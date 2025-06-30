Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another episode of WWE Raw on Netflix! Before we get started, I just want everyone to know that I’m going to be a fair & balanced observer this week and not air my non-wrestling related grievances here. No matter how repugnant, repulsive or revolting I might find the area of the world playing host to WWE Raw this week, I will keep in mind that the 411 Maniacs are here to have fun and don’t care for me raining on their parade with views on the world outside of pro wrestling. So you won’t read my opinions on things that aren’t mentioned or showcased on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, even though I am especially morally opposed to where WWE is running this week. I will bite my tongue in deference to my bosses at 411mania.com, the entire 411 Universe, and especially the people that live in the area that have nothing to do with the corruption, greed & general malfeasance that constantly oozes out of a place that they probably wish they could leave anyway. They’re stuck. I can’t be mad at them. In fact, I love that they’re here with us celebrating pro wrestling despite the evil that surrounds them every single day. Let’s all have some good times and forget the outside noise, all right?

Raw is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania tonight.

If you’d like to chime in with your thoughts on tonight’s show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs in the comment section! As native Pittsburgher Larry Csonka (who would have yelled at me for speaking ill of his hometown even though he left for the Carolinas the first chance he got) always said, Have fun & don’t be a dick.

We look back at last weekend’s Night of Champions event.

Sami Zayn is WALKING! Penta is WALKING! The New Day are WALKING! Sheamus is WALKING! Over 14,000 fans in the arena tonight. Michael Cole & Corey Graves are on the call.

MAMI’S HERE! Rhea Ripley makes her way to the ring to the squeals of the crowd. Corey notes Rhea is moving a bit slowly because of the Street Fight on Saturday. Rhea welcomes us to Monday Night Mami. Now that Raquel & the Judgment Day are behind her, what’s next for Rhea Ripley? With Evolution around the corner, she needs to ger her priorities straight.

IYO SKY’s music hits, and the Women’s World Champion makes her way to the ring. Rhea seems happy to see her, I can guess why but I’ll let them play it out. IYO says you can’t have Evolution with her, but Rhea is wrong about one thing, she is not on top. Adam Pearce told IYO that she can decide who she defends the Championship against at Evolution. IYO wants to defend against the best, which means defending against Rhea Ripley. Rhea says she has nothing but respect for IYO, and if that’s what she wants, Rhea will stop at nothing to get the Championship back. What happens at Evolution will be what IYO wanted. Rhea accepts the challenge. IYO holds the title up while they chat off-microphone.

Dominik Mysterio encourages Finn Balor & JD McDonagh before they walk off and AJ Styles appears. Dom has a doctor’s note, and says that if AJ lays a hand on him, he won’t get his title shot. AJ puts on his reading glasses and notes the doctor says that Dom’s a punkass. He’ll beat Dom so bad that he’ll need another doctor’s note. After AJ leaves, Dom says he didn’t want to beat up the elderly anyway. AJ reappears and Dom hides behind the note.

World Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh): Kofi strutting like he’s Jeff Jarrett over here. Finn & Kofi start us off. Kofi offers Finn some carbs and general stuff is talked between the two. Into the corner, a clean break, Finn with a kick. Headbutt by Kofi, sunset flip rolled through and a dropkick by Finn. Tag to JD, he legdrops Kofi for one. Chop in the corner by JD. JD dumps Kofi outside, hits a PK to Kofi. Xavier gets a kick too, but Kofi trips up JD. JD prone on the rope, Xavier double stomps him in the back and does some more strutting & cutting as we go to commercial. I do appreciate Xavier embracing the strut, as we don’t see it nearly enough these days from wrestlers under fifty. One of the kids on LFG should pick it up.

Kofi off the top as we return, that gets a two count. Xavier tags in and continues the working over of JD until meeting a kick in the corner. Chops exchanged. Xavier with some kicks. JD reverses a powerbomb into an X-Factor like he’s Billy Kidman or something. Finn tags in and has some for Xavier & Kofi. Double stomps all around. Final Cut gets two on Xavier. Big chop to Kofi. Kofi with a kick in the corner, goes up top, Finn evades, hits a sling blade. Finn runs into a big knee/stomp from Kofi. Xavier & JD tag in, JD sends him to the floor and follows with a springboard moonsault. Back in the ring, Xavier blocks a moonsault with his feet. Xavier rolls JD up, but Finn made the tag. JD tries to hold Xavier for the double stomp, but Xavier rolls out of the way & JD gets stomped. Xavier & Kofi hit the Midnight Hour on Finn but only get two. A series of reversals & cheating lead to Finn getting smacked with a title belt, but that only gets two. Xavier up top, but he gets crotched after Finn sends Kofi into the ropes. JD tags, hits a C4 off the top on Xavier but only gets two. Finn sling blades Koffi on the floor. JD moonsault, Finn coup de grace to Xavier, AND HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE IN PITTSBURGH!

Dom comes out to celebrate with his guys, and pyro goes off as everybody holds up their gold.

The Jurassic World Highlight of the Night happened last week, when Lyra Valkyria’s interference cost Bayley her match with Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

Jackie Redmond is with Bayley and wonders where her head is at. Bayley still wants to be the IC Champ and get her hands on Becky. Lyra walks up and interrupts Bayley’s business. She doesn’t know who Bayley is anymore! It’s personal with Becky for both of them, and Adam Pearce comes up to settle it with a match tonight. The winner will be the new #1 contender to Becky’s title.

Sheamus exchanges pleasantries with Natalya, Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa while getting ready for his match with Rusev later.

Last week, Chad Gable yelled at Penta and got Sacrificed. Earlier today, Chad was in an arm sling and told American Made to hold down the fort. Adam Pearce wishes him luck with the upcoming surgery, and suggests that we won’t be seeing much of El Grande Americano anytime soon. Chad needs Ivy Nile to conquer Stephanie Vaquer and the Creeds to become Tag Team Champions. The Creeds are worried that they’ll be lost without Chad’s leadership, so Chad tells them to listen to Ivy.

Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis talk to Finn & JD, and Finn has an idea for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. They should find Raquel Rodriguez a new partner, and it should be Roxanne Perez. It’ll lead to matches on both Raw & SmackDown! Adam & Nick confer and agree under one condition. Raquel & Roxanne will defend the Championship at Evolution in a Fatal 4-Way against teams from Raw, SmackDown & NXT. Everyone agrees. Nick is happy they can work together, Adam seems skeptical.

Sheamus vs. Rusev: A tieup doesn’t go anywhere, neither do some shoulderblocks. Forearms exchanged. Sheamus pounds Rusev in the corner, Rusev responds with a clothesline. Clothesline from Sheamus. Sheamus stretches Rusev’s mouth. Rusev with kicks in the corner. Rusev with a powerbomb out of the corner. Sheamus rolls outside, meets Rusev with some punches, then slams him to the floor! We go to commercial.