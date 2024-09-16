Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

WE ARE LIVE and CM Punk is WALKING! Perhaps a bit sour from missing Bret last week, he’s wearing a sweater with his initials on it as he makes his way to the ring.

Punk is a bit somber, seemingly upset. He says he has been asked how many more matches he has in his feeble bones of his, and depending on oyu, the answer is great or disappointing, because the answer is way more than you think.

When he came back to the WWE, he said he didn’t come here to make friends, and that didn’t mean he came here to make a mortal enemy, but that’s exactly what he has done. He was foolish to think touching four corners would end this. People can ask how many Hell in the Cell matches does he have left in him? The honest answer is zero. His sister has asked him not to doit, his wife has asked him not to. So he will tell us exactly why he is going to do this. His heart. The same one Drew said he was going to get to stop beating. He cant promise he’ll kill Drew, but he can promise that he will make him bleed. He will have to kill CM Punk. He is prepared for all of this to be over with. He had a great career, and if this is the end, so be it. He is prepared for it to be the end of CM Punk, and if Drew is prepared for it to be the end of McIntyre, then he’ll see him in hell.

Sheamus wants to talk about his dream, and how it got taken away from him – The IC Title. Pete Dunne took that away from him. So now he will inflict pain to his protégé. So to the arena out here, whatever you do, don’t call him Butch. He hates it. Despises it. Especially when you say it over and over again. Tonight, Pete Dunne, he becomes Sheamus’ Butch.



Sheamus vs Pete Dunne

Pete goes full Butch and fucks with Sheamus’ fingers until Sheamus drops him with a sloppy slam. He corners Pete and gets some stomps. Reversal and a big high kick from Pete. He starts with the fingers, then stomps the back of the elbow as the crowd chants for BUTCH. Sheamus rolls out of the ring. Pete follows nad looks to stomp the fingers on the steps but Sheamus trips him up then hits an Alabama Slam onto the announce table!

We are BACK and Pete has Sheamus up high for a powerbomb. He gets it! Pete with a pin! 1.2…NO!!! Sheamus yells for Pete to listen to the crowd. This pisses off Pete, who hits him with a huge right hand then a bunch of hard forearms to the face. Big stomp to Sheamus. Sheamus wants more. Pete grabs him by the chin, lifts up, and goes nose to nose. He hits a right, Sheamus blocks, Pete hits headbutts, but Sheamus grabs his chin, yells that he is a bitch, then hits a hard clothesline. A big axe handle. A huge lariat in the corner, powerslam to Pete. Sheamus to the top rope. He dorps the knee pad. KNEE TO THE FAYCE!!!!!! COVER!!! 1…2…NO!!!! Sheamu lifts up for a Celtic Cross, but Dunne drops down and hits an enziguri, stomp to the fingers, kick to the face, to the top rope. Sheamus is up! UPPERCUT! He climbs, Pete hops on his back, Shemaus grabs him for another big powerslam off the 2nd rope! Cover! 1..2….NO!!! Pete to the apron! Sheamus grabs him! We get the ten beats!

Dunne grabs the Shalackalacky but Sheamus hits a big knee! Sheamus notices the Irish stick! He grabs it. Pete rolls out of the ring, the ref takes the stick away and tosses it, but Pete has a Cricket bat! He clocks Sheamus across the dome! Pete rolls into the ring and covers for 1.2…3!!!!



Winner: Pete Dunne

Good shit.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:11

Braun Strowman is backstage. Here comes The Miz to wish him luck. Braun shows some bad bruise on his bicep. Miz wonders what Braun meant when he said he was no match for Reed. Braun says no, he didn’t mean no harm. He’s seen the career Miz has had. Sometimes it takes a monster to beat a monster. Miz agrees, he is no monster. He tells Braun he’s got this.

Nattie’s back.

And the crowd goes mild.



Natalya (w/ Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega) vs Zoey Stark (w/ Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville)

Nattie drops Zoey with ease. Zoey shoves her hard and Nattie fights back. They do some rope work, Nattie slaps the stomach then rolls into a pin for 1.2..NO!!! Dropkick from Zoey!

We are back and Zoey misses another dropkick. Nattie hits her with a discus clothesline. Right hand to Zoey. Whip to the ropes, Zoey kicks, Nattie catches nad swings Zoey face-first into the mat. Kick to the face. Cover for 1.2..NO!

Nattie bounces Zoey off the op buckle, goes for a bulldog but Zoey shoots her off then hits a DVD and a big kick t othe side of the face. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Zoey mounts and punches down. Zoey flips Nattie for the finisher, but Nattie lands on her feet, shoots the legs, tries for a Sharpshooter, but Zoey stops it, so Nattie bridges.

They exchange pins until Nattie tries for a Sharpshooter again, but Zoey kicks away then rolls up, gets 2, but Nattie reverses with a Schoolboy and a pin for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Natalya

-yawn-

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 7:04

We are backstage with Cathy and Rhea Ripley. Kelley brings up Bad Blood. Rhea is about to reply, but Finn Balor is here. He says he hasn’t had a chance to speak to Rhea. He feels like she is just as bad as Damien Priest. Rhea said they were a family, acted like she cared, but she only cared about herself. She is tired of her blaming Finn for everything that has gone on. They are the reason he is not the champ, for everything that has happened.

Rhea laughs this off, and says what we are not going to do is lie to her face and rewrite history to hide Finn’s little ego problems. All she did was try and stop them fighting every week. She LOVED her family, but if Fin n wants them to be the bad guys, then so be it. At Bad Blood, him, Liv, Dom, and the other two bozos will see how bad she can truly be.

Finn says ok, there’s one more thing. He wanted to tell her something, and she wanted her to hear it from him. He told Dom to go with Liv, he was the Devil on his shoulder, he helped liv and Dom link up. It was him.

In comes Jey Uso who asks if they have a problem here. Finn says no, just old friends catching up. But Jey needs to focus on the IC Title, because Rhea is out of his league.

Finn leaves and Rhea says he has a point. Jey laughs it off, thinking she is not out of his league, but she says not that, the IC Title. He says it’s ok, he is on his way to the ring right now.

We are back and Bron Breaker is here to cut Jey off. He calls it inspiring that Jey is out here, trying to prove he can do it all by himself, that he doesn’t need the help of his family. He did his homework, though. 14 years Jey has been here. 14 is a long time. WE love him. But Bron has done more in 6 months than Jey has done his whole career. Here’s the kicker, he did it without his father, his uncle, he didn’t even need the name. Why? Because the title is his family, what he fights for. He fights for it, it fights for him. He’s a dog, that’s what he does. Next Monday, when they fight for the title, he’ll expose Jey. He is nothing without his family.

Jey sees it. Sees it in him. Bron’s got that dog in him. He won’t take him lightly. But like he said, how long he been here? Six months? He’s been here for 14 years winning championships while Bron was in diapers, boy. Next week, they throw hands. Next week, he’s gone dog-walk his ass. We’ll see what he’s bout and how long this last, because it might end up short and sweet just like Bron’s NFL career.

Mic drop.

Bron turns, goes for the cheap shot right to the dome. He lifts jEy and barks in his face then hits the ropes, hits em again, BUT JEY HITS A SPEAR TO BRON!!!! FUCK YEAH! HUGE POP!

Backstage, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are chilling in the hallway, but Iyo Sky comes RUNNING UP ON THEM screaming. Sh is wondering why Bianca challenged Kairi even though she has an injury. Bianca is a coward. Bianca tells her to chill and says she was booked, she didn’t challenge, but since Iyo is standin ten toes down how bout Iyo takes her place. Iyo accepts.



WWE World Tag Team Championship Match

The Judgment Day vs The New Day

Kofi and JD to start JD corners him, whips out, Kofi to the top rope, turns and flies with a forearm. Snapmare and Woods gets a tag, kick from Kofi, clothesline from Woods, splash from Kofi and a elbow from Woods then a cover. 1.2….NO!!! Woods with a body slam then tag to Kofi. Woods puts Kofi on his shoulders and flips him onto JD. Cover for 1..2NO!!! Kick to incoming Finn. Kik from Woods. Double team Bulldog, Superkicks to JD and to Finn.

