priest keeps going. They should be a crew, right? A family…where’s Finn?

JD McDonagh interrupts Priest. Priest tells him to watch his words. Jd doesn’t mean to interrupt or disrespect, but he has sa message from Finn. Finn wants them to worry about the real targets, Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. JD took out Zayn, but he is somehow medically cleared/

Rhea tells him that they do not take orders from anyone, especially people who are not a part of Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio tries to talk, but the crowd shits all over him. He says he just found out Canada is a part of North America, so he guesses he is a champion of this dump. Lol.

JD says no disrespect, he was just delivering a message. Rhea tells him to give a message to Finn…We need to talk.

Sami Zayn cuts Rhea off with his music. He rushes down the ramp and meets JD at the bottom with a bunch of fists. Sami beats him down with rights to the head over and over. JD tries to slide in the ring, Sami pulls him out and punches him in the face then hops on the apron to stare down Judgment Day.

Priest backs up, telling Sami go ahead and handle his scandal. JD pulls the arm of Sami into the ring post. JD sends Sami into the ringpost elbow first.