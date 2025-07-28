Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hey Team 411! Steve Cook is unfortunately unavailable this evening, so Mr Saturday Night becomes Mr Monday Night this week. Theo Sambus here, ready to tackle the go-home show for Summerslam from the Raw crew.

That means we’ll get the final build towards the World title match between CM Punk and GUNTHER, as well as a Roman Reigns appearance before he teams with cousin Jey Uso to take on Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker at Summerslam Saturday.

There will be no shortage of action either, as we’ll get a singles preview of that tag encounter, with Jey Uso going one on one with Bronson Reed to see which team can get the upper hand at the last hurdle before Saturday. We also have an All-Star 8-Woman Tag, pitting Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella against Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre which could get pretty wild. Lastly, we’ll also see WWE World tag team title gold on the line, with the Judgment Day defending against challengers Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the LWO.

Side note…who’s excited about WWE Unreal tomorrow?! I’m stoked! Really intrigued to see just how much they show, and how much access those cameras had. And I can’t wait for the impending ‘killing the business’ discourse which is going to be hilarious. Keyboard warriors (and Bubba Ray/Kevin Nash/Eric Bischoff podcasts) at the ready!

Location: Detroit, MI

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Commentators: Michael Cole & Corey Graves