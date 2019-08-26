Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Welcome to another edition of “Tony’s Self Pity-Party Extravaganza!!”

RAW starts how it should every week with the presence of the hot ass Sasha Banks. She’s got a match tonight against Natalya, and she’s gonna beat that ass. Bitch Sasha is so hot…

We get a nice video package of Sasha’s return, and they are sure to incorporate Becky in it all.

Sasha stands in the middle of the ring, waiting for the video to stop. She stares at hard cam, and it’s like she’s looking into my soul. Or penis.

Sasha isn’t so quick to talk, but when she does, she says everyone wants to know why. Why and where she’s been. She counts four months, say she’s been gone, out of sight, minding her own business, not talking to anyone yet all she hears is her name in people’s mouths.

Everyone talked about her loss at Mania. She did. How she cried. She did. How she took her ball home. She did. She was relegated to a Wrestlemania tag team match that she cared nothing about, defending tag team titles that meant less, while Becky got her main event against Ronda. We’re right, she took her ball and went home, and she went on a few vacations with her Mania check. She then shows grievance on Becky getting paid more. She then came back to work. She had a plan, though. It needed to be a perfect moment, and there she was – good ol Nattie.

Sasha came out here two weeks ago, gave her a big ol hug, and lied straight to her face. And look who came to same the day; right on cue, Becky Lynch. And we saw what happened to her.

Sasha says she is the standard. She is the Boss of the Women’s Division. She is the talk of it, and she deserves all this glory. As far as…

Natalya has heard enough. She rushes down the rmap and spears Sasha. She beats her down, but Sasha turns it around. Both girls up and nattie sends Sasha into the steps. Nattie beats Sasha down a bit but Sasha mounts her. They roll around a bit till some refs come down. Finlay is there to stop Sasha but only for a bit as the girls find each other once again. Sasha tries to kick Nattie as they hold her back. Nattie attacks, fending off the refs, and beats down Sasha a bit. Refs and Fin hold Nattie back as Sasha stares in shock and awe and blue hair.

Backstage, The Street Profits do their thing. They bring up a Tag Team Turmoil match and explain the rules of said match. The winner of this match will face Braun and Seth for the titles at Clash.

Heavy Machinery, The Revival, Lucha House Party, Hawkins/Ryder, The B Team, and The Viking Raiders, and Gallows/Anderson, and Robert Roode/Dolph Ziggler.

Well I don’t have any interest in that…

Before Drew makes his way to the ring, he stands at the throne, holds the scepter and the crown, and smiles as he claims his win. He says in a promo that he’ll exile losers from the WWE.



Match 1: Ricochet vs Drew McIntyre

Drew is quick to toss Ric across the ring, and side step a head scissors. He chops Ric down hard. Drew with a belly to belly, tossing ricochet all the way across the ring. Drew grabs Ricochet, pulls him up by his ear, and chops Ricochet own. Drew grabs the head, shoves, Ric holds the ropes and hits aback elbow. Another elbow to Drew. Ricohet sends Drew to the outside. Moonsault off the ring post but Drew moves, but Ricochet lands on his feet. Drew holds Ricochet and drops him on his back onto the barricade. Drew doesn’t release him, and instead carries Ricochet onto the steps. He drops Ricochet onto the corner of the apron hard.

Back from a break, and Drew has Ricochet in a submission. Drew goes for a pin, gets a 1, Ricochet runs up Drew and flips, kicks him in the face, and Drew is down. Ricochet is up. Kick to the running legs of Drew. He hits the curner hard face first. Ricochet kicks the buckle into his face. Riochet with a springboard dropkick. Drew rolls outside. Ric hits the ropes. He flies right onto Drew. Beautiful. Ricohet looks to lift Drew on his shoulders. He nearly gets him, but Drew lands on his feet. Ricochet kicks away a right hand. He goes for an inverted hurricanrana, but Drew grabs the legs and hits an Alabama Slam! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Drew presses Ric, Ric lands on his feet. Drew rushes the corner, but Ricochet CATCHES HIM!!! Holy shit! Northern Nights Suplex to Drew!!! He goes for another, but Drew just fucking tosses him like an empty bottle of Jack. Riccohet with a kick. Springboard clothesline to Drew. Standing Shooting Star! Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Ricochet on the corner. He looks to hop up, but Drew with a right hand right to the face of Ricochet. Whip to the steps, but Ricochet hops over them! He hops on the apron and swings a kick to the running Drew McIntyre. Ricochet runs, hops on the steps, flies, and DREW WITH A GLASGLOW KICK!!! He rolls Ricochet in the ring. Drew follows. He’s in the corner, turns. Waits. Ricochet stands. CLAY—-NO!!! Superkick to Drew!! Drew doesn’t go down! Ricochet clips the knee. Kick to the haed. Another to the head. A third doesn’t make it as Drew kicks uppercuts Ricochet! Sitout Powerbomb to Ricochet! Pin for 1..2…..NO!!!!!

Drew lifts Ricochet up on his shoulders and climbs the corner post. He gets up to the 2nd. Ricochet struggles down, pulls the leg of Drew. Drew eats the buckle. He sends Ricochet to the corner.

RECOIL TO DREW!!!! Ricochet to the corner. He goes up top. 630 to Drew! Cover for 1…….2……3!!!!

Winner: Ricochet

The match was amazing. The final result, however, not sure I’m ok with.

Match Quality: ****

Personal Enjoyment: ******

Total Rating: ****1/2

Backstage, Braun and Seth talk about being on the same page. Seth wonders if Braun is challenging him for the title. Braun says of course. Seth says he won’t like it, but he’s not backing down. It’s on. Seth v Braun after they team up to defend the tag titles.

Ok…

The Miz cuts a quick promo about wanting it all. These are the first steps to becoming King Awesome.



Match 2: Baron Corbin vs The Miz

Corbin takes his shirt off and tosses it at Miz, distracting him. He stomps Miz in the corner. Miz kicks out of the corner and hits some lefts to Corbin. He mounts in the corner, Baron shoves him off. Kick to Corbin. Another. Clotheslnie sends Corbin to the outside. Miz hits the ropes. Swings through the ropes. Corbin side steps. Right hand to The Miz. Corbin grabs The Miz’s head. He sends Miz nito the barricade back-first. He sends Miz into the ring, the nfollows with a roll. Corbin with a right, but Miz blocks and hits a right of his own. Left hand. Whip to the corner is reversed, Corbin slides under the ropes and back into the ring then clotheslines Miz down hard. Pin for 1…2…NO!!