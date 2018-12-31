Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler : This is pin, submission, or escape. Ziggler attacks right away tries to escape, but Drew stops that and follows with chops and a suplex. Ziggler tries to fire back, but eats more chops. Drew talks shit but Ziggler counters back with a DDT. They trade strikes, and Drew follows with a head butt. He tries to escape, Ziggler tries to stop him and does. They trade strikes, Ziggler slams Drew into the cage repeatedly but Ziggler gets crotched and then Drew gets crotched. Post break, and Drew demands that Ziggler fight back, so he does and hits a fameasser for 2. Drew cuts off the superkick, but gets a cradle for 2. He sends Drew into the cage a few times, hits the superkick and that gets 2. Ziggler looks to go out the door, but Drew cuts that off and hits a head butt. Ziggler again looks to go out the door, but Drew stops him only for Ziggler to slam the door into his face. Ziggler hits the fameasser for 2. Post break, and Ziggler is trying to escape, but Drew stops that and hits a superplex. Drew fires up, demand that Ziggler get up and fight. Drew lawn darts him into the cage, and then flings him into the cage again. Drew keeps talking shit, but Ziggler hits a zigzag and that gets 2. Claymore by Drew! Drew backs off and hits another claymore for the win. Drew McIntyre defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 19:30 via pin

– Dolph talks shit post match, so Drew pummels him some more and sets a chair in front of his face and destroys him with another claymore. Drew decals himself the king of the Raw jungle. Dolph is nothing, pathetic, and dead weight not worthy of his scraps.

– A limo arrives and it’s Triple H and Shane.