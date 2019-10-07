Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

What a week of wrestling!

It appears the WWE wants you to forget about last night, because they recap last week instead of last night. It’s a shame that what they recap is no more entertaining than The Fiend losing. We go to Rusev being cuckolded, then bleed into the live program where Orton and Corbin are double teaming Rusev. Apparnetly, there was a scheduled Orton v Rusev match, but the beat down is interrupted by Lashley on the screen. He’s in Rusev’s bedroom, and somehow I don’t believe this for a second. Lana eventually comes into frame, gets into bed, and we here that she has split their accounts up and perhaps the motive behind the break up is that Rusev sent money to his family in Bulgaria.

Anyway, Lana removes her bra and cuddles in with the swollen Rock.

Rusev attacks Orton and Corbin immediately, full of rage. He makes quick work of them, then tosses some steps aside to ascertain that we understand his anger.

We return to more uninteresting stuff. This must be the REFRESH button Corey Graves was talking about..

Lacey is outside of the ring with a trashcan that says NATALYA. She says they are at the end of the road, and trash is at the end of the road. There’s one place for this conflict to go, and that’s this match where a legit lady will be last standing, and that nasty Natalya will be taken out like the trash she is.



Match 1: LAST WOMAN STANDING MATCH

Nattie is quick to attack with some ass kicking. She sends Lacey to the outside and tosses her into the barricade a few times. Kicks follow. She sends lacey back in the ring, rolls out of the ring as Lacey does, and waits. Lacey runs, and we get a back body drop. Nattie kicks Lacey then grabs her by the hair and slaps the shit out of her. Nattie locks up for a suplex and hits it. She sends Lacey in the ring and locks in a Sharpshooter. Lacey turns into it. Nattie with an elbow. She smashes Lacey’s face into the mat a few times. Nattie gets kicked. Ref starts a count. Ref hits 5. Lacey is holding onto the ropes. Nattie gets up at 8. Lacey with a kick. Nattie grabs the foot and swings Lacey down face first. Nattie with another suplex.

On the outside, Lacey sends Nattie into the barricade hard Ref starts the count as Lacey stands against the ring. Ref hits 5 and Nattie stirs. Lacey flexes, then tunrs and kicks Nattie back down just as she stands up.Lacey looks to go under the ring, then seemingly changes her mind? She waits for Nattie to stand up. Ref is counting. And it looks like the second lead into a commercial. Someone mistimed there.

We come back from corporate shilling to see lacey with a kendo stick. She smacks Nattie across the back. The ref restarts a count. Lacey smacks her across the back as the ref starts the count all over again. Well, at least they got the rules for this match intact. Lacey takes a seat on a chair as the ref continues to count. Ref hits 9 and Nattie stands. Lacey tosses the kendo stick and sends Nattie into the ringpost. Nattie is up at 9. Lacey sits her down on the office chair, and traps her with a kendo stick. The ref starts to count. Nattie is seemingly unable to escape, but gets to 9 and rolls over. Lacey smacks her across the back with the kendo stick. She goes for another, but Nattie kicks, then monkey flips Lacey. Lacey is able to grab the stick and get another hit in. Ref starts the count, gets to 9, Nattie stands, Lacey sends her face first into the apron corner. Lacey grabs two sticks fron under the ring and…attacks with one. She drops the stick and heads to the outside. Lacey with a neckbreaker. Ref is at 7 just as Lacey grabs the trashcan with Nattie’s name on it. Lacey smacks Nattie with the trash can then tosses some of the junk that’s in it into Nattie’s face. Standing moonsault off the barricade. Lacey waits while the ref counts. They’re both on the ramp now, and Lacey hits a suplex. Up near the stage, Lacey sends Nattie into the sloping curve. She then sends Nattie into the announce table, but King didn’t see her coming. Lacey smacks his crown. King grabs his paperwork and backs up. Ref is at 8. King is standing far too close. Lacey gets Nattie on top of the table. Lacey with a suplex onto the table. It doesn’t break. Ref gets to 9 but Nattie is up again, and Lacey sends her into the stage. Nattie slides upside down towards the floor. Lacey goes for a suplex. Nattie with a surprise snap suplex. Nattie sets up for a powerbobm, and she hits it!!! She power bombs

Lacey off the stage onto some sheet-covered table. Nattie struggles to stay standing. Ref gets to 10, and Nattie wins.

Winner: Natalya via Ref Stoppage

No one asked for this, and no one was happy to receive it afterwards…

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: *

Total Rating: *1/2

Nattie is, seemingly, unscathed the minute her music hits, because she runs to the announce table, hops up on it gingerly, and celebrates.

Tyson Fury is backstage with a bunch of white kids.

We return to RAW, and Aleister Black is here to softly speak into our ears. He is as unforgiving as fire and as cold and permanent as death.

Backstage, we get to The Street Profits. It’s minute 45 and Raw hasn’t had a single moment I’ve enjoyed yet. This is not good… We get these fools talking about The Draft. They have a scouting report of jobbers.

We get a recap of Braun getting in the face of Fury. We then get to Charley, lookin all kinds of hot. Look at that mouth.

Fury, and his accent, speak about being escorted out last week. Tonight, he’s been invited, and he wants an apology. If he doesn’t get one, Braun will get his hands.



Match 2: The Viking Raiders vs Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler and Erik to start. Ziggler shoots for the legs to no avail. He tries again, switch to the go behind. Erik turns into it and takes Dolph down. He cinches the waist. Ziggler turns into it and underhooks, but Erik gets him against the ropes. Ref breaks it. Dolph kicks, then locks up from behind with a chinklock. Head scissors. Erik turns into the hold again, shoots the leg, deadlifts by the waists and slams Dolph down. Tag to Ibar, who hits a body slam. Erik then body slams his partner onto Dolph. Tag to Roode. Roode with the go behind. Ibar locks with the leg. He swings Roode over his hip and hits a body slam t—Nevermind. Roode floats down and lcips the leg then attacks the knee. He hits a right. Kick to the gut, to the thigh. King ages himself with a dinosaur joke. Tag to Erik. Splash in the corner. Knee from Erik into Roode. He lifts Ibar and just drops him onto Roode ass-first. Erik sends Roode into the ring after a tussle on the outside. He works the left arm a bit. Roode tries to shove Erik away, gives him a knee, then drops an elbow to the back of the head. Hip toss from Erik and a scream. Roode and Dolph roll into the ring. Erik with a t-bone. Roode is clotheslined over the top rope.

We are back, and Roode hits a back elbow to the face of Erik, who is standing on the apron. Roode runs outside and sends him into th barricade. Dolph with a DDT. He sends Erik into the ring. Roode is waiting. He rolls Erik over. Cover. 1…2..NO!!! Roode and Dolph pull the legs of Erik apart like a wishbone. Ziggler underhooks the head and pulls the arm behind Erik. Ziggler with a cover. 1…2..NO!!! Ziggler stomps the hand then tags in Roode. He comes in with a stomp. Roode with a suplex. Cover by Roode. Roode with a cravat from behind. Erik turns into it. He tags Ziggler. Whip to Erik. Whip to Roode into Erik, Ziggler goes for a splash. Erik moves. Ziggler eats buckle. Both men down. IBar wants the tag. Roode tries to stop him. Tag to Ibar who. Back body drops ZIggler. Inverted Atomic Drop to Roode. He crushes Ziggler in the corner. Cartwheel dodges a right, then hits a clothesline to Roode. Ibar has the crow behind him. Ziggler goes for a DDT, Ibar tosses him, Fameasser to Ibar! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

The Raiders go for their finisher, but Roode stops it. Ziggler side steps a buckle bomb type thing, rolls up for a pin, gets a 1…2..NO!!! Roode in as the legal man and goes for a pin, too. Gets a 2. Roode waits for Erik to stand. He’s looking for a DDT. Kick to Erik. Goes for it, but Erik lands on his feet. Strong right hand. Ziggler with a tag. He goes for. Zig Zag, Erik ohlds the ropes. Tag from Ibar. Ziggler attacks the leg, Erik lifts.

Ibar drops Ziggler with The Viking Experience, and a pin for 1..2….3!!

Winners: The Viking Raiders via ref stoppage

Welp…

Match Quality: **

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **

We return to Aleister Black, who has removed his clothes. He has now decided to come to the ring to see who wants to fight him.

It’s officially the second hour of RAW, and I am still not interested. The Bollywood Boys will certainly not alter that.

And yet…here they are. They are here to give us an award winning statement – they are going to prove why they should be the top draft picks. They call out Aleister Black.



Match 3: Aleister Black vs Bollywood Boys

Black kicks one of the dudes, then kicks the other one a few times. Knee to Singh while his brother enters the ring to attack from behind. Black turns to him and kicks him right in the face with Black Mass.

Black locks in a submission to get the tap out.

Winner: Aleister Black via ref stoppage

…

Match Quality: NR

Personal Enjoyment: NR

Total Rating: NR

Braun has some words for Fury, but I was unable to transcribe because my nephew threw his shoe at my dog, and my dog tried to attack him. This, too, was stopped by a referee before its conclusion…

Backstage, Charley asks Rey Mysterio how Dominic is doing. Rey thanks some superstars, says his son was brutalized. In a way, he’s never been more proud. Dom took a beating like a man, and for that, his scars will heal soon. His emotional ones will take longer. He’s resting at home. That was some rough sentence structure there, Rey. He had to watch Brock maul his son, and he felt helpless. So he called upon Dom’s godfather, Cain Velasquez. Rey goes full Mexican and hypes up Cain.

The OC is out, and although I love AJ and the fun it looks like he’s having, I am not interested.

AOP gets a video package. I dunno who is handling the graphics tonight, but everything is looking VERY Microsoft Word 95 WORD ART this episode…

The AOP speaks of the tag teams in the WWE lacking the killer instinct necessary. They have the will and will take food, money, and careers away.



Match 4: The OC vs Cain’s Cousins

AJ and Kalisto to start. AJ chokes him in the corner. Ref stops it, and AJ kicks high, but gets tripped down by Kalisto. He kicks AJ rolling into his corner. Arm drag to AJ, and antoher, dropkick and Anderson gets a tag. Karl eats an arm drag also. Tagto Lince who flies off with an axe handle to the arm. Chop. Whip and Lince hops over Anderson, then hits an arm drag, working the left arm. Anderson kicks Lince in the face. Whip and we get a springboard head scissors. Tag from Metalik who walks onto the shoulders of Lince and falls with a splash onto Anderson. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Anderson turns into the hold. He backs Metalik into the corner. Tag to Gallows. He hits a few punches tthen tags in Anderson. Cover for 1…NO! Whip and Metalik flips, lands on his feet, locks the fingers, kicks AJ, walsk the ropes, head scissors to AJ, hits the ropes, another to Anderson. Gallows in. Dropkick from the Mexicans to Gallows! All three Luchas get to the top. Rope, and they ALL moonsault onto their own respective opponents! Ohhhh, they’re in Bakersfield!!!