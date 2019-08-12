Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We come to RAW with a recap of Seth’s win, followed by our NEW Universal Champion coming to the ring with the title over his shoulder. Seth soaks in the cheers unnecessarily, as they use camera work to make this more epic than it is. Good on Dunn and his sly tricks.

Seth stares at his belt, then talks about him being courageous. He wants us to know that Brock is everything he is touted to be and more. He’s a beast in this ring. Seth had doubts. The crowd chants for Heath Slater.

I mean, Beastslayer.

Seth said he emptied the tank, had nothing left, then something happened. WE came alive. We took him to a place only we could go together. In that moment, he knew he had what it took to slay the beast. He went full Gaston and remembered that he is Seth Freakin Rollins, which is why he is standing here Universal Champion.

AJ STYLES takes some offense .He comes out with his title buddies and is alllll smiles at the top of the ramp.

AJ tells Seth he wants to be the first to congratulate him, but now that Brock is gone, there is a target on Seth’s back, and AJ is aiming at him. He wants to prove that he is a much better champion than Seth. Seth says he no longer respects AJ. It doesn’t matter how beaten up Seth is, he doesn’t back down, so later tonight, he’ll gladly teach AJ a lesson in respect. Challenge accepted.

AJ extends a hand to make it official. Seth stares at The Club. AJ asks them to leave the ring. AJ stands alone, extends his hand. Seth looks over to The Club, who are standing outside, and shakes the hand of AJ.

The Club hop on the apron. Seth readies for the attack. AJ laughs it off, mocking Seth for being afraid. AJ says he is coming to take Seth’s head off. AJ gets a chant from the crowd.

Hear that, Seth? AJ gets the cheers.

Backstage, The Street Profits are hungover. In comes Sami to tell them to enjoy it while they can, because the longer they’re here, this place will suck their soul out of them. We are parasites. This happens to everyone .Look at Seth. He came in as The Architect of The Shield, and now he’s a pandering fool.

Sami mocks Burn It Down. Even Becky Lynch. She became The Man, it was real and straight Fire, and now it’s just so manufactured.

Seth double downs on this happening.

Sami says it happens to everyone. Even Joe, who is behind Sami unknowingly.

Sami says Joe came in like King Kong three years ago and now he’s a pansy. Look at him last week.

Joe screams. He tells Sami to shhhh. There’s no backpealling, and since Joe is such a softy, how about Sami gets what he has on his chest off in the ring. Joe then shoves Sami into a box.

Cole questions the obvious, cuz it’s Cole, obviously.