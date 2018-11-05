Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We are LIVE but not really cuz England and stuff.

The entire roster is at the top of the stage and some no name security team is circling the ring. Cole wonders if the security has anything to do with what Baron did to Braun during Crown Jewel.

Corbin welcomes us to RAW to boos. He tells us not to be alarmed and says it’s solely because he’s such a high profile GM. This is an exciting time of the year, says he, and he is talking about Survivor Series. He brings up Brock taking on AJ and Ronda taking on Becky, then says Alexa will captain a team of women, but won’t wrestle. He then says RAW will be dominant come Survivor Series, cementing him as permanent GM. He wants to assure the dominance, and that means they need a great leader. He chose himself to captain the team. He won’t be competing though. He then announces the first two members:

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

He also chose to add Braun Strowman. He understands Braun may be upset with Baron, but he thinks in the end, he’ll understand that what Corbin did was a teaching lesson. He needs to learn what everyone else already knows – to respect authority. He announces Alexa as the captain of the women’s team, and out she comes.

She thanks Corbin as Sasha, Bayley, and Nattie talk over this decision. She tells the ladies that they all can learn a lot from her. She is a natural born leader. She will lead the women to victory. She tells them that she will be watching their matches closely and they will not be losing to the B show. All ladies are shocked. Shocked I say. This all starts tonight, with an Evolution rematch. Riot Squad are facing Sasha, Bayley, and Nattie. Alexa is about to start the match, but out comes Kurt Angle!!

Angle says that competing in the WOrld Cup lit a fire in him. Last here, RAW won at SS, and he wants to compete again. Corbin says that was last year. He decides that Kurt takes a permanent vacation. Angle says when he was in charge, they settled things in the ring and he would step up and compete. Angle says they should have a match tonight, and if Angle wins, Angle is captain and on the team.

Angle is about to leave, his music plays, Corbin cuts it off, and the crowd continues the YOU SUCK chant to Corbin. He then allows Alexa to continue her announcement.

Alexa is about to, but BRAUNNNNNNN cuts her off. Braun heads straight down the ramp and kicks the chest in of one of the security guards. Holy hell, bro, that waS SICK. Braun enters the ring, and chases Corbin back up the rmap. Jinder tries to stop him, so he uppercuts Jinder. Then EVERYONE attacks Braun. Ugh….

Braun just truks through all of them as wrestlers randomly attack one another. Braun heads to the back, and asks a stage hand to tell Corbin that he is going to get these hands.

Backstage, Charley interviews Sasha, Bayley, and Nattie. SBN says that tonight will be no different because tonight Nattie is going to wear her dad’s sunglasses to the ring to bring her luck, and tonight’s for her dad.



Match 1: Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya vs The Riott Squad

The heels start with a surprise attack. Nattie fights back against everyone, but Ruby tries for the Riot Kick. Nattie reverses and Nattie locks in the Sharpshooter! Liv tries to enter the ring, but the ref suddenly cares and physically sends her to the outside, allowing Sarah to break the submission hold. Ruby sends Nattie to the outside. Logan grabs Nattie after a tag and attacks her with some hits and kicks then sends her into the barricade. She sends Nattie back into the ring and covers for 1..2…NO!!! Nattie crawls for a pin but Sarah stops her and tags in Lin. Snapmare from Logan, and Liv kicks Nattie in the back. Cover for 1..2…NO! Liv sends Nattie to the outside.

We return to Liv hitting a enziguri then sending Nattie into the corner. Kicks from Liv then a scream. Kicks to Nattie. She goes for a right, misses, and stops a tag from nattie. Natalya ushes the corner, tags in Sasaha. She comes in, knocks down Liv, sends Ruby nand Sarah off the apron. Kick to Liv. Sasha gets ent over onto the apron, high knee, then a double knee to Ruby on the outside! Sasha to the top rope. She dives. KNEES to Liv!!!! Backstabber, Bank Statement!!!! Ruby in to kick and break it up. Bayley tries to send Ruby out but Ruby ends up sending her out instead then drags Liv for a tag. Backslide from Sasha, but roll through. Knee to Ruby. Tag to Bayley. She runs in. High knee to the ace. She whips Sasha into the corner. Knees from Sasha. Knee from Bayley. Right hands in the corner. She goes for a splash, but Ruby moves. Bayley hangs Ruby up then suuicide dive crossbodies all the girls except Ruby, who side steps. STO from Ruby! In the ring, Ruby gets a cradle for 1..2..NO!!! Ruby then drops Bayley and covers for 1..2…NO! Cravat from behind. Bayley sstands out and hits a stunner like move but Ruby sends her into the heel corner. Logan with a kick. A stomp to Bayley. Tag to Logan who comes in and eats some knees then whips Bayley into the middle rope hard. Logan sdrags BAyley into the center of the ring. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Tag to Liv. Logan whips Bayley into Liv’s knees. She hops off the 2nd rope then covers for 1..2..NO!!!

Back after another break, and Logan hits a dropkick to Bayley. Cover again for 1..2..NO!!! Logan goes for a stomp, but Bayley grabs the boot and swings Logan down. Logan is up first and sends Sasha down. She goes for a suplex to Bayley, Bayley floats out and Nattie gets a tag. Spinning clothesline to Logan. German to Logan. Release. Right hand to Logan. Whip to the ropes. Back elbow from Logan. Wheelbarrow slam to Logan. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Ruby stops it. Sasha in ot send her out. Liv with an enziguri. Nattie sends her down and out. Logan up. Shoots the legs. Sharpshooter from Nattie!!! Ruby is outside. She has the glasses. Didn’t SEE that one coming….Nattie releases the hold. Ruby breaks the glasses in half. Nattie is pissed. Nattie starts crying. The Riot Squad walks up the ramp, all evil like. Nattie is crying her ass off as the ref and the crowd count.

Winners: None

The amount of eye roll I am currently partaking is not even funny.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: **1/2

Total Rating: **3/4

Nattie is super sad, holding the pieces of her father’s glasses. We zoom in to see spit coming out of her mouth, but no tears coming out…

Backstage, Braun is still looking for Corbin. He enters a restroom, kicks a stall door down, some little bald dude is doing something in the corner.