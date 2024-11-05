Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hope this finds y’all in good spirits, and if you’re American, I hope you get out and vote!

Speaking of voting, remember when we all voted on what to call the WWE Undisputed championship, and “The Unified Champion” won, then the WWE was like…nahhhhhhh.

Haha.

America.

Anyway, we start with a length Crown Jewel recap then go live with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Liv welcomes us to RAW and says her revenge tour is over. We are moving on to the Liv Morgan World Tour. She defeated Tiffany, and took out Rhea for the third time. She’s going to be gone for a very long time. Then she traveled halfway across the glob to defeat Nia Jax. She has done all she said she was going to do and has proven that she is the greatest Women’s Champion of all time.

Dom tries to speak but gets showered with boos. Hilariously, he screams in Spanish.

Here comes Jade Cargill of all people, lookin all kinds of yummy.

Speakin of yummy, Bianca Belair is quick to follow. Bianca says Liv isn’t the only one ho walked out with some gold, but don’t think about the confrontation from last week. Jade says they are tired of waiting and want to defend the titles now.

Liv says they interrupted a celebration. Why are they angry? They won on Saturday. Oh, she says, it’s because Bianca thinks she is the EST? The problem with that is that Jade thinks the same thing about herself. They can pretend they really get along, but their friendship is fake. The only thing keeping them together is the tag team titles.

Bianca wants the match tonight. Raquel says tonight is a celebratory night.

Here comes Pearce to prevent them from any action, tells Dom to back up, and Liv shouts off mic, “Don’t talk to him like that!” lol.

Liv warns Jade about the knife Bianca will use to stab her in the back. Bianca smacks the Dom off of Liv’s face.

Pearce tells Liv enough. Liv will defend the title against the winner of a battle royal tonight. There’s more. The tag team champs are in the battle royal, and the biggest news? It starts now.



Battle Royal for #1 Contendership to the WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

A whole lotta latex

It’s a battle Royal, so I’ll be grabbing myself a snack.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: