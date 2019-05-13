Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We start RAW with The Miz. We are LIVE but not really, and Miz wants to talk about MitB and Shane. He says that this Sunday, he and Shane will be locked inside a cage. He then moves on to talk about Roman Reigns, and introduces him to MizTV.

Reigns takes Undertaker time to get to the ring then has a seat with The Miz. Miz wants to know what we should expect from Reigns this Sunday against Elias. Reigns replies that Elias is a lot of things: young, strong, charismatic, punctual.

The crowd wants Reigns to walk with Elias. Reigns calls him a karaoke performer and a wedding singer. The fact is that Elias hasn’t done anything since he’s been in the WWE, and this Sunday, Reigns is bringing the big fight. Miz wonders why they don’t get together and do a buddy comedy. Reigns wonders what they’re doing. He sounds like the old Miz, and he’d punch that guy right in the mouth. He came out here to hang out with the new Miz, the guy that chases Shane around the arena with a chair. He wants to talk to that man.

Reigns wants to know if we can remind Miz of what he did last week. Reigns wants to talk to this Miz. Miz says the new Miz earns respect from his peers and the WWE Universe. After 13 years, he has started to earn that, but Shane hasn’t earned anything. He’s been handed everything, and this Sunday, we’ll see what happens when a silver spoon meets a steel cage. Facts are facts; Miz knows how to win and he will bring a fight. Shane has attacked his father, run from him at every turn, but come Sunday, none of that will matter. He says Shane will go down faster than Vince did to a Superman Punch.

Shane McMahon’s music hits and he is here wearing his heel leather jacket. He never really knows what to do with his hands, does he?

Shane says that they need to remember that Shane is their boss, and being their boss, he is here to inform them that as of right now, Miz TV is over. We go back to the ring, and Elias and Lashley cheap shot/spear Miz and Reigns from behind.



Match 1: Bobby Lashley and Elias vs Roman Reigns and The Miz

The match starts as soon as we come back, and Elias gets a quick pin on The Miz, but doesn’t get the 3. He grabs Miz and hits a right, then gets whipped and takes a knee from Miz. Another. Backbreaker/neckbreaker combo and a pin for 1..2..NO!! Miz works the arm and tags in Reigns. Reigns smiles as Elias rolls to the outside. Tag to Lashley after he gets in. Lashley gets Reigns in the corner and poses. Reigns shoves him. Rope work, Lashley hops over, knockout from Lashley and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Gator roll form Lashley, but Reigns lifts and sends Lashley into the corner and hits some shoulders. Back elbow from Lashley. He runs for a clothesline but eats a Samoan Drop! Pin for 1…2..NO!! Reigns with a bunch of clotheslines in the corner. Tag from Miz who enters while Reigns attacks. After his 10, Miz hits the running clothesline. Elias enters. Miz kicks him. Both Lashley and Elias are on their knees. Miz with the IT Kicks.

Miz gets sent to the corner. Elias cheap shots. Lashley with the slam and a pin for 1..2…NO!!!

We come back from a break to hear Renee admonishing Shane for cheating. Lol. Elias covers The Miz for 1….2…NO!!! Elias sends Miz to the corner. Whip to the corner. Miz hurts his back. Elias stops a pin and walks the ropes then drops some knees onto the face of Miz. Cover for 1…2..NO!!!! Reigns stops the pin. Tag from Lashley who enters to hit a shoulder in the corner. Lashley goes or a stalling suplex, then drops Miz. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Lashley with a crossface then an elbow drop to the shoulder. Tag to Elias. Elias in with a kick to Miz. Elias drops Miz, runs to Reigns, gets hit with a right, and turns into a DDT from Miz. Tag to Lashley. Lashley stops a tag from Miz by dropping an elbow on his back. Lashley rushes the corner and eats post.

Miz looks for a tag, but Shane pulls Reigns off the apron and sends him into the steps! The ref calls for the DQ

Winners: Roman Reigns and The Miz

Match Quality: **1/2

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **1/4

Lashley and Elias attack Miz in the ring with Shane calling the shots. He hits a right to Miz. Elias cheers him on. Shane tosses Miz to the outside. The thre follow The Miz. Elias with a right. Lashley sends Miz against the apron with a right. Shane with some punches. Reigns is stirring. He enters the ring. He hits the ropes. Reigns dives over the top rope with a splash! Shane attacks Reigns. He sends Reigns into the ring. Reigns shoots the legs and attacks Shane but Lashley and Elias enter to attack Reigns. Lashley with some punches. Miz is in with a chair! He smacks Lashley across the back. Superman Punch to Elias. One to Lashley! Shane runs up the ramp. Miz and Reigns stand tall.

We get a pretty swank video package for Seth vs AJ that shows a lot of their youth.

Recap of Braun taking the trash out last week.

Backstage, Braun is walking. His beard seems darker. Could be my feed. Who cares, though, right?

Charley stops him and he regrets that Sami wasn’t turned into a cube. He brings up the MitB saying that no one can stop him. From behind, a stagehand stutters with his lines, and tells Braun Shane would like to see him in his curtained off section of the backstage area.

Later, Sami is explaining to Shane that it is our fault that Braun is goin all buckwild. Enter Braun.

Sami wants the McMahons to make things right. Braun wonders how. Sami says Shane is taking Braun out of the MitB match. Sami says he’ll fight Braun for it. Tonight. In fact, make it a Falls Count Anywhere Match, so maybe this time Sami can toss Braun in a dumpster. Shane says Braun has a match, but Sami says Shane can make it happen. So Shane makes it happen.

Braun tells Sami that he will eat him alive. Shane congratulates Sami.

Match 2: Mojo Rawley vs Apollo Crews

Apollo goes in with some kicks. He whips Mojo, but Mojo reverses and hops under a flipping Apollo who lands hard on his knee. Ref holds Mojo back and checks on Crews. Mojo stands back, then rushes with a running shoulder to the knee. Mojo then screams, a lot, at Apollo. He hits the ropes then a running right hand to Apollo.

Mojo with the Alabama Slam, cover for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: No One



Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Backstage, Alexa is on the phone to say that someone lost their mind. Ah, it appears that Alexa has lost her luggage. She tells the person on the phone that her luggage is her priority.

Nikki comes up and asks Alexa if she is ok. Nikki says she has been here for 4 weeks and no one has noticed. Alexa feels bad that she hasn’t gotten to know her. Alexa says she is sorry, and goes to walk away. Nikki tells Alexa she can talk to her.

Alexa then goes on a mini rant about not wanting to be laughed at. Nikki says Alexa can tell the McMahon fam and tell them what’s going on. Alexa wonders if she’d do that for her and take her place. Nikki says that would be incredible, but…

And Alexa says she’ll make it happen.

So Nikki isn’t crazy anymore, y’all.

Cole is in the middle of the ring, and we’re getting the contract signing betwixt the womens.

Cole is so cheesy, introducing all the girls. Gang’s all here, and Cole has a question. He wonders if Becky has bit off more than she can chew, and wonders if she understands this.

Crowd chants BECKY TWO BELTS.

Becky says it’s a good question, and look at the girls – bigger, stronger, more atheletic. It’s not that she doesn’t know how hard it will be, it’s that she doesn’t care. When the bright lights hit, Lacey will feel the crippling pressure of having to back up everything that she said while Becky stomps down on the back of her neck, and she will ask herself why she ever came looking – just ask her twin sister here how hard it is to beat her.

Charlotte says Becky never learns. She has everything she ever wanted, and still have to make digs. It’s the same big mouth that got her in trouble in the first place, and now she’s in a situation that Becky just can’t win.

Lacey says “Well said, Ms. Flair,” and says that it’s nice to see she isn’t the only one who showed up dressed appropriately. It’s a contract signing, sweetheart, not a fight in a barn.

Becky points out that she’s never done one of these, has she?

Becky tells Charlotte that Becky made the history Charlotte thought she was owed. Born into royalty and groomed by McMahons, but she hasn’t been delivering has she? Pressure, pressure.

Becky says that at the PPV, one of them can’t afford to lose their first title match, and the other can’t afford to lose their millionth. Deeeeeeyum lol.

Becky signs.

Charlotte says Becky won over Ronda, and it’s still not enough. She has built up this reputation that Becky can’t live up to, and all of this is going to come crashing down, and frankly, (insert stupid fake laugh), she finds it hilarious, because not even the two titles can hide Becky’s jealousy or insecurity, and all she will have to blame is her stubborn pride when Becky bows down to the Queen.

Lacey says this is the point she’s been trying to prove; the WWE Universe deserve a legit lady to set the proper examples. Listen to them; classless example as a chmpion. These young women are being led astray by Becky’s classless and confusing behavior. She will restore class back to the championship. Becky can pretend to swing around something she doesn’t have, because Becky won’t take out two real ladies; such as Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans.

Becky dares Lacey to give her a free shot.

Lacey stands, say she doesn’t want to get this dress dirty, and Becky says she’ll slap the blonde off both of them. Lacey goes for the attack, but Becky sends her to the outside. Charlotte attacks. Becky with some knees. Right hand to Becky. She foes for a powerbomb into the table, but Lacey is back in. Becky grabs the arm, looks for the Disarmer, but Charltte hits a big boot. Charlotte sends Becky into the corner hard. The blondes double team and slam Becky into the table.

Baron Corbin is on my tv when they come back to RAW, and it makes my stomach hurt.



Match 3: Ricochet vs Baron Corbin

Lockup and Corbin hits a knee. He sends Ricochet to the apron. Ricochet hits a shoulder, flips over Corbin, then hits a right hand. He side steps a kick, rolls over Corbin’s back, and hits a dropkick. Lockup again, and Corbin gets Ricochet to the corner. Knee ot the gut. He turns Ricochet and whips, but Ricochet hops over and hits a right hand. Whip is reveseed but Ricohet slides and flips over Corbin, who runs out of the ring and back in, Ricochet hops over, hits the ropes, springboard crossbody, and Corbin rolls to the outside. Ricochet goes for a slidding kick, but Corbin side steps. Corbin whips. Ricochet hops on the apron, kicks off the corner. Corbin heads back to the ring. Springboard, and Ricochet lands on his feet. CLOTHESLINE sends Ricochet down hard.