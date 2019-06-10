Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Seth starts with some arrogance, saying no one can beat him or lace his boots. He then says they can try things the hard way, but since Seth has a chair, he feels very powerful. He says to ask Brock how it feels. He says Brock has been here since 2002, and no one has ever done what Seth did to him at Super Showdown. Oh yeah, that happened, didn’t it? Did y’all see it? Me either.

Anyways, Corbin is here to get booed tremendously.

Corbin says that Seth is talking about Brock, again. Corbin claims to be willing to wait for us to finish booing him, but he lies, because he starts to talk again, to some more boos. Seth continues to talk about brock, but he should be worried about Corbin. Corbin will then worry about lesnar, because after Stomping Grounds, he’ll be the new champion.

Seth laughs it off, wondering how this arrogance worked in Saudi. Corbin says Seth didn’t beat him, it was the incompetent referee. But, as his time as acting GM, he learned a few things. Today, he put those things to use. He has been in meeting all day longs with execs, nd that official will be punished, and also, he gets his rematch at Stomping Grounds. One more detail; there will be a special guest referee, and Corbin gets to handpick this official.

Seth says to pick whoever he wants, he’s still going to stomp Corbin’s head into the mat.

Seth is wondering, who would be willing to be the guest ref? Corbin doesn’t have any friends.

Sami Zayn’s music hits, and he comes out lookin all French Canadian.

He tells Seth to wait just a darn-tootin minute. He is, apparently, Team Corbin. Sami says he has known Seth, and he cares about him as a person. Being Universal Champion is not good for Seth. He’s caught up in a repetitive cycle with Lesnar, and it’s a swirl of toxic masculinity. As someone who means well, Sami thinks it would be better for him if Baron Corbin was champion. Better for RAW, better for all of us, if Corbin was champ. At least, then, we may finally have a champion who is not obsessed with Brock Lesnar.

Seth says Sami isn’t fooling anyone; there’s nothing in it for Sami? Sami claims that Corbin understands how this cesspool works; he understands that if someone were to help him out, he’d probably return the favor.

Seth, ever the academic, sees the connecting tissues of this symbiotic relationship.

Seth wonders who will help Sami when he comes down there to smack the taste out of his mouth.

In comes Kevin Owens, the wildest of cards. He says that he’s got Sami’s back through and through, and he agrees that Corbin should be champion. What he doesn’t agree with is the way Seth is talking to Sami.

Seth tells these three morons that they are melting Seth’s brain. He offers for Kevin to come down and do something about it.

Owens questions the meaning of Wild Card, then considers taking Seth up on his offer. Seth makes a main event match of Owens vs Rollins.

So there’s that.

Backstage, Lars Sullivan is jumping in the air without a trampoline.



Match 1: Lars Sullivan vs Heidenreich’s Trunks

Lars attacked before the bell, so basically everyone is screwed. Kalisto gets pinned after a powerslam off the corner.

Lince is next, swinging a kick into the ring then a high kick, followed by a springboard hurricanrana attempt, but Lars pulls him up and hits a running powerbomb. Pin for 1..2..3!!!

Gran Metalik goes for a springboard, hops over Lars, kicks the legs, whips but can’t. Lars sends him into the ropes, springboard, Lars moes, catches Metalik off a springboard, and drops him hard for a pin. 1..2..NO!!! Lars stops the pin. He’s not done. Lars leave sthe ring and grabs Kalisto. He presses him up and tosses him onto the steps backfirst. He heads back in the ring, locks up Metalik for a Rock Bottom like move, hits it, and a pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Lars still not done. He slides under the ropes, grabs Lince, and hits a knee. He presses Lince up and lawn darts him into the ringpost. Cole says steps, but I saw no steps.

Lars goes to the top rope. He dives, drops a headbutt. Cover for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Lars Sullivan

Oh, I get it! Lars is Trump.

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Backstage, Truth and Carmella are running, with the jobbers behind him. They stop near an elevator. Truth stops them by…..um….I dunno. They all wait for the elevator to open. The faces get in with Truth and…wait? The heels foolishly cannot enter.

We get an elevator security footage where EC3 is laughing his ass off because the elevator has stopped. Heath is worried about kids and being hot. Truth argues about being stuck, and apparently no pin can happen because a ref isn’t in the elevator.

Backstage, Lacey is thinking of strawberries, while Becky is chopping it up with Seth, who Cole calls her boyfriend.

Apparently, Cole has been looking forward this interview with Lynch all night long.

We get a split-screen and Cole wants to start with Becky by asking her — nevermind. Lacey wants to go first, because she’s a lady, unless chivalry is dead.

Becky wants to talk about lacey already tapping out. For a woman like her who talks so much yet says so little, this fact is never brought up. Speaking of facts, Lacey should beat her, she’s bigger, stronger, etc, but Becky can’t allow her to win because she can’t allow someone like her to be the champ.

Lacey claims she has done what’s needed to do exactly what was need. Becky says dirt and gold are found in the same place but this doesn’t make them equal. Becky says being the champ is her obsession, and lacey is a threat she has to overcome, but Becky is relentless.

Lacey mockingly surrenders, but she is unfooled. All this bravado is just a mess, because deep down, what drives her is fear. Lacey can smell it on her, she reeks, and it’s nasty. At Stomping Grounds, that fear will become true, because she will take the title. Lacey is done with this interview.

Becky says ok and she’ll slap the head off her, and that was not an interview, Cole.

Backstage, Alexa is talking to Nikki about her match tonight, and how she is tagging with Lacey. She apologizes for the match, but she also can’t believe Bayley is doing this again. She is a master manipulator. She’s not really the hometown….hooker? eek. She says Bayley was just awful to her in NXT, and treated Alexa horribly by making her feel so alienated. Alexa says that with Nikki, she can just be herself, and Nikki says it’s ok. She knows what it’s like to be on the outside looking in. Alexa asks if she’ll be in her corner, and Nikki says yes.

It’s time for MizTV. Joe is his guest, and he brings up how he won the US Title back. Miz questions this, then wants to look at the big win. We see the relinquishing of the title and the beatdown that followed. Miz says Rey was honest, heartfelt, and a gentlemen, yet Joe still felt like putting on the clutch. Joe says, “Yeah, so?”

Miz speaks as a father, and says that involving another man’s family is a line you don’t cross unless you wanna be called out. Joe tells Miz that those lines belong to Miz, and when it comes to getting what he wants, there’s no such thing as too far. He was coming out here to discuss challengers, but if he wants to talk bout crossing lines, then maybe Joe should be talking about his family.

Miz stands up and shoves a chair aside .He removes his glasses.

Braun Strowman is here, though, because he totally fits this narrative.

Strowman tells Joe to shut his mouth and get these hands.

k.

Looks like someone else wants a title shot, cuz out comes Lashley. He has separation anxiety, it appears, because he doesn’t appreciate Braun being done with him after Saudi. He then tells Joe that he deserves a shot at the title cuz they got history. What a hoe.

Ricochet says everyone is always arguing about bigger and stronger, but he wants to step up and win his first t—-

Nope. Cesaro cuts him off. Instead of saying a single word, he clocks Ricochet over the head with the mic. Nice.

In the ring, Braun and Lashley fight in the corner, whike Miz and Joe go at it. The faces knock the heels out of the ring, and I wonder what will happen next!



Match 2: The Miz, Ricochet, and Braun Strowman vs Cesaro, Samoa Joe, and Bobby Lashley

We come back to the completely surprising decision to have these six men face each other in a tag team match. Braun and Lashley do some cool stuff before Miz gets tagged in. Clothesline to the corner. Braun hits a splash. Miz with a running knee, he locks the arm and goes for a neckbreaker, but Lashley shoves him. Boot from Miz. Cesaro distracts. Joe clotheslines Miz. Lashley sends Miz into the corner .Tag to Joe. He hits some right hands in the corner. Joe with a headbutt. Tag to Cesaro. He comes in with a chinlock. Miz elbows out of it. Miz misses aright Back suplex thwarted and Ricochet gets tagged in. He slides under the roeps, trips up Lashley, kicks Joe, hits a right hand to Cesaro, sends him into the turnbuckle then kicks it into his face. Ricochet flies off the corne to Cesaro. Flying crssbody to Lashley. Cesaro presses him, Ricochet lands on his feet, hits the ropes, he flies all over Cesaro and head scissors Cesaro to the outside. He hits the ropes. Fips over and onto Cesaro! Nice.

Heels go to attack, but faces are there to stop it before the break.

We return, and Lashley and Cesaro are double teaming Ricochet. Cesaro with a side headlock onto Ricochet. Ricochet escapes, Cesaro shoves him, Ricohet up on the shoulders and turns this into a flip and a pin for 1..2..NO!! Cesaro with an uppercut. Tag to Lashley who grabs Ricochet on the outside. He send him into the barricade back first. Lashley lifts him by the had and sends him into the ring. Whip to the corner. Lashley runs and side steps a boot, catches the leg, gets kicked in the head, and Ricochet with a dropkick. Lashley is up. Tag to Miz. Springboard axe handle and a right to Cesaro. Rights to Lashley. It kicks in the corner. Miz hits the corne, runs with double knees, hits the corner, runs with knees,goes for a trifecta, and hits the clothesline. Kick to Joe. Slides nder Lashley. Lashley catches him and sends him into the corner. Lashley hits the corner, Miz moves, kick. DDT! Kick to Cesaro. DDT to Cesaro. Both men down. They get to their knees. It kicks to both men.

Lashley is able to dodge a kick and hit Paydirt. Tag to Joe. Joe is in and sends Braun off the corner. Senton to Miz. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Braun stops it. Tag to Cesaro. Cesaro in to lift Miz by the mouth. Jawbreaker and Miz goes for a tag, but Lashley pulls Braun down .Braun sends him into the barricade. Cesaro shoots the legs and goes for a Spin. He starts it, and gets like twenty rotations while Cole busts a nut. Cesaro lets go, then goes for the sharpshooter almost immediately. In comes Ricochet who gets a codebreaker to the face!!! Braun is on the apron. Ricochet, apparently, rolled out. Miz reaches for a tag. Cesaro reaches. Tag to Braun. He trucksCesaro down .Another. Splash in the corner. Cesaro to the outside. Braun leaves too and just trucks through Cesaro. He sends him back in the ring. Cesaro in the corner. Another splash. Huge right to the chest. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Joe attacks! He hits the ropes, runs into a chokeslam attempt, but Braun lifts him, holy shit. Joe lands on his feet and runs to the outside. He grabs hits title, and he is GONE!

Tag to Miz. Braun leaves the ring to chase after Joe, but Lashley is there to hit a spear!!! Ricochet hits the ropes. He flies over the rope with a spring push from Miz! Lashley was seemingly supposed to catch him, but he doesn’t!!! Cesaro goes for a Nuetralizer in the middle of the ring.

Miz floats out. Skull Crushing Finale! Tag to Ricochet, who is thankfully ok. 630 Splash! Pin for 1..2…..3!!!

Winners: Braun Strowman, The Miz, and Ricochet

A lot of fun here, even if the road to the match was dumb.

Match Quality: ***1/2

Personal Enjoyment: ***1/2

Total Rating: ***1/2

Backstage, Corbin is playing Snake on his phone. Charley wants to know how he feels bout Stomping Grounds or something. I dunno, I wasn’t listening. Corbin says he’s chilling, and wants to cut some interviews in the future with someone that’s fair, unbiased, respected – so, not Charley. Sami comes in to tell him he’s got something to talk with him about, and suddenly has no voice, and is only able to mouth words.