Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 9.23.19

– We open with highlights from last week’s show.

Seth Rollins Talks : Rollins says he’s done a lot and seen a lot in this ring but last week with the Fiend was something new. He hoped it was a bad dream, but it wasn’t. In two weeks he defends his title inside HIAC against the Fiend, so what does he do? He will survive and prevail like he always does. Like at Summerslam against Brock. He then did the same against Braun. At HIAC, he will survive and prevail. Braun arrives and tells Seth to say things to his face, because he doesn’t play games like the Fiend. Braun says he cost them the tag titles, and knows Seth doesn’t want to give him a rematch. Seth tries to defend himself and says he wants to fight him tonight. Braun accepts and promises to give Seth these hands.

– They hype tonight’s #1 contender’s 5-way, where the winner faces Seth next week for the title.