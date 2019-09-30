Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

WELCOME TO THE SEASON PREMIERE OF 411’S WWE RAW REPORT! Yes, I’m just as shocked as you are that we have seasons.

We kick off RAW with the new announce team, followed by Rey Mysterio! He brings up facing Seth tonight for the title. He goes half Mexican on us and brings up his son and he owes this match to him. Tonight, he’s bringing the title home.

Oh, but someone disagrees. Out comes Brock Lesnar from the skatebaoard ramp, and pyro is back! Heyman is all smiles. He is about to do his introduction, but Rey snatches the mic from him! He goes in on Spanish, but Brock just grabs Rey and F5s him! Another one for Mysterio.

Brock stares down Rey’s son. Dominic gives him the eye back. Brock saunters over to the corner, looks back at Rey, then back at Dominic. He hops the ropes and leaves the ring, gets closer and closer to Dom. Dom opts to sit. Brock reaches over the barricade and grabs Dom! He pulls him over the barricade. Brock lifts Dom and sends him back first into the post! Body slam to Dom!! Brock sends Dom into the ring. Brock lifts Dom. GERMAN to DOM! Rey watches on. F5 to Rey!!

Brock leaves the ring, then reconsiders and heads back in. Huge suplex to Rey. He grabs Dom, who they are sure to express is a teenager, and hits a suplex to him as well. Rey crawls over to his son to check on him as Fit and Noble come down to check on Rey.

BROCK’S NOT DONE!!! He pummels some red head. Fit is next. Brock kicks him out of the ring hard, then grabs Rey and sends him outside as well. Brock tosses Dom out of the ring by the shirt.

Crowd with an ASSHOLE chant. Brock loves it. He smiles and removes his shirt and we go to break.

We return to find out that Dom was stretchered out while Rey apologized in English and Spanish so you know it’s real.

The beautiful Sasha Banks is out after the replay for her upcoming match. Alexa is out next, followed by Becky who joins commentary.



Match 1:

Sasha with a harsh toss down of Alexa. She mounts and punches. Sasha grabs Alexa and sends her into the corner. Alexa blocks and reverses. Kicks to Sasha. She runs and gets lifted over. Sasha with a right, knocking Alexa off the apron. Sasha gets to the top rope and starts shouting to Becky from the ring. Becky holds the title up in the air as the crowd chants her name. Sasha continues to talk shit.

We come back after a Batista commercial and Sasha is on the outside of the ring. Alexa slides, and Sasha gets her trapped. She hits a right, then another. King tries to talk Becky out of interfering in the match. Becky is wrapping her wrists up. Sasha sends Alexa into the ring for the cover. 1..2..NO!!! Sasha stomps Alexa in the corner, and puts the boot to the chin. Becky continues her pre-match ritual on the top of the announce booth while Sasha drives the knee into the back of Alexa and pulls the arms back. High knee from Alexa while King informs us that Brock is being questioned by “The Authorities” Alexa escapes the hold, ducks a right, hits a clothesline of her own. Another. Alexa drops knees, back flips, lands on her knee, running knee from Sasha. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Alexa lands on her feet, goes for a neckbreaker, gets shoved by Sasha.

Sasha tries to hold her back, calls for Bayley, Alexa is fooled, Sasha kicks the leg and covers for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Sasha Banks



Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: ***

Total Rating: ***

Becky walks down the ramp. She enters the ring. They go at it! Becky shoots the legs. Becky with a back hand, kick, uppercut. Sasha rolls out of the ring and leaves through the crowd.

Becky on the mic, says they were just getting started. She tells Sasha she can run now, cuz come Sunday, Sasha ain’t leaving the cell till she’s done. Sasha made it personal, Becky’s going to make it painful. The Man, The Boss, The Cell. Retribution is coming around.

Well shit…What a solid 30 minutes of wrestling.