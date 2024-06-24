Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We are in Indianapolis, and Michael Cole is without Pat McAfee. In his stead is The Miz! Looks like he’ll be with us for the evening, and that should be fun.

Cole is ready to start talking about the end of the show, but Drew McIntyre walks in front of the camera and into the ring, throwing Cole off.

Drew enters the ring with a scowl as Cole and Miz wonder if he really did quit, or it was all a ruse.

A loud CM PUNK chant starts as Drew grabs a mic. He smirks, then says that last week, everyone was talking about how he quit, but they aren’t anymore, are they? They’re talking about what happened on Smackdown. It was so good, he’d like to see it again.

Drew is pissed. Punk ruined his life, in front of his family, and yet they stil cheer his name. We are all dead to him. So he wants to talk to Punk directly. He hopes Punk is uncomfortable and in pain and being fed through a straw, because he did that. He put him there. He took his dignity, and he took this: a bracelet with Larry and AJ’s name on it. It’s worth about 50 cents, says Drew. No meaning, a fan made it, but to Punk, it is priceless. Punk wears it to take them with him.

We get a LARRY chant.

Punk wears this so he doesn’t feel alone, but he is alone, because of Drew. Drew will enter the MitB match and Punk will be forced to watch, alone and in pain, Drew win. Drew knows what it feels like to be alone. He feels alone as everyone chants Punk’s name, as management accepted him, but he isn’t alone anymore.

Drew puts the bracelet on.

He now has Punk’s dog. Punk’s wife. Punk’s family in his corner now, and at MitB, he’ll win the contract, cash in that night, and Punk will watch alone and in pain while the family is by his side and he becomes the champion in spite of Punk’s arse.

We get a recap of The Wyatt fam goin wild at the end of RAW, then head live to an SUV pulling up. It’s Chad Gable and the moment he sees the camera, he proclaims that he is not doing this right now, and shields his face from the camera. Some security guides him through the back as he continues to shield his face.

After the break, but before the entrances for the next match, we are outside Gable’s dressing room, which is donned by two security guards. The beautiful Cathy Kelley is waiting outside, and we will continue to try to get to the bottom of what is going on with Gable.

Further backstage, Jackie Redmond is with Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser calls Bron strong, fast, and he experienced that last week when he attacked him. But tonight, he’ll prove he is destined for greatness. He will prove that Bron is no Ludwig Kaiser.



Bron Breakker vs Ludwig Kaiser

Bron is quick to corner Kaiser. The ref breaks it at 2. Ludiwg shoves his face and this pisses Bron off. Bron shoves until Kaiser kicks then hits a hard slap. Hard clubbing to the back, rignht hand, another. Another. Bron attacks the head, gets some over and over. Headlock from Kaiser, Bron hits the ropes, again, big splash to Ludwig! Bron gets a headlock, Kaiser backs him into the ropes, grabs the left arm and pulls it into the ropes. Big kick. He mounts for some rights then stands proud. Bron lifts him up and drops Kaiser in the corner for some shoulders. Bron lifts Kaiser, hits some more shoulders. Kaiser wraps himself up in the ropes. Ref tries to break them two up but Kaiser gets a thumb to the eye. Kick to the shin and Kaiser mounts with some punches. Kick to the hammy. Kaiser shoves Bron into the corner shoulder first, hanging ihm upside down in the process. Kaiser hits the ropes and gets a diving dropkick to the corner.

Both men outside. Bron shoves Kaiser into the apron, back first. Bron to the apron, flies, and hits a clothesline across the neck while Kaiser is seated on the announce table!

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: