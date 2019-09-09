Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

RAW Starts off hot with the glass shattering!

Austin waxes poetic about his past where he gave McMahon the first Stunner he ever did. He also brings up Bret, then talks about 98 or so when SCSA went against The Undertaker at Summerslam and Taker knocked him out with his head on accident.

Eventually, we get to Austin announcing the two who are here to sign a contract. Braun is first.

Braun comes face to face with Austin and extends his hand out for a shake. Austin is hesitant as the crod chants his name. Austin doesn’t shake the hand, and instead announces Seth Rollins to come out.

Rollins comes out with his two red belts as Austin says we’ve got some business to take care of. He shakes the hands of both, then says he’s here to assure this thing get signed.

Seth does Seth things on the mic.He calls Braun a big goon and says that Austin might have it in for him. Seth brings up the Whats. He says usually he hates it, but since Austin is here, Seth’s down with it. Austin stops the crowd and brings up the contract. This is why he is here.

Seth says he will oblige, but he must say one thing – nobody is stabbing anyone in the back. Seth claims he is the best wrestler on the planet, and after Clash, he will still be the best.

The crowd disagrees.

Braun says a Rattlesnake is still a rattlesnake. Braun says he likes being tag champs, but he’s going to love being Universal Champion. So to quote one of the greatest of all times, “I’m bout to open a can of whoop ass,” and Seth is going to get these hands. Braun signs.

Seth is about to shake the hand of Braun, but out comes AJ and The OC.

AJ says the OC doesn’t want none. AJ mocks Austin a bit, then mocks the WHAT. AJ tells Austin to turn his eyes to AJ and says to sit this one out, or he might get hurt. The crowd whats him. AJ blames Austin. He tells everyone to shut up. He says it has nothing to do with Austin, but everything to do with Seth and Braun.

Austin tells AJ to put some bass in his voice. AJ tells Austin to shut up. AJ says The OC didn’t even get a rematch.

After some more shit talking, Austin calls out an attqck. Braun and Seth attack The Club, Braun exits the ring to truck down Gallows then attack Anderson from the back. Seth calls for a Stimpl, goes for one on AJ, but AJ sends Seth to the outside. Austin is still in the ring. Aj turns….Austin kicks! STUNNER to AJ! Crowd loves it!!! Austin does turns red talking shit to AJ as Cole claims Stone Cold is back. Idiot.

We come back from break, And AJ is still stirring in the ring, feeling the effects of the Stunner. Out comes Cedric for his upcoming match. AJ stands and the bell rings.



Match 1:

Cedric on the attack! He beats down AJ in the corner. Whip to AJ. Aj hits the corner hard chest first. He rolls to the outside. Cedric follows and attacks from behind on the outside. He chops AJ then whips AJ into the barricade and AJ eats it with the shoulder. Chop from Cedric. Cedric rolsl AJ in the ring. Cedric hits some shoulders in the corner. Cedric goes for the head scissors, hits it. Dropkick to the knee. Kick to the face. Cover for 1…NO! Another cover. Gets 1. AJ elbows out of a hold then kicks the chest of Cedric. AJ with a chop. Right forearm. Cedric gives him one, AJ goes back with one. Whip to Cedric. Springboard high kick to the knee. AJ rolls outside again. Cedric hits the ropes. Cedric grabs AJ, and AJ pulls the arm down across the ropes. AJ blocks, grabs the arm. Divorce Court.

After a break, AJ blocks a right and kicks the shoulder. It’s taped up, so we are to believe this hurts more. Cedric elbows out of the corner. He chops then rights AJ into the ropes. AJ with a high kick to the side of the head. AJ hits the ropes. Michinoku Driver from Cedric! Pin for 1..2..NO!! Cedric on the apron. High kick to the back of the head of AJ.

AJ crumbles. Cedric wants to hop up on the ropes, but The Club attack for the DQ.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via DQ



Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: **1/2

The Club attack Cedric until The Viking Raiders’ music hits, and out comes the two big guys. They attack, complete with a cartwheel and squash in the corner to Gallos. Running knee to the face, followed Erik shoving Ibar into the seated Gallows in the corner. The Viking Experience to Anderson. Cedric stands tall next to The Viking Raiders, shocked but happy about the help.

Backstage, Sasha and Bayley wanna talk. Sasha says Becky and Charlotte should be mad, just like they should be happy. There’s nothing stronger than their connection. They are taking this to the ring, and we can take that to the bank.

Then they makeout.

Roman Reigns is out with a Conor shirt. He speaks about his cancer scare and how we gave him the strength to heal. Roman Reigns got a haircut, and says he will be putting the spotlight on some kids who are from NY and NJ.

A girl in the crowd is noticeably more hyped about her presence on television than the children who may be dying soon.

Before the tag match can start, but after all four make their entrances, Becky and Charlotte attack. They get the upperhand with Charlotte, but Becky is able to hit a Becksploder on Sasha. She rolsl Sasha into the ring and attacks, but Bayley makes the save. Bayley beats down Becky. Sasha gets osme in as Bayley grabs Becky. Chalrotte has a chair! She comes into the ring. The heels roll out.



Match 2: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs Charlotte and Becky Lynch