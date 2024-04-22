Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We start with Cole and Pat in the ring. Pat is, obviously, on cocaine, and is hyped as all hell for the upcoming Battle Royale.

Cole sends us to a video package to show us how we got here.

After the package, Jey Uso makes his entrance, and Pat keeps up the Yeetdown.

Uso gets some promo time, ultimately saying nothing until Damien Priest comes out to give him some surprising props. He says one night, Jey beat his ass so bad that he went back into the locker room and told him that he earned Priest’s respect. This is why he wanted him in the Judgment Day. That night, they went out, and Priest doesn’t remember much, but he remembers one thing.

Jey, hilariously, says, “I took an Uber.”

Priest says he remembers one thing that Jey said that night. He said, “We next, Uce.” And he’s here, proud. Jey was right. Priest says, well, actually, half right. Priest was next.

This title shows why he was next. Priest says Jey is just the first on a list of people that the machine is going to feed him to make sure the title looks good on Priest. This is nothing to be ashamed of. Jey gets to be the first to lead the people and fans in making sure that all rise for El Campion.

Jey is like, yo, wut. He wants to holla. Priest is on his way out, but says he doenst get what Jey could possibly say right now after all this.

Jey is offended. That’s all he sees Jey as? Another tag team guy? The only reason Priest is the leader of The Judgment Day is because Rhea Ripley got hurt? By the way, tell Mami he said, hiiiiiyy. With her gone, all that Priest is, is Dom’s bitch.

Priest did what he did, made himself champ, but he aint being fed to Priest, Priest is being fed to Jey. Because he is next. He then asks if Columbus is rocking with him, to give him some Yeet.

JD McDonagh in for a sneak attack, but Jey escapes with ease and hits a Superkick, only for JD to move and Jey to connect with Priest.

Jey tells him my bad and leaves the ring.



World Tag Team Championship Match

#DIY vs Awesome Truth

Truth and Gargano. Truth with an arm drag into an armbar. Truth drops some splits, and the crowd loves it. Johnny is impressed. He offers a handshake and they lockup. Side hedlock from Gargano, Miz gets a tag. They double team Johny with an arm drag then do a double elbow drop. Cover for 1..NO! Tag to Ciampa who comes in with some hard hits. Miz is shocked and meets his energy, trying for a neckbreaker, Ciampa goes for a backslide, Miz rolls through, and gets in a Figure Four. Gargano comes in, Miz ssends him outside, Ciampa rolls him up for 1..2NO!! Johnny in to hit Miz with a spear after the kickout. Ciampa flies over the top rope with a cross body and they celebrate.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: