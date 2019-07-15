Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

The Smartest Man in Wrestling Stands Around Collecting a Check While Paul Talks : Heyman gloats about Brock’s win and gives us a big “I told you so.” He told us last week, told us last night, and Brock cashed in and won the title. He told everyone in WWE that Rollins wouldn’t be defending at Summerslam, but no one listened. He has all of the stroke around here, and he’s determined who will face Brock. Brock isn’t easy to negotiate with and fights who he wants to fight, and tonight’s all star battle royal winner gets to face and be conquered by Brock at Summerslam. The competitors are Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Cesaro, Big E, Roman Reigns, Lashley, Sami Zayn, & Seth Rollins. Heyman then mocks Rollins for losing last night, and says you risk your manhood when you face Brock. If anyone has the chance to face Brock, you’ll lose everything, because in this universe, you’re all Brock’s bitches.