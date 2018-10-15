Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We start RAW with Braun and his buddies. Apparently, Seth will take on Drew and Dean will take on Dolph to get into the World Cup match.

In the ring, D&D are both looking quite smug. Dolph chews vigorously. He says that they are the greatest 3 man group in the WWE. They didn’t need a catchy nickname or matching tactical vests to prove it either. Braun says that they proved it last week against The Shield, and they’ll prove it any time, any place, against anyone. Just in case we’ve forgotten, Dolph says, he has a reminder for us.

We get a clip of Dean after the show, apparently not getting it.

Drew wants to tell us that he told us so. They didn’t just beat The Shield, they broke it. He says that Reigns and Rollins have no use for Dean. Finally, we all have opened our eyes. Dean’s have been pried open. The Shield have been shattered.

Braun says that because of this, no one will be able to watch Reigns’ back.

Drew says speaking of Crown Jewel, Drew is winning the World Cup. Dolph says that he is going to win. Drew says Dolph is NO Drew McIntyre. Braun then says both of them are great, but Lesnar and Roman are both going to GET THESE HANDS.

The music of The Shield hits, and Reigns and Rollins come out from backstage holding onto their belts. Dean is nowhere to be found. Seth says The Shield is alive and well. Seth and Roman hear them yap on and on and on. Seth says that when he beats Drew, he’s going to prove to him what the rest of the world already knows: Seth rollins is the best in the world.

Dolph calls this a great speech and introduces two-thirds of The Shield. Dolph wants to know where their brother is. Maybe they don’t care if he’s here, and he doesn’t either.

Seth tells him to shut up. They know Dean real well, and he runs on Ambrose time. He shows up when he wants and does what he wants. Ambrose always shows up.

Reigns says that the funny part is that Dolph is worried about Dean when they should be worried about these titles…why would they be? He tells Braun he’s going to the back of the line after Crown Jewel.

Seth says he’s always liked Philly because it’s a fightin town. Seth wants to do his match right now.