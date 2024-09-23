Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

THEN…NOW…FOREVER…TOGETHER!

We are LIVE from Ontario, California tonight! As a reminder, our announcers are Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett. The bad news is, apparently, extra!

We get Bron Breakker, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan (With the LOWRIDER!!!) shown entering the arena.

WAIT! Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman pan across the camera view and go into the merchandise stand. LOL! Well that was something.

Liv and Dom make their way to the ring, to a rowdy helping of cheers (well, if you think about it…).

Liv on the mic. Liv says that her and Dom just did a victory lap, because the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is going as planned. Liv shows us footage of Dirty Dom and Damian Priest last week. Priest won the match, but the Judgement Day laid waste to both Rhea Ripley and Priest. Liv promised to take the Women’s Title from Rhea, to take the Judgement Day from her, and taking “the most gorgeous man in the world” Dominick Mysterio, all Her’s!

And here is Rhea, she has heard enough! She wants Liv to know that she isn’t going to hit her. Huge MAMI chants as Ripley enters the ring, and Liv tells the fans to shut up. Ripley has something she needs to Live, but Dom steps between the ladies. Liv says Dominik would have stayed with Rhea if she cared as much for him as she did Damian. Liv says she will beat Rhea not because she’s bigger or stronger than Rhea, but she is smarter than Ripley. Rhea tells Liv that she is medically cleared for Badd Blood. Ripley says that GM Adam Pierce has decided at Badd Blood at Dom will be behind bars, because during the women’s title match Dom will be hanging from a shark cage! Ripley says when there is nowhere to hide and no one to help her, Rhea will win back the thing she never lost, her Women’s World Title.

Oh, and another thing, what she said before? SHE HITS MORGAN WITH A HEADBUTT! Well, at least she told Morgan ahead of time that she took it back/openly lied lol!

We cut to last Monday, with GUNTHER, Sami Zayn, and Ludwig Kaiser. GUNTHER refuses to defend the IC Title against Sami, so as a result, Sami attacked Kaiser to prove a point. That takes us to Sami coming out to ring side for the opening match! He’s taking on Kaiser post commercial break.

Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Both men jaw jack before the bell rings. The bell rings, and both men circle each other in the ring. Lockup, Sami gets driven into the corner, Kaiser punches away, but Zayn fights back. Zayn gets Kaiser down in the corner and stomps on him just short of the five count. Kaiser leaves the ring to regroup, Sami out to cut him off but that backfires as Kaiser sends him into the ring post. Kaiser chucks Sami into the ring steps and then throws him back into the ring. Fans serenade Kaiser with a YOU SUCK chant as Kaiser covers Zayn for a two count. Kaiser weakly throws Sami into the ring post, but nothing weak about that follow up running basement drop kick. Sami counters with an elbow, a big boot, and up top with an axe handle. He clotheslines Kaiser to the floor and follows him out. Sami chops Kaiser and whips him into the barricade, Kaiseer reverses. But Sami jumps onto the wall. Kaiser knocks Zayn off the wall and into the ring announcer’s area!

And we’re back, as Kaiser chokes Sami in the corner. He puts Zayn on the top rope, a couple of open-handed slaps follow. Kaiser up top now, Sami cuts him off with blows to the back, POWERBOMB, covers for a two count! Sami with the EXPLODER on Kaiser into the corner. Here comes Sami for the HELLUVA kick, but Kaiser escapes to the floor. IT’S A TRAP, as Kaiser slams Sami into the ring steps again. Kaiser enters the ring to go out the other side, he runs around the ring and KICKS SAMI’S FACE INTO THE RING STEPS!!! Referee counts Sami, as he barely beats the count at nine. Kaiser is angry now, slams Sami’s head off the mat following punches to the face. But here comes the Sami attack with three right hands, springboard off the ropes with a takedown. Kaiseer counters the Blue Thunder Bomb, Kaiser tries to pin Sami with his feet on the ropes, but the ref catches it! Another Exploder to Kaiser while he is arguing with the ref. KAISER CUTS OFF THE HELLUVA KICK WITH AN ENZIGIRI TO THE FACE!!! It only gets a two count as Kaiser puts on his best puckered lemon look. Sami reverses Kaiser with a German Suplex. HELLUVA KICK CONNECTS! That gets the three count!

WINNER: Sami Zayn

TIME: 12:20

THOUGHTS: A great match between two awesome competitors, and after repeat losses for Sami to Breakker, he needed this win in the worst way.

RATING: ***1/2

GUNTHER is out post match, Sami, he has seen enough. If you really want this war, then Ontario is the right place and tonight is the right time for it, to step up to you and tell you right now…

NO!!!

We go to a recap of the tag team match last week. We see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods arguing with each other, and then arguing with the LWO. To the current moment, as Woods apologizes to Kingston. Water under the bridge, but the New Day needs to get back on track! Kofi has the Booty-O’s cereal and Franchesa the trombone! Woods appreciates it, but they need to get serious in order to get back on track. Kingston says when it comes to the New Day, he tells Woods to call the shots. Here comes American Made. Chad Gable tells New Day to lay off the toys and sugar. Woods taunts American Made with a Wyatt Sick sighting, Kofi challenges the Creeds to a match tonight. Gable and crew walk away, and so does a dude with pancakes, because you know, Kofi used to throw them and stepped on them once in the Rumble!

We’re back, as Joe and Wade talk about tonight’s Intercontinental Title match between Uso and Breakker. A video package follows, showing us how we got to this point.

We cut to the back, as Dom and Liv are arguing with Pierce about Dom being locked in the cage. His word is final! Here comes J.D. McDonaugh and Carlito. They promise to teach the LWO a lesson. They walk away and approach Ilya Dragonov. Ilya says without Finn Balor here, they won’t do anything to him. McDonagh says he will see him soon, and the group walks away.

To the ring we go, and here comes Dragon Lee with the LWO in tow! But before the next match, it’s…

Dragon Lee vs. Carlito

The bells rings, and Lee starts with a kick to Carlito to the floor. Lee with a suicide dive to the floor. Both men back in, and Carlito cuts him off with a lariat as he slows the match down. Lee is back up, hurricanrana on Carlito, to the corner, and Lee with a springboard dropkick. Lee charges the corner with another dropkick. Lee to the top, McDonagh distracts him, and the Judgement Day takes out the LWO. But here us Rey Mysterio, as he hits a drop kick onto the members of the Judgement Day! Operation Dragon in the ring to Carlito and that is a three!

WINNER: Dragon Lee

TIME: 2:18

THOUGHTS: A quick win for Dragon Lee, who got screwed by Carlito back at Wrestlemania 40, and a way to bring Rey back. Nothing wrong with that.

RATING: N/R

In the back, The Miz is approached by Karrion Kross. Miz asks Kross what his angle is, and Kross wants the Miz to be the guy who doesn’t care what people think. Kross says that monsters come in all shapes and sizes, and the Miz says yes, they do. Kross echos his sentiment, and it’s time for another…

