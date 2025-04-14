Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another edition of WWE Raw on Netflix! WrestleMania takes place this coming weekend, so we can expect a ton of hype concerning that extravaganza. CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman are all in the building, so that’s at least half an hour spoken for.

Feel free to join your fellow 411Maniacs in the comments and chime in on tonight’s show! As the legendary Larry Csonka always said: Have fun & don’t be a dick. When I’m not here you can catch me on the social media from time to time.

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

WrestleMania is five days away! Tonight we’re in Sacramento, the home of the Sacramento Athletics! Jey Uso is WALKING down stairs. Penta is WALKING out of an elevator. Finn Balor is WALKING with the Judgment Day. CM Punk is WALKING with coffee! Seth Rollins is WALKING, as is Paul Heyman! We look back to last week, when Jey Uso reacted to Jimmy Uso’s murder at the hands of Gunther.

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

WrestleMania is five days away! Tonight we’re in Sacramento, the home of the Sacramento Athletics! Jey Uso is WALKING down stairs. Penta is WALKING out of an elevator. Finn Balor is WALKING with the Judgment Day. CM Punk is WALKING with coffee! Seth Rollins is WALKING, as is Paul Heyman! We look back to last week, when Jey Uso reacted to Jimmy Uso’s murder at the hands of Gunther.

Michael Cole & Pat McAfee are ringside doing what the kids call “commentary”. They are interrupted by Gunther’s music, as Der Ring General has arrived early for his interview. Cole enters the ring and begins the interview, not getting far before Gunther cuts him off and talks about how Jey says he’s not afraid anymore. The crowd boos Gunther’s attempts to talk. Gunther tells us that Jey is full of crap. Cole talks about how Gunther is frustrated. Gunther takes the mic and tells Cole, Jey and everybody that’s with him to screw off. For 80% of the time Gunther has been in WWE, he’s been champion. He’s the greatest World Heavyweight Champion of all time and refuses to let Jey ruin that for him. Gunther wants Jey to walk into WM with all the confidence in the world. The bell will have to ring, and Gunther will put Jey down for the fourth consecutive time. Gunther’s been accused of going too far with Jimmy. He’s never lost control in his life. When he took a bath in Jimmy’s blood, he was in full control & loved it. If he wasn’t in control, he would have done it to Jey too. Next week, he looks forward to calling his mother and telling him how much fun it was to beat Jey Uso & still be World Heavyweight Champion.

Cole & McAfee take us back to last Friday on SmackDown, where Bayley & Lyra Valkyria ran a gauntlet to earn a Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania.

Bayley (w/Lyra Valkyria) vs. Liv Morgan (w/Raquel Rodriguez): Cole calls Liv & Raquel “insufferable”…I dunno, I don’t think I’d have much trouble putting up with Liv or Raquel.