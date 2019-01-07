Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It’s 2019, and I’m here to prove to you that the more things change, the more things stay the same! Yeah, I’m talking bout you, WWE! Ya fuckin liars!

As for the report, not much will be different outside of some color alterations and a new segment!!!

Introducing…The Disqus Dick Punch!

You asked for it, and now you’ve got it! Periodically throughout the report, if I see a comment I find so hilarious that it makes me spit out my whiskey-laced Mountain Dew, it’ll be highlighted in the report! Want an example?

Disqus Dick Punch:

GreenBrain: So RAW starts making absolutely no sense. What else is new?

We start RAW with a brawl in the back! It looks like Lashley and Seth Rollins, with Curt Hawkins of all people trying to break it up. They fight all the way to Gorilla and to the outside top the ramp. Security finally holds Seth and Lashley back, but Seth flies out and knocks Lashley off the stage. He then flies off the stage onto Lashley. Security holds him back again, sending Seth to the back while some officials and wrestlers hold Lashley back in another direction.

Immediately after this, the music of John Cena hits, and Skinny Cena is here!

Cena welcomes us to RAW and says that he’s stepping up cuz he’ll be damned if he will be left out of this year’s Mania. He brings up the Rumble. He officially enters himself in the Rumble.

The music of Drew McIntyre hits, and he comes out to say that he has been waiting for this moment for years. Unike everyone else, he doesn’t care about who Cena sleeps with or doesn’t sleep ith. He doesn’t care about Cena’s hair. What he cares about is his 16 title reigns, that he’s main evented multiple Manias, that McMahon calls him the greatest of all time. He cares because he agrees with McMahon. Cena is the greatest of all time.

Cena wants to know his point. Drew says he doesn’t know if Cena has been keeping up with the product, but he has a reputation for taking out the greats. Maybe he can do some research, maybe he can check with The Shield. Nope. Destroyed them. How bout Ziggler? Nope, destroyed him in a cage match. How about Angle? Phone him so that he can tell Cena was he is capable of. He made him cry and tapped him out to his own ankle lock.

Cena says that now he is sad. What’s sad is that Cena has heard the same thing every week from everyone. So much so that he had to leave just so everyone could shut their mouth and think of a different promo. What makes Drew any different than anyone else?

This elicits a Cena chant. Drew says he will keep it simple. They were all talk; Drew is going to bloody show Cena.

Before anything can go down, Lio Rush comes yelling that they’ve got a situation. He comes down with Lashley, and says that it’s not his fault that Seth can’t get his rematch. Rollins comes out to attack again! Ambrose is here to join in! They go to attack Cena, but Finn comes out next. Finn attacks Drew with a clothesline then he flies over the top rope onto everyone as we go to commercial.



Match 1: John Cena, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre

We come back to RAW with Cena clotheslining Lashley. Tag to Finn who drops a boot onto the arm then works the arm, but gets a knee to the gut. Body slam from Lashley. Lashley stares down Seth. Lashley tags in Ambrose. Dean with a kick to Finn in the corner. He shoves Finn against the ropes, then hits the ropes and gets an arm drag for his troubles. Another. Ambrose backs Finn into the roeps. Whip, reverse, Finn rolls through. Dropkick and a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Ambrose sends Finn into the corner. They hold him as Drew comes in and hits him with a right. Drew with the front face lock. He deadlifts Finn into a suplex and covers for 1..2…NO!!! Tag to Lashley who locks in a cravat. Finn is able to escape, dropkicks out of the corner, elbows Drew and Dean, then runs into the arms of Lashley, stopping the tag. He shoves Finn into the corner hard. Ref holds him back and Ambrose gets tagged in. Dean with the stomps in the corner. Whip to Finn. Ambrose with an elbow. Overhead kick by Finn. He tags in Cena. Cena with a shoulder tackle. Another. Protobomb. His hair is so flowy. Five Knuckle Shuffle into AA. He hits it, but Drew got a tag. He comes in and hits a headbutt ont oCena. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

We are back, and Drew hits a spinebuster into a jackknife cover onto Cena for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Lashley who enters with a kick. He lifts Cena up and drops him with a neckbreaker. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Lashley flexes for all of his fans. Lashley hits Rollins with a surprise right then walks right into an AA. Cena looks to tag. Ambrose gets a tag first, though, and comes in with a sleeper hold onto Cena. Cena is able to stand up out of the hold. He turns into it then kicks. He hits a right to the face. Another .Cena hits the ropes. Ambrose ollows and hits a knee. Cena rolls to the outside. The ref holds Ambrose back, so he leaves the ring on the other side. Ambrose sends Cena into the steps. We get another commercial.