Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Rollins v Rowan? It’s gonna put some butts in the seats….

Speakin of butts, Paige is here! She’s got one bad hombre…and not in the Trump way. She welcomes us to “RAUW,” and brings up the tag team she’s been advising, and is proud to be a part of their success. She introduces The Kabuki Warriors.

The mixed music is so lazy.

The three ladies head to the ring, and Paige says she introduces us to them six months ago and helped create a force. She took Asuka and Kairi and it could have back fired, but she is proud of the girls, and thankful, and are now the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Asuka snatches the mic from Paige and goes in…I think.

Paige takes the mic back, but Kairi grabs it and does her best impression of Pikachu.

Paige grabs the mic from the floor after Kairi drops it, then turns and Asuka mists Paige.

Some refs and stagehands help Paige out with a towel and some water. Asuka leaves the ring to get in the face of Paige, but Paige can’t see.

Kairi is left in the ring, and HERE COMES BECKY!!!

Lynch runs down the ramp and into the ring to fight Kairi. Kairi rolls out of the ring. Becky stands behind the invisible barrier between the inside of the ropes and the outside to stare down the Warriors.

The wall goes down, and Becky rolls out to attack, only to lose the upperhand. She regains it quickly, though, and tosses Asuka over the barricade. She grabs Kairi and rolls her into the ring, but Kairi rolls to the outside.



Match 1: Becky Lynch vs Kairi Sane

Kairi is favoring her belly as the bell rings. She reaches out for Becky, tries for a surprise attack, but Becky ducks it and corners Sane for a bit with some stomps. She goes for the Exploder, but Sane escapes and rolls under the rope to go hug her friend Asuka. Kairi back in, and attacks Becky in the corner. She steps on the chest of Becky and presses down, using the ropes for help. Sane bows proudly. Sane sends Becky into the corner face first and asks for one more. Gets it. A third is stopped, and Becky hits a right then sends Sane into the corner face first and back first into another. Bulldog to Sane. Becky rolls Sane up for 1..2..NO!!! Dropkick from Becky. Sane in the corner. Becky rushes, fets flipped over the top rope to the apron, blocks a right, heads to the top rope, then gets crotched by Sane. Sane pulls the legs out from underneath her. Cover from Sane. 1..NO! Chop from Kairi. Another chop. Right hand to the gut, misses a kick, Becky blocks another, drops Sane down face first. Arm drag. Another arm drag. Becky works the arm, Sane turns into it, and Becky locks her down, getting the arm behind the back. Bridge from Becky until she realizes it does absolutely nothing. Right hand to Sane. Whip to the corner. Sane hops up, and Becky kicks her in the stomach. Becky grabs the head of Sane. Pulls the arm. Again. Another pull. Becky calls for the Disarmer. Sane pulls the leg and rolls to the outside. Becky hit the ropes and looks to dive, but Asuka distracts. Becky can’t seem to find Sane. She’s near the other side of the ring, hops up on the stps for a diving clothesline, but Becky tops her with a clothesline of her own! She heads to Sane, but Sane kicks her against the apron.

Back from the break, and Becky bridges out of a pin. She kicks Sane away, then bounces off the rope in the corner to hit a kick. Clothesline. Another. A dropkick to the face. Becky rolls away, goes for some kicks, hits a Becksploder from the corner. Cover for 1..2..NO!! Sane rolls through a pin and locks in a modified sharpshooter type move. She bridges back turns the hold, but Becky rolls Sane up for a pin. 1..2..NO!!! ane kicks Becky, Becky fires back with a battering ram. Sane tries for a rollup for 1..2..NO!!! kick from Becky. Becky goes for a suplex, but Sane hits a flatliner like move and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Sane wants the elbow. She heads to the top rope. Becky is up! She attacks. Sane punches her a bit, but Becky sits on the top rope, until Sane hits a headbutt, locking Becky in the tree of woe. Becky rolls out of it, hits an elbow, then sends Sane flying with a body slam. Becky ot the top rope. LEG DROP! Cover for 1..2…NOOO!!!!! Becky grabs Kairi and is sent to the outside. Kick to the hest of Sane. To the face. Asuka distracts, but Becky hits a right hand. Becky back in the ring. She lifts, gets back handed in the face. Cover from Sane for 1..2…NO!!!!!!

BECKY WITH THE SURPRISE DISARMER!!!! Kairi taps, according to the ref.

Winner: Becky Lynch

From a pure wrestling standpoint, the match was much better during the second half. A shame, though, that the emotion wasn’t fully there due to the lack of emphasis on the Kairi or the tag titles as a whole.

Match Quality: ***

Personal Enjoyment: **

Total Rating: **1/2

