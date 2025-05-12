Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another episode of Raw on Netflix! The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville hosts Raw tonight, and we’ve got some potential bangers on our hands. We’ve also got World Champion Jey Uso & Wrestling Icon CM Punk in the house to pontificate about their current events. It should be a good time!

A Sabu graphic opens the show.

Then. Now. Forever. Together!

Finn Balor is WALKING with the rest of Judgment Day. AJ Styles is WALKING. IYO SKY is WALKING. Roxanne Perez & Gulia are WALKING. We go to recaps of last week.

CM Punk is WALKING and his music plays! LOOK IN MY EYES! ! Is it great to be alive on a Monday night in Louisville or what? He can claim this place to be home. He can’t shake being pissed off. He’s got a long list of people to be pissed off at, but #1 with a bullet is him. It’s not the first time Paul Heyman stabbed him in the back. He thought they grew past that, and Jey Uso warned him about Paul, but Punk was wrong. Punk can’t wait to get his hands around Paul’s neck, and Paul introduces himself. Punk warns him against doing anything, and then we hear Seth Rollins’ music. Rollins & Bron Breakker appear.

Rollins thinks that Punk has found a way to top himself. Punk made Heyman’s life hell on the road to WrestleMania. Rollins always believed that Punk was human excrement. Punk says Rollins will never be champion as long as he’s on two feet. Rollins knows that Punk likes to play the victim. He believes that can be arranged. Bron Breakker walks down to the ring. Some shoulderblocks in the corner by Bron. SAMI ZAYN EMERGES! He gets some shots in before getting tossed aside. JEY USO IS HERE! He attacks and gets beat down for a second before Punk & Zayn come back with chairs.

We go back to Backlash, where El Grande Americano helped Dirty Dom retain the IC strap.

Penta vs. Chad Gable: Pat McAfee makes his entrance before the bell, unfortunately. Gable hits some forearms, then some chops for two. Back suplex by Gable gets two. Penta takes a wild bump into the corner. Gable goes for the mask. Gable headbutts Penta and tells us Lucha Libre sucks before we go to commercial. I’m sure AAA will benefit wildly from this stuff.

Gable runs into a kick when we return. Penta catches Gable with a Codebreaker whilst jumping off the top rope for two. Penta going for the backstabber, Chad blocks, hits a moonsault for two. Chad with the ankle lock, Penta gets out of it and we see some pinning combinations. Up top, Penta hits the Panama City Destroyer for three!

Winner: Penta (8:01 shown via pinfall)

Kofi Kingston & Bron Breakker went to the Louisville Slugger Museum. The Judgment Day folks talk things through, then we see Pat get killed by Gunther. Honestly, the Ring General gave that dumbass too much offense.

No Louisvlle, don't chant for that POS.

The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. Brutus & Julius Creed: Commentary goes off the rails right away. I remember back in the day when active wrestlers would add to commentary, but that was when we had actual commentators. We don’t now, so things get derailed easily. The Creeds get knocked into each other on the outside. Julius responds with a top rope dive, and that leads us into commercial.

We come back to some offense from Ivar. Superplex into a moonsault gets two on Ivar. Brutus hits an Angle Slam on Ivar. Creeds hit a double back suplex on Ivar for two. The New Day decides to intervene and allow the Creeds to hit their finish.

Winners: Brutus & Julius Creed (5:21 shown via pinfall)

Seth talks to Bron about how they might be up against the wall. He whispers into Bron’s ear. Then we see Jey Uso & Adam Pearce talking.

Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul gets announced for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Sadly, Michael & Pat are announced for that as well. Jey does his Yeeting entrance. Run it back!

Jey calls out Logan Paul for Saturday Night’s Main Event. He almost promises he’ll still be World Heavyweight Champion, but then Gunther comes out. Gunther’s position of Jey hasn’t changed. The winner between Jey & Logan will give the title to him. Gunther hopes it’s Jey, he would like to shut him and all of his fans up. Jey is convinced he runs this place