Join 411’s LIVE WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE RAW Results

Braun Strowman starts RAW with a promo that claims Brock will get these hands. Corbin comes out and runs his mouth, then runs away from Braun to the back. Braun sees a limo, kicks the rear view mirror off its side, then smashes the window in and pulls the driver out. Corbin is on the other side of the limo, stares at Braun, and runs away. Braun screams that he better run, and we see Vince McMahon come up, staring in disbelief. It appears the limo was his. Vince stands, befuddled, and Braun looks at him unsure of what to make of the situation.