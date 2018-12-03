Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

RAW starts with a 10-bell salute to George H.W. Bush. I have no bells, and silence is awkward for me, so we’ll just move on.

Ronda Rousey’s gotta follow that! I guess she’s got a tag match coming up with Nattie, you know, the girl that nearly challenged her for the title.

Before the match that no one wants to see starts, The Riott Squad come down to the ring with a table.

Tamina and Nia kick the other two girls hard off the distraction. Tamina pulls the leg of Ronda and she goes outside. Nia and Tamina toss ROnda into the steps as The RIott Squad attack Nattie. They send her into the ringpost then into the apron. Ruby rolls Nattie onto the apron and holds her down with a knee. Liv and Sarah grab the table and set it up aside the ring. Ruby lifts Nattie up by the hair, but Ronda is crawling into the ring. She is stopped. by Nia and Tamina. Leg drop from Nia as Ruby lifts up Nattie. We then get Sarah and Liv assist Ruby with a powerbomb to Nattie through the table.

Not sure if the match officially started, but also not interested.

Backstage, Nattie is showing great pain. Ronda hels her sit on a box as Nattie criees over her elbow. ROnda demands help and some medical team homies come through as Ronda makes angry crazy face towards stage left.

Also, she’s on her way to the ring. She brings up her new job and promises to work hard every week to give us the best that this division has to offer. She brings up her open forum – you know, that ONE person in the crowd…

Well, Alexa wants to do it again, cuz it worked so well last week. Sasha and Bayley come out to sit in the ring and Alexa wants the first question. Bayley wants to know how many questions they have to answer before they get jumped again. Alexa says that she apologizes and she had no idea that that was going to happen. She says the girls have been reprimanded.

We get a horrible plant wondering how the girls respond to social media claiming that Sasha is using Bayley. Sasha calls out Graves and says that bayley wasn’t going to find out that she was going to stab her in the back. Sasha says they are going to be tag team partners for life. Alexa calls this cute. We get another plant asking who they would like to be in a match with any wrestler who would it be. They answer in unison Trish and Lita.

We get another question, he’s Clay from Houston. He wonders what super power they would have.

Bayley says this is tough, then says it’s easy. She says she would make things disappear, and she’d start with Alexa BLiss. Her and Sasha overreact big time as Charley walks around. Alexa asks Sasha what her superpower would be. Sasha agrees with Bayley. Alexa says she took Sasha’s title, but that’s fine – which has no bearing on anything.

Another question from Raquel, who says what changes will they bring to the division in 2019.

Bayley says they had an amazing first ever all women’s PPV. Bayley says for both of them that they wanna be the first ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Dana, Mickie, and Alicia run down the ramp. Alexa tells them that this is NOT happening tonight. She says she makes the decisions here and since they’re so eager, there will be a tag team match. Mickie and Alicia will be facing Sasha and Bayley right now. Dana can stay out here if she’d like.

Match 1: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs Mickie James and Alicia Fox

We are back with the match already going down. Alicia knocks Bayley down off a distraction, and Mickie kicks Bayley in the face then kicks Bayley in the corner. Tag to ALicia and she comes in with a kick. She works Bayley’s arm then hits a Northern Lights for 1…2.NO!!! Cravat from behind. Tag to Mickie. She kicks Bayley’s head then locks on a rest hold. Bayley bounces a bit which, apparently, works, until Mickie pulls her hair and drop her down. Mickie talks shit to Sasha then grabs Bayley’s pony tail. Tag to ALicia who hits the ropes and kicks, but Bayley moves and Alicia hits Mickie with the kick. Fox goes for a body slam, but we get a tag to Sasha who knocks Fox down. A dropkick. She blocks a kick then gets one of her own. Alicia tries to roll up in the corner but Banks locks in the Baks Statement! Alicia claws the mat then Mickie breaks the hold. Tag to Mickie. She comes in with kick. Slap to the face. Banks fires back with some of her own. She locks the fingers and looks to walk the ropes, but Mickie drops her onto them then kicks her in the face. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Bayley in to stop Alicia with a Side Suplex. She konkcs Dana off the ropes then Mickie sends her to the outside Sasha rolls Mickie up for 1..2..NO!!!

Mickie with a kick. She goes for the DDT but Sasha escapes, tags Bayley. Backstabber. Bayley to Belly. 1…2…3!!!