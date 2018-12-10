Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hi, my name is Tony Acero. You may remember me from such columns as, “The Third Raw’s the Charm” and “Watry Sucks, and So Does This Title.”

Seth Rollins starts us off with RAW, and there are ladders everywhere. Rollins is in the middle of the ring. Rollins says to Burn it Down, and I assume he’s talking about RAW. He says this will be his mantra when he puts his title on the line come TLC, but he also says it will be the theme of the night. He’s not here to call out Ambrose, he’s out here to spit some truth. He brings up Corbin and being on the right side of history. Seth invites Corbin out.

Out comes the Vest in the World.

Corbin says that they can do this in private if Seth wants. Which is dumb, considering he came out to the ring. He says his door is always open. Seth tells him to cut the crap. We don’t want to hear it. Seth says that for the past couple of months, he’s been wrapped up with Ambrose, and he hasn’t been able to tell Corbin how good of a job he is doing. He says that under Corbin’s leadership, RAW has sucked because of him. He exerts power and ends people’s careers. Seth says what he’s been doing is not ok, it’s not right, and it’s wrong.

Corbin says he is allowing Seth to vent. He tells Seth to watch how he speaks to him.

Seth says or what? Corbin has a roster and has no idea what to do with it. He brings up The Revival and the Lucha House Rules match, he wants to know what it means. Explain it to him. He brings up Lashley and Drew, saying it’s going to send ratings through the roof. Every single decision that Corbin has made is to mask his insecurities. Was Braun mean to him? Did he hurt his feelings? So much that he handed the title back to Brock?

Seth says Brock never wants to show up. Where is hE? The last time Brock competed in a match on RAW in 2002. 16 years! He says that Baron has been a failure. From morale, fan support, ratings, all at a low because of Baron.

Corbin tells Seth to save him some time, write his complaints down, and put it on a piece of paper and slide it under his door. Because he doesn’t care what anyone thinks. RAW is his show. He will be in charge for a very long time. If we think it’s bad now, it’s only going to get worse.

Seth says things can’t get any worse around here.

Corbin says that this Sunday, Ambrose is going to beat Seth for the title then Corbin will beat Strowman in a TLC match by forfeit. After he wins, JoJo will stand up and introduce him as the new Permanent GM of RAW. Starting that very next night on RAW, until the day Seth quits, he will put Seth through hell.

Seth wonders why he is waiting till next week, and how bout we start this tonight?

Corbin starts to talk, but Seth cuts him off and says a one-on-one isn’t good enough. Seth brings up that Corbin always wanted to have a TLC match…and they’ve got all they need right here sooooooo Seth vs Corbin in a TLC match right now.

Corbin has no problem making an example out of Seth. But his answer is still no. Corbin has things to do. Paperwork.

Seth keeps calling him coward.

This goads Corbin into making the match….for the IC Title.

Backstage, some chick comes up to Rollins, stumbles her question, that ultimately leads to her asking simply if Seth regrets challenging Corbin.

Seth says he is sick of Corbin, and if he wants to be a leader here, he’s gotta stand up to Corbin. if he considers himself a real champ, he’s gotta take a stance.



Match 1: AOP vs Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

Gable starts off with a dropkick. He gets stomped by Akam, who tags in Razar. Razar trucks Gable then hits some crossfaces. He attacks the back then knocks Roode off the apron. Hard clothesline to Gable. Tag to Drake who covers for 1….NO! Tag back to Razar, who enters with a kick then tags in Akam. Akam in with a whip alongside Razar. Gable kicks Razar in the face and sends Akam to the outside. Double clothesline from Gable and Roode send Razar outside. They then grab Drake and toss him into the ring. They grab Drake and toss him over the top rope onto his tag team.

We return and Razar tags in Drake who comes in to punch Gable in the chest. He kicks a few times then slaps Gable in the mouth. Gable no sells it and Drake tags in Razar. He attacks the back of Gable, then tags in Akam. He drops an elbow onto the head of Gable then rushes the corner, and misses. Tag to Roode. Roode in with a shoulder in the corner. He sends Razar off the apron. Right hand and a chop, again, again, whip to the ropes is reversed but Roode kicks the chest and flies towards the corner. He gets tossed over onto the apron. Right hand. Dives of the top, but Akam catches him and suplexes Roode over his head! Tag to Razar. Knee to the chest of Roode and a cover for 1..2..NO!! Gable is there to stop to the pin. Akam sends Gable into the corner hard. Razar grabs Roode. They hit the Super Collider, but Gable escapes the pin! BIG BOOT! Neckbreaker/powerbomb to Gable!

Tag to Drake. He mocks Roode then covers. 1..2…..NO!!!! Roode reverses this into a crucifix pin! 1…….2………3!!!!