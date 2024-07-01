Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We start with “Main Event” Jey Uso opening the show, thus spitting in the face of his moniker! I kid, he’s here, and he’s hyped!

Jey says MitB is Saturday, and only one person is going to get that briefcase, and it’s him.

Chas Gable comes out, suited up, staring at the ladders set up on the stage. He says ENOUGH! He doesn’t want to hear Yeet again! He informs the Boston idiots that YEET is not even a word. But what is a word? Miracle! He has overcome a vicious attack, his family leaving him, and two monsters last week. He’s going to give us another miracle this Saturday, and will call himself Master in the Bank.

Jey Uso: “Chad, what you doin here, man?”

Jey brings up the attack, and Chad says he isn’t scared, Jey should be scared, he stole the fireflies. He is an innocent man. His family left him high and dry, they should be after Jey, the man who abandoned his family.

Jey takes offense, says he told Unc they could have th fireflies. He’ll take the mosquitos, some cockroaches even. He don’t want no smoke with the Wyatts. Speaking of family, Gable’s fam only did what he did, and that was to get out from under manipulative—

GABLE ATTACKS! Right hand, another, whip, Jey reverses, right, YEET YEET YEET, Big boom! Superkick! Jey drops Gable and heads to the top rope, but Gable rolls out of the ring!

Gable: “You think I’m gonna lay there while you splash me?!”

Haha.

The lights go out as Gable holds his face at the bottom of the ramp. Only the fireflies light the arena. The single droning tone that signifies The Wyatts are here. WE get a Holy Shit chant that is censored, unfortunately. Fog fills the ring, Gable hops into the crowd, frightened. A spotlight follows him as he walks back towards…

A slightly head tilted silhouette. Gable continues walking and turns towards another. He continues to walk across the stage to see yet another, all figures standing in front of lights. He hops the guard rail and walks up the steps backwards through the crowd.

We head to ringside where security is laid out atop the announce table. The Wyatt version of Nikki Cross hands Cole another box and we go to break.