Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE Raw coverage here on 411! I am Jeremy Thomas, not Tony Acero. Tony had to go do some real life stuff (ugh, REAL LIFE) and so with my sincerest apologies, you are stuck with me tonight. We’ve got an NXT Women’s Championship match tonight as Becky Lynch defends her title against Tegan Nox, while elsewhere Raquel Rodriguez will take on Nia Jax and Kofi Kingston bettles Ivar in a Viking Rules match. And probably some WWE Fastlane fallout — because that was a PPV worth having fallout over, right?

…right?

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

