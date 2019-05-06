wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
May 6, 2019 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results
It’s May 6, and the amount of Tequila I drank last night – mixed with the amount of whiskey the night previous – doubled down by the audacity to take drugs – should not be legally allowed, yet here I am! I do this for the people. I do this…for you.
I’m two weeks away from EDC and can’t withstand the excitement!
We start the show with Mr. McMahon, because why not. He says RAW will be one for the ages, one no one will ever forget, because we are starting with hi—
Nope. Roman is here to cut the man off, while Cole orgasms.
It is apparent that Vince has won on his War against the word “war,” because Michael Cole just called RAW “Monday Night Yard.”
More Trending Stories
- Dark Side of the Ring Creators On Scott Hall Calling Montreal Screwjob a Work, Lance Storm’s Criticism of Episode
- Jim Ross on How Ole Anderson Said The Undertaker Would Never Draw a Dime When He Left WCW
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Vince McMahon Burying Hulk Hogan After 1994 Steroid Trial, Positioning WWE as an Underdog to WCW
- AIW Owner Recalls EC3 Dressing As Sid Vicious in 2017 to Replace Him After Last-Minute Cancellation