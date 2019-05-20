Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Brock Hops While Paul Talks : Paul is wearing a suit from the Vince McMahon collection tonight. Brock is carrying the briefcase and bee-bopping around like it’s a boom box. Paul hypes Brock as Mr. MITB, and says paranoia is running through WWE after last night. Paul runs down the conspiracy of Sami’s attack and Brock taking his place to win. Paul says the WWE & Universal champion should be afraid right now, because they are vulnerable to an assassin in Brock Lesnar. Paul then laughably says Brock could show up anywhere, like live events. Rollins now arrives and says he should be in a great mood after beating Styles last night. But he’s not because of Brock. He’s here to be an inspirational champion, and tells Brock to cash in tonight. Paul says Rollins needs to play Brock’s game. It’s all about anticipation, and when Brock feels like cashing in. Paul then mocks Rollins for waiting for his girlfriend to headline Mania, which he wanted to do. Paul claims Rollins isn’t worthy and may cash in on Kofi. This of course brings out wildcard Kofi. Koi says he has to beat the best and says if Brock is cashing in, he’ll cash in on him. Paul says we have the Universal Champion and WWE Champion and you are both auditioning to have a main event match for your title against Brock. Paul says you are not done for the evening and since you two will most likely be out here tonight, Brock and the contract ain’t going anywhere.

– Mick Foley arrives.

– Sami has to face Braun tonight and asks Lashley for help. Lashley refuses and wishes him luck.

– Rollins & Kofi walk & talk. Triple H then says they will tag up tonight to face Corbin & Lashley tonight.

Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn : Strowman chases Sami to the back. Strowman runs into Lashley and Sami attacks. Strowman kicks his ass and chases him some more. They brawl onto the stage as Strowman carries Sami to the ring but Sami manages to slip out and post him. In the ring and Strowman misses a charge and posts himself. He no sells it, clotheslines Sami and then dumps him. He mows him down on the floor, and back in, hits the powerslam and wins. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn @ 0:50 via pin [NR] Squash

Lars Sullivan Speaks : Charly is out to interview Lars. She thanks him for his time and asks him about his path of destruction and shows video. Lars laughs and Lucha House Party arrives for a lucha ass kicking. They attack and swarm Lars, dropkicking him to the floor. They hit dives, but Lars kicks their asses. The luchas run away.

– We get highlights from Styles vs. Rollins at MITB, which was excellent.

Ricochet vs. Cesaro : Ricochet is taped up from last night. Cesaro finally has new non-Bar music. Cesaro immediately overpowers him and hits a big backdrop. They work to the floor, Ricochet posts him and follow with the kick flip moonsault. Cesaro catches a plancha and slams him on the apron. Post break and Cesaro has the action grounded, working the injured back of Ricochet. Ricochet escapes, hits a head scissors and follows with a tope. Back in and Ricochet flies into an uppercut. He follows with a back breaker, and the Gotch follows for the win. Cesaro defeated Ricochet @ 5:45 via pin

– AJ Styles says he’s back to square one. He lost fair and square, but knows he can beat Rollins. Corbin arrives to mock him for losing, and Styles mocks Corbin for his career failures. Corbin reminds us that he pinned Rollins on Raw two weeks ago. Styles slaps him and Corbin walks away, saying he’ll pay.

– Roman Reigns arrives; it’s time for wildcard Big Dawg. Shane then arrives to interrupt him. Shane says he’s the best in the world, and proved that beating the Miz again. He’s done with the Miz, and is now focused on Reigns for what he did to Vince. Reigns says he hates spoiled rich kids, and says his schedule is clear. Shane says Elias isn’t done with Reigns, and Reigns wants to fight him tonight. Shane says he fought in a brutal steel cage match last night. He teases accepting and then refuses. Shane says he does what he wants when he wants. He brings out Drew, and then books Reigns vs. himself at WWE Sweet Saudi Money III: We’ll Do Anything For $50 Million. Reigns says Shane will get his ass kicked, believe that. The lackluster booking of Reigns and the inclusion of Shane in matches continues.

– Brock is still in the building.

– Drew & Shane walk, and Miz arrives. Drew tells him to fuck off and threatens him. Miz says he will take care of Drew and then Shane.