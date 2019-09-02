Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It’s HOSS TIME! Laptop #1 took a shit, so I’m currently watching RAW on my phone until Laptop #1 fixes itself. The things I do for you guys, I swear…

RAW starts with a scream from a burly mountain man named Braun. He comes out with his tag title in his hand and heads to the ring for a contract signing.

Seth is next out, and Braun is all smiles as his tag team partner walks down the ramp and into the ring.

The men shake hands then sit down on either side of the table. Cole lets them know why they are here, and brings up both the Universal Title match and the tag team title match. Why he brings this up during a contract signing escapes me. He wonders how they will function as a team.

Seth says he’s defended two titles in the same night. As for Braun and he, they have the ability to beat Roode and Ziggler, but Seth is walking in and out as double champ.

Braun is all chuckles, and says no one speaks for him. At Clash, they will tag together and beat Roode and Ziggler, but Braun says it’ll be really awkward when his tag team champ beats Seth and becomes the new Universal Champ.

Seth says it would be awkward, but Seth has a secret. Braun may be monster among men, but to win the title, Seth slayed The Beast – something that Braun couldn’t do.

Seth signs the contract.

Braun is about to sign the contract, too, but out comes AJ Styles and The OC.

Cole interrupts their intro and says they have no business out here.

AJ ignores Cole completely, and says at Clash, history will be made. Loud AJ chant. He says that for the first time, we will see the tag champs compete with then against each other. AJ takes offense to this. Why does Strowman get an opportunity? Because he looked at the title? AJ mocks Braun then says by proxy, the US champ should be first in line to get a title shot. Has anyone thought of who AJ will be facing? Maybe he’ll just hold his title up and see who wants to take a look at his title, and apparently that’s who he has to face. That’s how you get a title shot now.

AJ says no disrespect to Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, but come on…really? Why do they get a shot? They’re not a real team! But The OC are a team. Here’s the reality: If The Good Brotheres don’t get what they want, and AJ doesn’t get what he wants, then no one gets what they want.

The OC hop into the ring and AJ tells Cole to shut up. AJ shoves a chair and grabs the contract. Seth and Braun ready a fight. AJ rips the contract up and tosses the papers in the air.

Braun attacks, Seth attacks. Braun sends Gallows to the outside. Kick to Anderson. Double clothesline to Anderson by Braun and Seth.



Match 1: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

As expected, we retrun to RAW with Seth and Anderson. Rope work and a shoulder tackle from Anderson. Some more rope work into a few arm drags from Seth. Seth works the arm, snap mares and kicks the back. Cover for 1. Seth ith a chop. Another. Seth whips Anderson to the ropes. Anderson kicks the arm. Tag to Luke. He enters slowly and asks for Braun. Lockup with Seth, Gallows pushes. Braun tags himself in. Braun enters, stares down Luke, and they make this a bigger deal than it is. Lockup and Braun is sent into the corner. Body shots but Braun goozles. Kick from Gallows, run, duck, then eats a big boot. Tag to Seth. Seth up top and dorps an axe handle onto Luke. Seth works the arm. Knee to Seth. Right han a tag to Anderson, who comes in and gets an arm drag into an arm bar. Seth works the arm, Anderson hits a knee. He sends Seth into the corner, Seth blocks it and sends Anderson into the buckle He does the same to the opposite corner. Anderson tries to roll, but Seth grabs him and sits him atop the corner. Tree of Woe, and Seth stomps Anderson a bit. Seth runs with a dropkick to the hanging Anderson. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Seth gets jaw jacked. Tag to Gallows who hits a big right hand. Another to the face. Another. He sends Seth into the corner Chop from Seth. Another. Another. Whip is reversed into the corner. Boot to Gallows. Seth flies, but Gallows hits a hard right hand mid-air. Tag to Anderson. Stomp to Steh. Another. Anderson works the arm, prevents a tag, then hits a knee. He goes for a suplex, Seth blocks. He goes for his own. Float over by Anderson and holds his tight. Tag to Gallows. Kick to Seth. Seth is sent to the outside. AJ with a cheap shot. Braun goes to protect, but the ref stops him.