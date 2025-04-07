Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! I’m Steve Cook, and I’m back here with you for another week of WWE Raw on Netflix. Prior commitments left me unavailable last week, but fortunately we had Theo Sambus around to provide his expert reporting and analysis. I thank Theo for his efforts and encourage you all to read his weekly AEW Collision reviews RIGHT HERE on 411mania.com! *thumbs up during pop*

Originally, I’d planned to write a column last week to make up for my lack of Raw availability. I decided to get sick instead! Well, I didn’t really decide it, it was probably the unwashed mass of humanity I was amongst during Opening Day in Cincinnati that decided it. Fortunately, I’m over that now and we’re here on a Monday night to keep chugging along the Road to WrestleMania.

If you’re wanting to chime in with your own thoughts on tonight’s show, feel free to join your fellow 411 Maniacs down in the comment section! As the tremendous Larry Csonka always said: Have fun and don’t be a dick. When I’m not here you can catch me on the social media from time to time.

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

Preparations are underway for WrestleMania in Las Vegas. Tonight we’re in Minneapolis, Minnesota! Gunther is WALKING and wearing a red tie. The New Day & War Raiders are WALKING. The Judgment Day is WALKING, as is Penta! Paul Heyman is WALKING and talking into his phone!

Michael Cole & Pat McAfee are at ringside. We look back to last week when stuff happened with Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY and my feed freezes. Fortunately I can tell you that the thing ended up being a no-contest. OK, I’m back on, but a few minutes behind, so that’s great for live coverage! Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is in the ring and welcomes us to Monday Night Raw. He says this situation concerning the Women’s World Championship needs to be addressed and welcomes IYO SKY. Bianca Belair is introduced afterwards. Pearce introduces Rhea Ripley as “representing Judgment Day”, I guess he didn’t get that memo several months ago. Pearce admits he was wrong to assume that anybody involved could handle this like professionals, and books them in the triple threat that IYO requested a few weeks ago. The phrase “this could have been an e-mail” comes to mind. Bianca is happy that Rhea has been added to the match, she already overcame the Elimination Chamber so a triple threat won’t be an issue. Bianca throws the contract at Rhea to sign, with the trend of IYO being ignored continuing. Rhea piefaces IYO out of the way, so IYO decides to go to the apron and hit a springboard missile dropkick into her challengers before signing the contract. IYO’s music plays and she poses while the challengers lay in the ring.

Michael & Pat let us know that Bron Breakker will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & Penta in a Fatal Fourway at WrestleMania. Backstage we find out that it was Liv Morgan’s idea to get both Finn & Dom into the match. Finn says that Dom doesn’t have the killer instinct and that he’s a loser, but he can prove them all wrong when he beats Penta later tonight. Carlito says he has Dom’s back, and that he went to the Mall of America earlier today. Good for him!

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria are WALKING towards their match, which is next!

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley: Bayley goes for Lyra’s leg and takes her down while Michael & Pat send their best to Kevin Owens and his recovery from injury. Bit of a stalemate early on here as Lyra & Bayley trade rollups. Big knee from Bayley, but Lyra counters the attempted sunset flip into the corner with one of her own into the middle of the ring for two. Northern Lights gets two for Lyra. Cartwheel by Lyra, she works Bayley into the Windy City Curse into a rockinghorse! She turns it into a rollup for two. Lyra misses a spin kick, but Bayley flies outside and Lyra hits a dropkick. Back in the ring, crossbody by Lyra gets two. We go to commercial!

Bayley has a half crab locked in as we return, gets broken out of. Forearms are exchanged. Bayley drops Lyra’s neck on the ropes, they go outside, Bayley with a sliding dropkick then she misses a dive! Bayley blocks Lyra’s dropkick and hits a Bayley to Belly on the floor! They beat the count at nine. Lyra reverses a move and hits an enziguri to Bayley, kinda hits the Nightwing for two. Lyra goes for it again and Bayley hits many elbows to block. A running knee strike gets two for Bayley. Bayley places Lyra up top for a superplex, Lyra slips out, powerbomb is blocked by Bayley and she hits that sunset flip bomb into the corner. Lyra hits a tornado DDT, hangs on to Bayley and hits a suplex for two. Bayley blocks a top rope move and puts Lyra in a Boston Crab. Bayley releases, goes for the Roseplant, Lyra reverses into a cradle for three!

Winner: Lyra Valkyria (10:21 via pinfall)

Bayley initially turns down the handshake, but thinks twice and hugs Lyra and raises her hand. Emotions were running high, but eventually Bayley came to her senses.

Cathy Kelley is with Bert Kreischer, who has a Netflix special to plug. American Made is here to put over their upcoming match, then Otis is here to rip his shirt off along with Bert. Otis & Bert hug and Alpha Academy celebrates. I really couldn’t pay much attention to any of this whilst seeing Cathy in her attire for tonight.

The LWO is WALKING! We gots a 6-man tag next.

Jackie Redmond is with AJ Styles to talk about his issue with Logan Paul. AJ is in a good place right now. He gets the chance to embarrass Logan Paul at WrestleMania. Karrion Kross interrupts to tell AJ that he can’t lose at WrestleMania. Kross wants the other side of AJ Styles at WrestleMania, so AJ says he’ll face Kross on Raw next week to get that other side out. Kross & Scarlett seem pleased.

El Grande Americano, Brutus & Julius Creed (w/Ivy Nile) vs. Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro (w/Rey Mysterio) : Some classic 6-man lucha libre action here, should be tough to call! Brutus takes Cruz down to start things off. Big shoulder block from Brutus. Arm drag by Cruz. Tag to Wilde, double elbow and a splash by Wilde gets two. Trish style headscissors takes Julius down. Wilde goes for the cross arm breaker, everyone gets in the ring, the LWO smashes their opponents in the corner and send them outside and hit the triple dives! Back in the ring, the American Made team hits superplexes and we go to commercial.