Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I’m on a laptop that isn’t mine, watching a stream that isn’t American, so no cute Sasha graphic or any of the usual stuff. Not that you’ll notice.

We get a recap of last night where Angle, out of nowhere, brought up his little anti-Steph and HHH speech, as well as Ronda’s response.

After the recap, the RAW Women’s Champion comes out with Mickie James. Cole brings up the Mania match with Alexa vs Asuka, and Nia for sure not being added.

Alexa brings up the historic moment from last night. She says she amazed herself. She won the first ever Women’s Elimination Chamber match. She has set the new standard. The WWE Universe will be talking about her victories 10, 20 victories from now. Alexa says she is not a selfish person, and wants to give credit where it’s due. This brings her to Mickie James. James showed the entire world why she is a champion, future hall of famer, and Alexa has learned so much from them.

Alexa brings up everyone else. Mandy and Sonya, they have a bright future, just not while Alexa is champion. When it comes to Bayley, she has always had some harsh words. She calls Bayley a sad situation. Alexa then brings up Sasha. Alexa capitalized on her massive ego. This isn’t Sasha’s year, and that’s why Alexa is going to Wrestlemania. She points to the sign. She’s always wanted to do that. In 6 weeks, she is going to break Asuka’s streak. Speaking of break, she hopes Asuka is 100% come Mania, because Nia fucked her up. She can’t wait to beat Asuka.

Asuka doesn’t want to wait, either, it appears, and she heads out immediately. Asuka rubs her hands in anticipation. Alexa laughs her off while the crowd chants that Asuka is going to kill her. Alexa finds it funny that Asuka comes out here like she’s 100% healthy. Nia humiliated Asuka last night. Nia deserves to be in the match, and Asuka knows it. Alexa repeats it loudly, making fun of Asuka’s English AND shutting up a WHAT chant at the same time. Nice. She tells Asuka to wipe the smile off her face before “SHE” does.

Out comes Nia to attack. She drops Asuka then lifts her up like nothing. Going for a powerbomb, but Asuka with a triangle locked in. Mickie and Asuka attack. Bayley and Sasha are here to make the save. They attack, then turn into a clothesline from Nia. Asuka is up to attack her. Bliss with a hard rihgt to the face of Asuka. I’m sure we’ll be back with a six woman tag match next…



Match 1: Nia Jax, Mickie James, and Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Asuka

And just as predicted, we are with the ladies already in action. Bayley and Mickie goin at it. Mickie wiht a cover for 2 then a tag to Nia. Nia with a headbutt then a tag to Alexa. Alexa sends Bayley into the corner and stomps over and over then screams at the ref. She locks bayley up with a boot then screams some more. Bayley sends Alexa into the corner face first over and over and over. Cover from Bayley for 1..2..NO! Bayley hits the ropes and clotheslines Bliss down. Bayley backs into the corner. Sasha tags herself in and covers for 1.2…NO! Sasha with the double knees off the ropes and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Sasha works the left arm. Bliss hits an elbow. Again. Sasha releases, but drop toe holds Bliss then rolls into a pin for 1.2…NO!!! Alexa with a back elbow. Sasha rushes the corner, hops over the ropes. Knee to the face. She swings back in with double knees in the corner. Pin from Sasha. 1…2…NO!!!! Mickie checks on Alexa on the outside. Sasha with a dropkick between the ropes into Mickie and Sasha. Sasha grabs Alexa and sends her inot the ring, then Nia just trucks Sasha’s ass into the mat. Damn. Bliss leaves the ring and grabs Sasha, then rolls her in for a pin. 1..2..NO!!!! Alexa sends Sasha face first into the mat then steps on her head. Alexa with a lock up from behind.

We get a commercial, but not before someone screams to Sasha: “Why are you such a bad friend?!”

Back from a break and Nia has Sasha in her arms on her shoulder. She sends Sasha into the corner. Sasha eats a headbutt then Nia chokes her up on the rope. Nia tags in Mickie. Mickie with a snapmare to Sasha. Mickie hits the ropes then a kick to the chest. Cover for 1…2..NO! Mickie with a cravat from behind. Mickie works the hold from under tha arm. Sasha tries to fight out. Sasha is sent into the corner. Tag to Sasha and she kicks Sasha a few times in the corner then slams her down and steps on Sasha’s back and head. Alexa covers for 1…NO! Alexa with a side headlock but Sasha escapes only to get clotheslnied down. Alexa with a cheapshot to Asuka. Lockup and Ssaaha blocks a suplex then hits one of her own. Both women down. Sasha gets to Bayley, but BAYLEY DROPS DOWN!! Mickie grabs from behind, wheelbarrows, but Sasha reverses and rolls up for 1..2..NO!!!! Tag to Asuka. Asuka beats dat ass. Mickie shoves, Asuka hits the ropes. Ass to the face! Kick to Nia for no good reason but still awesome. Mickie kicks. Asuka with a knee! Asuka with some kicks to Mickie. Hip attack to Jax and a kick to the side of the head of Mickie. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Alexa is there to break it up. Bayley in to send Alexa to the outside.

Asuka with an arm bar!!! She locks the knee as well!!! Mickie taps!

Winners: Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Asuka

Bayley vs Sasha at Mania? I’m down.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **1/2

Total Rating: **1/2

We are re-introduced to Sad John on RAW Talk. Cena has a plan.

After a commercial with Reba selling me chicken, John Cena comes down to the ring all smiles. That is, until he goes into super serious mode. John Cena stares at the Mania sign and I don’t care. Cena says he failed. He says in that moment, he was tossed in front of a mic and felt demoralized. Because failure is tough, and judging by the sound of the crowd, failure is a trip taken alone. Cena knows where he is at. A person’s character is put to the test when your back is against the wall – even though no one is pushing him against a wall. Cena says that time is now. Cena spent 5 minutes feeling sorry for himself then began to move foward. His final words last night is that he will figure it out.

He thought it would be the Rumble – he failed. He didn’t give up. He thought it would be EC – he failed. He didn’t give up. He thought it was over, and everyone can relate – and no other superstar will step in this ring and say outloud that “I failed.”

The crowd is either apathetic or booing. There are seven cheers.

When you say you fail, the disappointment is on you. Failure has made Cena who he is today. Failure gives two choices. Stay down or get up. Cena is fired up because he has figured out how to get to Mania. He needs to stand in te ring and do something he should have done long ago. So….he puts out a Wrestlemania Challenge…………..

To The Undertaker.

The crowd loves it.

39 Manias between the two of them, and they have never stood face to face. You want Mania, that IS Mania, and that match is not happening. Cena says he doesn’t make the matches, and that it’s not possible. Now we all understand the feeling of failure. He is here to say his road to Mania goes straight through Smackdown. He will go to Smackdown tomorrow night and do whatever it takes to earn a spot at Mania.

What the fuck just happened…

Anyways, after the break, Wyatt enters to appareently have a match to Rhyno or Slater. Instead he acts weird then beats down Heath in the corner. He lifts heath then dances with him across the ring into a Sister Abigail.

Wyatt is seated in the corner with a mic. He says to look at what Matt made him do. Matt lead them to slaughter. The great war is far from over. Matt will face him again, but this time his woken eyes will stay shut forever. He’s coming for Matt. Run.

The Miz and his goons are out. He says we are on the road to Mania and it stops in Anaheim? haha. They are 45 mins away from LA, a city with star power. He could be walking down the street and see Jennifer Lawrence, but instead he is in Anaheim, a bonafide superb. If you stand in line long enough, you can take a picture with a guy dressed like Donald Duck. He’s not surprised, though. Angle takes his stars for granted. Miz brings up his accolades and says he is treated worse than all the other superstars. His T-Shirts aren’t even for sale. Miz should be going to the main event of Mania. He repeats this. Yet Kurt Angle forces him to start the Elimination Chamber match with two men who shouldn’t have been there in the first place. Finn and Seth were handed an opportunity they didn’t deserve. Miz is sick of being taken for granted and disrespected. He doesn’t care what happens to all the participants in the chamber. Miz’s dream will live on at Mania because he has the IC Title and he wants us all to take a good look at it. This is the most honorable title in all of the WWE. Since he has this title, he walks into Angle’s office and says he wants to know what the IC champ is doing at Mania. Wanna know what Angle said?

Angle says, Miz’s opponent tonight might determine who Miz faces at Mania. Miz has carried RAW for the past year, says he, and has made the title more relevant than the US Title. He is The Miz. He has been here for 12 years, and Might is all Angle is going to give him? Well, whoever comes out is going to get a beating.

It’s Mr. Rollins.



Match 2: The Miz vs Seth Rollins

Lockup to start. Miz is backed against the ropes, bounces off, and hits a shoulder tackle. Miz comes back and Seth hits a toss then a snapmare. He stops as Miz rises, and smiles. Miz backs Seth into the corner. Miz with a right. Misses. Seth misses one as well. He doesnt miss a throat check, though. Rope work and Seth stops a hip toss. Snapmare from Rollins and a reunning Knee to Miz. Clothesline sends Miz to the outside. Axel and Bo help him out. Seth hits the ropes. Suicide D—no! Miztourage moves Miz and Seth stops the dive. he heads to the outsdie and points his finger until Miz misses a clothesline. Right hand to the head of Miz. He sends Miz back in. Seth on the apron, looking for a springboard. Bo hops on the apron. Seth stops. Miz sends him off the apron flying, and he runs into the barricade. Miz sends Rollins int othe barricade. He then tosses him back in the ring. Cover for 1..2..NO! Miz drops an elbow on the shoulder. Again. Cravat from behind. Jawbreaker from Seth. Knee from Miz. Miz with the kicks to the chest. Rollins with a surprise roll up and gets a 1…2..NO!!!! Chop from Rollins. One more. A third! Whip to the ropes. Miz holds on. Seth flies, and Miz sends him over the top rope to the outside!

Back from a break and Seth and Miz are trading blows. Seth gets the upperhand and some chops. He hits a spinning punch then gets tossed over the rope to the apron. Kick to Miz. Seth with a springboard into a clothesline. He hits the ropers. Slingblade to Miz. Miz runs into a kick. Seth with the blockbuster. Cover for 1..2..NO! Seth to the top rope. Miz rolls towards the opposite corner. Seth is required to drop down. Miz grabs his pants and tosses him into the ropes. DDT to Seth and a pni for 1..2….NO!!! Seth is up first. Miz is on his knees. He is able to stand. Miz with a dropkick in the corner. He hits the corner and rushes with another dropkick. Miz rushes the corner again hitting his clothelsine. Miz on the corner. Seth clips him. Seth locks the head of Miz. Miz with a headbutt, sending Seth off the corner. Miz is up. Seth rushes the corner. SUPERPLEX!!! Into a Falcon Arrow. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Seth up first. He hits the ropes. Miztourage stops him! Skull Crushing Fina—NO!!! Rollup into a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Seth hits the ropes. He suicide dives into Axel and Bo! Clothesline to Miz in the ring! Sends him to the outside! Seth hits the ropes. SUICIDE DIVE TO ALL THREE! Seth tosses MIz in the ring. He spins.

Revolution Knee to Miz. Seth hits the corner. Miz is far as fuck from the corner. Seth with a Frog Splash! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Seth Rollins

Over hyped Frog Splash aside, the match was pretty stellar.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/2

Seth isn’t able to celebrate for long because Finn Balor is here!

In case you didn’t et enough Miz, we are presented with the idea of Finn vs Seth. Instead of the match starting, though, Axeland Bo attack! They lift Finn up and Balor looks to attack, but here comes Balor Club! Gallows and Anderson come to stop the attack. We get all the guys rumbling until Angle comes on the screen. he says that all of the guys are ejected from ringside, and the match will continue, and there will be a winner, or Miz won’t be going to Mania.



Match 3: The Miz vs Finn Balor

Balor stands in the corner and th ebell rings. Miz rushes the corner with a clothesline. DDT and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Miz is up and mounts for some lefts over and over. Miz hits the ring. Kick to Finn and a cover for 1..2…NO! Miz grabs Finn and tosses him to the outside. Miz leaves the ring and gets hit with a right and a chop and a right and a toss into steps all by Finn. Miz sends Finn into the corner. Miz grabs the head, locks up, and hits a suplex. Cover for 1….2…NO! Miz with another DDT. Cover for 1..2..NO! Finn with rights. Miz blocks, hits the corner. Running knee to Finn. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!!

We come back from a break and Finn hits an overhead kick. Both men are down. Finn is able to hit a stomp. He rushes the corner with a chop. A whip to Miz into the corner followed by a chop yet again. Whip to the corner for another, but MIz kicks. He gets to the 2nd rope. Finn with a high kick. Finn grabs the head and drops an elbow onto the chest. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Finn in the corner. Miz stands. Finn runs for a bulldog, but Miz locks arms. Balor with ar ollup for 1..2.NO!!! Miz catches the head. neckbreaker. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Finn on his knees. Miz goes for the kicks. Finn ducks. He drops Miz to his knees. Finn hits kicks of his own! Over and over! Finn hits the ropes. Running dropkick and a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Miz rolls to the outside. Finn with a running dropkick to Miz! He sends Miz back into the ring.

Winner: Finn Balor

A second loss to Miz. It’s bothersome, and yet I’m ok with it. Why?

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/2

Backstage, Seth tells Renee that this isn’t how you prove you’re the man. How you prove that is wrestle for 65 minutes. Renee wants to know where Seth is for Mania. Seth says he came up short last night, but there is one road to Mania, and if history is any indicator, he knows how to pave that way for himself. Seth wants the IC Title and he wants it at Mania.

We’re back just in time for the Roman show.

Roman soaks in the boos like a good heel. He says he is a man of his word, and everyone boos. He says that he told us he was going to win the Chamber match, and he did. Crowd boos him more. When he says he’s going to mania to beat Brock, he’s telling the truth. Roman looks confused. He stares at the ramp. He says The Truth is a funny word. He doesn’t know why he’s covering for this guy. The truth is, Brock isn’t here tonight. About 30 mins ago, he thought Brock was going to be here but he didn’t show. Nobody wil lsay this back there but he will. Brock is an entitled piece of crap who hides behind his contract. think about it. We’re 6 weeks from Mania, and the Universal Champion is not here today. We were in vegas. Brock was in Vegas, too. Guess where he was? Running around the strip taking pictures with Dana White. Wanna know why? He doesn’t respect any of us or anyone in the locker room. Everyone is sick of it. Every week he and dem boys bust their ass. Brock shows up when he wants to. They don’t care. It doesn’t matter how big the town is because he wil lbe there because he said he will be there.

Brock and Paul, they can come out and say they’re business men, but Roman was born IN this business. His family and bloodline IS this business, and he was taught early that there is a fine line between business and respect. He doesn’t respect Brock Lesnar, and damn sure doesn’t fear that bitch.

Roman is going backstage to take his ass-chewing like a man because unlike some people, he actually cares and respects this place.

Surprisingly good promo from Roman. I’ll be damned.



Match 4: 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

Sheamus and Cesaro vs Titus and Apollo

Sheamus and Titus to start. Cesaro distracts, and Sheamus hits a Brogue Kick on Titus. Pin for 1..2…3!!!! SIIIICK! hahha.

Fall 1: Sheamus and Cesaro

Cesaro and Apollo in the ring to start the second fall. Cesaro with a knee. Whip to the corner and Apollo hits a kick. He flies off with a crossbody andd a pin for 1..2..NO! Rollup for 1..2..NO!!! Another rollup for 1..2….NO!!! Another cover! 1..2…NO!!! Cesaro prevents another with a hard right hand. Tag to Sheamus. Whip to the corner and Apollo hops over Sheamus and flips away. Dropkick to Sheamus. Cover for 1..2..NO! Apollo tags in Titus. Titus back with anger. He blocks a right and sends Sheamus into the corner. Knee from Shemaus. Tag to Cesaso. Shoulder tackle by Titus. Cesaro tries to grab the legs but Titus lifts Cesaro up. Chop and chop again. tag to Apollo. Whip to Apollo who hits a shoulder. Body slam by Titus. Apollo with an elbow. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Right hand. tag to Titus. Whip to the ropes. Double shoulder tackle. Titus whips Cesaro back first into the corner. Titus holds the head and tags in Apollo. Apollo with rights. He then presses Cesaro up and over his head. Apollo with a standing shooting star press. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Sheamus tries for a right, but Apollo kicks him off. Apollo hits the apron. Moonsault onto both men.

Back from a break and Cesaro is reaching for a tag. Apollo is holding on. Apollo goes for a tag and Cesaro pulls back as well. We get a back body drop to Cesaro, sending him over the top rope to the outside. Cesaro slides in and tags while Apollo is unable to tag in Titus. Sheamus with a body slam but Apollo lands on his feet and gets a tag to Titus. Titus with a slam. He barks.l He lifts Sheamus and drops him on his shoulder! Pin for 1..2.NO! Tag to Apollo. Apollo with a frog splash. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Cesaro breaks up the pin! Titus sends him to the outside. Sheamus sends him to the outside. Apollo with a rollup for 1..2…NO!!!! Enziguri to Sheamus!

Due to feed issues, I miss the final fall which is given to Sheamus and Cesaro.

Winners: Sheamus and Cesaro



Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

Sheamus and Cesaro get some promo time after the match and talk about how they beat everyone. New Day, Hardyz, Seth and Dean. They then bring up Jason Jordan, but realize he is a no one. With Mania coming, everyone wants to be part of it. Sheamus says there is no one left to beat.

Well…it was a promo…

Elias is here to talk about last night not going as he planned. He says that come Mania, everyone will know that WWE stands for….Walk With Elias. Crowd participation is high.



Match 5: Braun Strowman vs Elias

We come back to RAW with Elias rolling out of the ring. The ref starts the count. Eli back in and kicks out of the corner. Whip by Braun, he goes for a right, but Elias slips out of the ring. Braun ain’t having it. He chases him around the ring back into it. Eli with a few rights, but Braun hits a hard one knocking Elias down. Eli with kicks in the face. He flies and Braun with an axe handle to the chest. Braun sends Elias across the ring with a toss. Braun trucks it and hits a splash in the corner. Braun with another clothesline to Eli. Braun lifts Eli and hits a headbutt. He lifts Eli again and clubs the heart of Elias down hard. Elias flies off with an axe handle to Braun. He runs right into a hard right. Eli rolls to the outside. Braun sends him into the barricade then back into the ring. Eli rolls outside and Braun follows him out. Elias tries to crawl under the ring. Braun pulls him out.

Eli has a fire extinguisher. He sprays Braun, and gets the DQ!!!

Winner: Braun via DQ



Match Quality: *

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *

Elias keeps attacking with the fire extinguisher. He sends Braun into the post then into the ring and knocks him with the extinguisher. Braun grabs the neck, Eli blocks, Braun hits a right hand, and Eli makes a run for it. Braun is able to clear his head and sees Eli at the bottom of the ramp. Braun leaves the ring and chases him up the ramp. Braun clears the announce table from the stuff then grabs Eli. Braun wants a powerslam, but Eli rakes the eyes and drops down! He runs to the back! Braun shakes it off, and he’s following Eli! We head to the backstage area. Eli is trying to run away, but Braun is chasing. Eli really doesn’t know how to run away from people…

He eventually gets far enough away as a limo pulls up. Braun screams that he isn’t finished with him yet. The limo chills. We wait as the camera fades, focused on the limo window.

We return to RAW to behold the King of Kings and his Queen of Queens.

Steph says that last night was supposed to be monumental but went horribly wrong. She says Kurt started hallucinating and making shit up. Ronda beleived everything he said and took action. This action may be appropriate in the UFC but certainly not in the WWE.

Recap of last night’s Uncle Kurt’s antics.

Steph says that she had to get physical with Rousey to remind her of the heirarchy of RAW. Angle reports to her. Ronda reports to her as well. This means WWE owns Ronda. As a good boss, she needs to call everyone out here and explain their specific roles so everyone knows their place, all starting with an apology.

Steph calls out Kurt Angle. Instead, it’s Ronda Rousey, trucking down the ramp with her hair up in a bun. She heads straight for the ring. Steph and HHH leave. Angle is behind her. He rushes and tells her to stop and hear him out. He tells Ronda that her coming to the WWE is the best decision she’s ever made.

Ronda says she meant everything she said last night. She wants this more than anything. BUT she has never been slapped before in her life. She refuses to be disrespected. And she is no one’s property.

Angle understands why she is upset. This is a completely different world. Angle tells her to work within the system. Angle says he needs this job. So he’s gotta do what he’s gotta do. What he’s saying is…last night, he lied. Angle has been sick, and he doesn’t even know what he said last night (I guess he wasn’t JUST watching). He apologizes.

Steph thanks Kurt for clearing the air. Steph is not horrible and despite what Ronda may hear bad things, she must understand that Kurt was lying. Let’s just put this behind us.

Ronda says that we have addressed everything…except Steph’s slap. If Steph truly wants everything behind them, Steph needs to apologize to Ronda. And if Steph doesn’t apologize, she will not hesitate to rup Steph’s arm…out of her socket!

Steph walks up to Ronda. She is terribly sorry. So sorry. Ronda put her husband through a table. There is no excuse. She is so sorry. Steph welcomes her to WWE. All good now. Steph leaves the ring.

Before Triple H can leave the ring, he strikes Angle right in the jaw.

End Show