Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

a Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It’s RAW BINGO!!!! I hope everyone got their card! I was unable to print a master card, so please keep an eye out for things that happen throughout tonight’s episode. I’ll try and highlight the items I recall adding to each card as they happen! Let’s hope for a winner this time around!

LET’S GOOOOOOOO!!

Daddy’s home! Big thanks to Larry for handling last week’s duties! My bar had a severe staffing issue when half of said staff decided to leave early to Coachella. To say that tis weekend was a shit show would be an understatement.

Speaking of understatement, let’s hope RAW doesn’t suck this week!

Cole announces two triple threats tonight, with the winner of each facing each other in the main event for a shot at Seth at Money in the Bank. AJ v Joe v Rey and Corbin v McIntyre v Miz are set for the evening.

Triple H is here to probably quell us of all of our Shakeup fears.

Before he can, though, the WWE Universal Champion comes out to say hello to his hometown of Somethin Somethin Iowa.

Triple H gives him props for doing what he said he was going to do. He slayed The Beast, and stomped his bucket head into the ring three times until he walked out as the Universal Champion. Triple H says the landscape has changed, and Seth is the measuring stick – the whole world is gunning for him.

Seth is aware. He knows Money in the Bank is right around the corner, and if anyone knows about that contract, it’s Seth. He cashed it in successfully, changed his career, but also had it cashed in on him and if everyone is gunning for him, that’s fine, because he promises he will never let that happen again, but H tells him not to put the cart before the horse. We shouldn’t be worried about the contract winner, but instead worry about the guy he’s facing that night.

Seth wonders if it’s Lesnar, but H says it’s not. Oh, so Seth must not have seen the graphics from earlier.

One Samoa Joe has heard enough. He says that our US Champion has arrived on RAW. He admits tht Lynch has come up with a real interesting concept regarding this double champ stuff. There is room for one more title, and that would be Seth’s.

Out comes Rey to say that Joe isn’t he only former SD dude looking to make an impact. He didn’t come to RAW just to hang around and drop knowledge. After tonight is all over, at Money in the Bank, Rey sees Seth vs Rey. Lol, Rey is bad at English.

Drew McIntyre heads out to talk in a funny accent. He wants to be clear: he doesn’t care what Joe and Rey thinks they deserve. He doesn’t care if we are excited about the fresh new matchup.s He has spent a year cleaning this place up and has had zero title opportunities. It is now his time. What did H say? Seth is the measuring stick? Have you seen his stick?

Miz is out next, and my feed went out two people ago. I’m writing this without actually knowing what’s going on. Miz says hes back on Raw, and hes awesome, and Seth has something The Miz wants. Miz has had a reboot of sorts thanks to Shane.

Corbin is out to make his case.

AJ Styles is next. AJ looks like a Good Guy doll.

Seth gets the cue that AJ was the last guy out. He says he is ready, and it doesn’t matter which of the six he faces. Don’t forget who he is; he’s Seth Freakin Rollins, and he’s gonna burn it down.

The heels are left in the ring to stare at the heels like a loading screen.



Match 1: AJ Stlyes vs Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio

AJ with a quick right to Rey, sending him into the corner. He goes on the attack to Joe, but Rey stops it and sends Joe in the corner. AJ whips Rey into the corner hard then hits a clothesline in the corner to Joe. AJ runs into a kick then gets tossed over head and into Joe, hitting a head scissors, sending Joe to the outside. AJ and Rey are left alone in the ring. Rey with a kick to the leg. Right hand then another kick. Whip to the ropes is reversed. Rey slides under AJ so AJ hits a STO/Backbreaker combo. AJ sees Joe, hops over the rope to the apron, then hits a running knee to the face of Joe. AJ hits a snap suplex to Rey. AJ with another attack to the back of Rey. He locks the head up, possibly for the Styles Clash, but Rey escapes and rolls outside. AJ kicks him into the barricade, then back into the ring. He looks or Styles again, but Rey frabs the ropes. AJ lifts him up for a pwoerbomb, but Rey forces this into a flip and a pin for 1..2.NO!! Joe is in to stop the pin. He sends Rey chest first into the corner then sends a back elbow into AJ. He sends Rey to the outside through the bottom ropes then heads to AJ, who kicks him out of the corner. Whip to the corner by AJ, but Joe hits a Uranage out o the corner into a pin for 1..2..NO!!

Back and Joe and Rey are goin at it. Rey with a few rights to Joe. AJ is in! Step up Enziguri to Joe. Cover for 1..2..NO! Rey is there to stop it! AJ an Rey up first as Joe rolls to the corner. Rey with some kicks then a whip which is reversed. Kick from Rey. Rey hits the ropes, wheelbarrows, bulldog. Joe to the outside. Rey planchas over the top rope onto Joe. Rey back in the ring. He calls for a light. He gets to the top but AJ is there to pull him down and hits a right hand. AJ heads up to the top. Rey fights him off. Locks the head. AJ cinches it. JOE IS IN THE RING! He climbs the top rope, grabs both men, and flings them both off off the top and falls along side them. Cover from Joe for 1..2..NO!!! Joe covers AJ again for 1..2…NO!!!

We come back to JOE taking the head off of AJ Styles! He covers for 1..2..NO!!! He grabs Rey and sends him into the corner then sits him up, possibly for the Muscle Buster. Rey kicks Joe away then flies off with a senton. He hits the ropes, goes for a crucifix pin, but turns it into a slam, then Rey covers for 1…NO!!! AJ stops the pin. AJ grabs Rey, whips him into the corner, Rey bounces off and head scissors AJ to the outissde. Joe attacks Rey in th middle of the ring, but Rey hits a DDT! Joe is set up for the 619, but Joe is up!!! He locks in The Clutch! AJ flies off the top rope for the forearm, but Joe catches him with the clutch!!! AJ forces him back from the corner, Joe releases the hold. Pele kic!!! He grabs Rey, sets him on the sholders. Rey sets up for the 619. He hits joe with it first!!!

Rey flies, but AJ catches him! STYLES CLASH ONTO REY ONTO JOE!!!!! COVER for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: AJ Styles

Good match but the commercials hurt the flow, and I feel like they never hit that next gear.

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **1/2

Total Rating: **1/2

Hey, look, Alicia Fox still has a job. She’s facing Becky Lynch tonight.

Naomi is out to glow. She’s facing Billie Kay next. So, nearly an hour in and RAW has become Smackdown but without the energy. Great.

The Iiconics come out to name drop Ariana Grande for some reason, then relate that to the reason why they’re champions. They then claim that Bayley said no to the glow.



Match 2: Billie Kay vs Naomi

Billie with a kick to start then a pin that doesn’t even get a 1. Kay works the arm of Naomi, working the side. Naomi is able to turn into the hold and gets kneed. Naomi with an elbow then a split leg face drop of some sort. Kip up and a right hand. She goes for a bulldog.

Royce on the apron Naomi bulldogs INTO her. Naomi with a springboard rollup for 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Naomi

YOUR tag team champions…

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

No wonder Sasha is mad….

Expanded upon creepy dollhouse/doll video.



Match 3: The Miz vs Drew McIntyre vs Baron Corbin