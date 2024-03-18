Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Cody Rhodes and his dumb ass dog showed up earlier.

We start RAW live with Jey Uso YEETING his way into our heart.

Jey knows The Bloodline is here, so he calls them out. Out come Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Jimmy enters the ring slowly as Jey scans him up and down. They go face to face in the middle of the ring. Jimmy sizes him up, then the crowd chants for USO. Jey says they always get into it and shake right back, but this feels a little different. Regardless of the bad blood, he misses Jimmy. He does. Say what you want, they don’t talk no more, ride with him, or see him anymore. Just come back. Come back to him.

Jimmy says he never left Jey, he protected Jey. Jey’s so dumb he cant see it. It was Jey’s idea to leave The Bloodline, but he helped because he’s the brother. So he leaves, and what happens? Lil Bro goes off to be the biggest star on the RAW roster, becomes the top merch seller, goes off and becomes tag team champions without Jimmy. Who left who? Everything Jey did big is because of big bro. Listen loud and clear. His biggest moment of Jey’s career is because of Jimmy.

No, his biggest moment of his career will be at Mania 40, whne he knocks the Yeet out Jimmy’s ass.

Jey gives Jmmy a right, attacks Solo on the apron, then turns into a Superkick. Solo enters, grabs Jey, and locks his arms up. Jimmy grabs him by the chin, screams some shit talk, and here comes

Cody Rhodes. Jimmy meets him at the bottom of the ramp, right hand, enters the ring. Cody Cutter to Solo! Solo leaves the ring. Cody checks on Jey and helps him stand under the Mania sign.

We are backstage with Adam Pearce, who is seemingly yelling at Aldis. Here comes Paul Heyman to say that he owes Pearce an apology. The attack was not authorized by The Rock or by Roman. There have been flights delayed all day. He’s not even dressed to be here, he doesn’t even have makeup. Jimmy and Solo came on a different plane. Jimmy and Solo are gone, out for the night. He has Reigns’ word. Heyman is here on official business. He will handle that, then he will be gone for the night as well.

But when he does his business, everyone will be caught off guard. And that’s a spoiler.



#DIY vs The Creed Brothers

We start with Ciampa and Julius. They get some mat wrestling then Ciampa backs him into the ropes and chops him hard. Julius shoots for the legs, picks the ankle, gets in a lock, but Ciampa gets to th ropes. Kick from Julius. Ciampa rolls outside. He comes back in, and Julius gets a quick fireman’s carry takedown. Tag to Brutus. He arm drags Ciampa and holds on. Front fae lock, then waist lock, Ciampa gets a headlock, releases and hits a right hand. Brutus hits one of his own, lifts up, whip to the orpres, misses a right, Gargano with a tag. They go back and forth with some moves finally dropping Brutus then hitting an assisted blockbuster to the incoming Julius. They dive over the top rope to the outside onto the brothers as we go to break.

We are BACK from break and Julius eats an elbow from Ciampa. Drop toe hold by Ciampa, but Jules kicks him away and tags in Brutus who drops Ciamap, then dorps Gargano. He does the same to Ciampa. Both men in the corner. Brutus crawls then splashes the corner, locks the waist, rolls Ciampa up for a pin, then grabs Gargano and hits a Northern Lights while still having Ciampa stacked. 1..2..NO!!! They double team Ciampa once, twice, then cover for 1..2.NO!!! Ciampa wih a throat thrust. Ciampa tugs at the ear, but JUliusvlooks to suplex Ciampa, only he’s seated! HE STANDS TALL!!! HOLY SHIT! BRUTUS COMES IN, grabs Gargano. SUPLEX FROM BOTH! KIP UP! Standing moonsaults from both!!! Julius gets the cover for 1..2…NO!!! Tag to Brutus. He knees Ciampa into a knee from Julius, then they lift him and drops Ciampa onto some knees. Tag to Julius. Tag to Brutus after Julius corners Ciampa. They try for the Brutus Ball but Gargano is here to stop the move. Gargano tries for. Standing blockbuster but Brutus is there to catch him, Julius runs with a knee to the face of Gargano!

Outside the ring, Brutus with a pounce, sending Ciampa over the table! Julius runs out to celebrate wit Brutus and Pat McAfee.

Back from another break, and Gargano is in control. He hits a spear off the apron into the ring and covers jules for 1.2…NO!!! Gargano corners Julius. He lifts Jules up onto the buckle, tags in Ciampa. Chop to the chest, Gargano with a suicide dive to Brutus outside. Ciampa climbs, chops again, gets Jules to his shoulders then hits a White Noise from the 2nd rope! Cover! 1….2….NO!!! A chop to Julius, again, a third. Julius wants more! He drops the straps! They go back and forth with hard rights then a slugfest starts. Ciampa spins for a punch, but Julius headbutts the stomach then gets an ankle lock! Gargano in! Kick from Julius, he lifts Gargano and powerbombs him down hard! Ankle lock back on Ciampa! In comes Brutus! Ankle Lock to Gargano! Ciampa looks to tap! But he and Gargano reverse and they each get their own submission!!!! Crowd is alive! But Creed Bros escape! They shoulder their respective opponents then launch Gargano and Ciampa into one another!!! Moonsault to Julius, one from Brutus! COVER! 1..2……NO!!!! HOLY SHIT!

Tag to Julius! He gets Ciampa up top! Brutus to the top rope! Brutus B—-NO!!!!! Ciampa with a rollup!! 1..2….NO!!! Brutus reverses the roll! 1..2…NO!!! Gargano in to kick the rollup back in favor of Ciampa! 1..2…3!!!!



Winners: #DIY

A bit of a slow start, picking up steam in the second third with moments that were supposed to be impressive but came off a bit too choreographed, and a solid third that tied it all together. I wish a rollup isn’t what ended it, but here we are.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 18:28

Backstage, The Judgment Day is with Andrade. Dominik and Rhea Ripley let him know that things have changed, and they’re in charge now. Andrade will have to impress them, because the club is exclusive. Finn Balor says Andrade has a match next week, and Andrade says he’ll see Finn then. Damien Priest comes in and he and Andrade have a moment. Priest talks about DIY winning. He then points out that JD sucked last week. Ricochet made a fool out of him last week. Tonight, Dominik will make things right by beating Ricochet.

Dom wants to go talk to Pearce to make it official.