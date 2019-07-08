Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

So, New York was fun! It smelled, was incredibly and disgustingly humid, there were people pissin on Subways and I think I saw a rat with a name tag, but aside from all that, I had a blast with my little sister and friends. I’m glad Larry was able to cover for me as usual, but Daddy’s back in his douchey city LA and ready to piss off new readers like only I can! Let’s gooooo

We start the show with The Man and his little bitch boy, Seth Rollins. The would-be power couple of the WWE is in the middle of the ring with their belts, ready to take on Andrade and Vega.



Match 1: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs Andrade and Zelina Vega

Becky starts with the go behind. Zelina tries to escape, but Becky slams her down belly first. Vega reaches fo the ropes. Becky pulls her back, shoves her, hits a shoulder tackle. Vega tries for a pin but Becky stops her. Vega slides under Becky but Becky catches he by the foot and pulls, dropping her face first into the mat. Vega goes for a right, but Becky blocks. Right hand to the face. Vega on the apron. She tricks Becky, heads into the ring, hits a DDT and a cover for 1..2…NO!!!Whip to the corner. Becky side steps. Vega with a high kick to the face. She chokes Becky on the second rope. Vega with a shitty 619 into a crucifix submission for a few seconds. Vega kicks Becky into the ring. Becky fires back with an eblow. Kick to the chest. Becky grabs the head. Snap suplex to Vega. Vega rolls to Andrade and gets a tag. Almas gets in the face of Becky, but the ref shoves her back and Rollins is in. Andrade shoves Seth and we get a lockup. Seth works the arm, but Andrade spins him into the cente.r Seth works the arm, spinning a few times and smiling at his girl. Almas flips out of the hold and works the arm of Seth sends Andrade into the corner, who hops over the running seth. Arm drag from Almas. Arm drag from Seth. Leg scissors, kip up, reverse, same from Andrade and we get a stalemate.

Seth reaches for a test of strength. Kick from Almas. He hits a right hand to then a chop. Back body drop and Seth lands on his feet. Right to the head and a blow to theback of the neck. Rollins hits the ropes. Slingblade. Clothesline sends Almas over the top rope. Suicide dive from Seth. He runs into the ring and goes for a second one. Becky with the blind tag. Becksploder to Vega. A spinning kick. Shoulder battering ram and Becky locks in a disarmer. Vega taps and….

Zelina Vega is eliminated?

Dumb. All for the commercial shit, I’m sure.

Lacey Evans is in the crowd to taunt Becky. Becky heads down to attack her, and Seth holds her back as we go to commercial.

Back from the break, and Almas from behind. Becky and Vega are not in the match anymore, but Becky is still on the apron for some reason. What happens if Seth is eliminated?

Almas hits a knee then a knee drop and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Cravat from behind by Almas. Seth tries to turn into the hold. Right hand to Almas. High knee from Almas. Body slam to Seth. Almas goes to the top rope. Seth is up! Right hand. Seth walks up the ropes. Almas knocks ihm off. Seth rushes up again, locks the head, but Almas drops him in the Tree of Woe. Almas with the stomp! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Suplex to Seth. Looks for a second. Gets a t—no!! Rollins with a Falcon Arrow!!! Pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Almas sends Seth over the top rope to the outside. Springboard Seth with a knee. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Seth heads to the top rope. Almas shoves him off, and Seth tumbles to the outside. Almas distracts the ref and Vega hits Seth with a head scissors takedown. Becky runs off the apron with a knee to Vega. Almas grabs Seth. Seth shoves him away. Almas goes to attack, but Becky pushes Seth out of the way and she eats a right. Seth shoves Almas. Almas is up and attacks Seth from behind. Whip to the barricade to Seth. Seth back in the ring. Almas hits the corner, runs with knees to the face in th corner. Pin for 1..2..NO!!!Almas kicks Seth to the outside. Vega is on the apron again. She flies, ggoes for another head scissors, but Seth holds on and Vega hangs. Becky with a dropkick to the hanging Vega!!!! Andrade goes for a suicide dive.

Seth with a hard right to stop him! He enters the ring. Seth in the corner. He runs. CURB STOMP!!!

Winners: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Dumb ass rules aside, the match was a jam packed goodie bag. I enjoy Almas.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: **1/2

Total Rating: **3/4

Seth and Becky celebrate at the top of the ramp. Corbin comes from behind to attack!!!! Becky gets in the face of Corbin. Lacey is here to give Becky the Woman’s Right! Corbin hops on Seth and gets a few punches in then stands and smiles. Lacey ushers him to the back as Seth checks on Becky.

As Seth is checking on his boyfriend, Paul Heyman heads out and looks down on him. He continues his trek to the ring as the crowd chants ECW and we go to commercial.